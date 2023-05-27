Gofruit Juice Bar - Sarasota
140 University Town Center Dr. Unit #102
Sarasota, FL 34243
Popular Items
Acai Berry Superbowl (Large)
$13.95
1. Base Blend: Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk 2. Add fruits 3. Any choice of Superfoods
Dragonfruit Superbowl (Small)
$9.95
1. Base Blend: Pitaya, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Water 2. Add fruits 3. Any choice of Superfoods
Lemonades (Medium)
$6.00
Choose your lemonade flavor! (Only available from lemonade bar)
Smoothies
Small Smoothies
Smoothies made with organic fruits and non-dairy products. Choose our signature flavors OR create your own!
Hawaiian Smoothie (Small)
$7.50
Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Agave
Strawberry Banana Smoothie (Small)
$7.50
Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave
Dragon Blast Smoothie (Small)
$7.50
Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Water, Agave
Strawberry Melon Twist Smoothie (Small)
$7.50
Strawberry, Watermelon Juice, Lemon Juice, Agave
Slim Matcha Green Tea Smoothie (Small)
$7.50
Matcha, Mango, Spinach, Orange Juice, Agave
Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie (Small)
$7.50
Arabica Coffee, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk, Agave, Cacao Sauce