Gofruit Juice Bar - Tampa
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Not your ordinary lemonade from a lemonade stand. At Gofruit, we believe in using only 100% organic and fresh ingredients. Only stuff that are REAL. With that being said, we handcraft all our stuff from lemonades to smoothies to popsicles. You get the point. The choice is yours!
Location
2223 N Westshore Blvd K-202, Tampa, FL 33607
