Gofruit Juice Bar - Tampa

review star

No reviews yet

2223 N Westshore Blvd K-202

Tampa, FL 33607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lemonades

Choose your lemonade flavor! (Only available flavors from lemonade bar)
$5.00+

Choose your lemonade flavor! (Only available flavors from lemonade bar)

Smoothies

Smoothies made with organic fruits and non-dairy products. Choose our signature flavors OR create your own!
Hawaiian Smoothie

$7.50+

Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Agave

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.50+

Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave

Dragon Blast Smoothie

$7.50+

Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Water, Agave

Strawberry Melon Twist Smoothie

$7.50+

Strawberry, Watermelon Juice, Lemon Juice, Agave

Slim Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$7.50+

Matcha, Mango, Spinach, Orange Juice, Agave

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie

$7.50+

Arabica Coffee, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk, Agave, Cacao Sauce

Blue Wave Smoothie

$7.50+

Blue Majik, Pineapple, Banana, Agave

Create Your Own Smoothie!

$7.50+

1. Pick your base. 2. Pick your fruits. 3. Add Supplements. (Optional) Enjoy!

Sweet & Spicy

Sweet & Spicy Mangonada

$9.95

Mango, Tajin, Chamoy Spice Level: 2/5

Twisted Juice

Twisted Juice

$9.95Out of stock

1. Pick your lemonade flavor! 2. Comes with Twisted Mango Topping! Optional: Tajin and Chamoy

Popsicles

Popsicles made in-house! Pick your flavor. (Some flavors may be unavailable)
Popsicles

$4.25

Popsicles made in-house! Pick your flavor. (Some flavors may be unavailable)

Bottled Water

Bottled Water
Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

Catering

Barrel Sized Lemonade catered for a party-sized capacity. $100 deposit. We reimburse the $30 provided plastic barrel, lid, and jar scoop is returned and in great condition. Only accept orders placed 72 hours in advance.
Catering

$100.00

Barrel Sized Lemonade catered for a party-sized capacity. $100 deposit. We reimburse the $30 provided plastic barrel, lid, and jar scoop is returned and in great condition. Only accept orders placed 72 hours in advance.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Not your ordinary lemonade from a lemonade stand. At Gofruit, we believe in using only 100% organic and fresh ingredients. Only stuff that are REAL. With that being said, we handcraft all our stuff from lemonades to smoothies to popsicles. You get the point. The choice is yours!

Website

Location

2223 N Westshore Blvd K-202, Tampa, FL 33607

Directions

