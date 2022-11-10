Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge

346 Reviews

$

2501 Texas Avenue

Suite C-100

College Station, TX 77840

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Croissant
Iced Vin Cinnamon
Iced Tea

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Artist Revival

$3.25+

Bulletproof

$4.75+

Pour over

$4.75

2.5 Gal Cambro

$60.00Out of stock

Drip refill 1 time fee unlimited after

$1.50

Espresso

Espresso

$1.75

Double Espresso

$2.75

Cortado

$3.50+

Hot Americano

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Hot Latte

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Hot Breve

$4.75+

Iced Breve

$5.25+

Hot Mocha

$4.75+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Hot White Mocha

$4.75+

Iced White Mocha

$5.25+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Frappe

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Tea

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

London Fog

$4.50

Pumpkin Patch London Fog

$5.00

Hot Pumpkin chai

$5.75+

Iced Pumpkin chai

$6.25+

Signature Drinks

Hot Starry Night

$4.75+

Iced Starry Night

$5.25+

Hot Vin Cinnamon

$4.75+

Iced Vin Cinnamon

$5.25+

Hot Blossom

$4.75+

Iced Blossom

$5.25+

Hot Cafe at Midnight

$4.75+

Iced Cafe at Midnight

$5.25+

Lowe on the Gogh

$5.00+

Flights

$8.75

Hot Pumpkin spice latte

$5.50+

Iced Pumpkin Spice latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Spice affagato

$4.75Out of stock

Not coffee

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Italian Soda

$3.75+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Topo Chico

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ice/water/cup

$0.25

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Snacks

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Banana nut

$3.50

Apple pecan cin

$3.50

Cinn Toast Crunch

$3.50

Cinnamon roll

$3.50

Cookie

$1.50

Soft pretzel

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Ham, Egg, CHeese Croissant

$5.50

Egg, Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Croissant

$3.25

Zeitman's Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Lunch

Italian croissant sandwich

$7.00

Caprese croissant

$7.00

Turkey Bacon croissant

$7.00

Gogh Gogh Whole Bean

Guat

$15.50

Ethiopia

$15.50

Brazil

$15.50

Sticker

Gogh gogh 4×2

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2501 Texas Avenue, Suite C-100, College Station, TX 77840

Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge image
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge image

