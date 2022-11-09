Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gogi Korean Restaurant

4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Metairie, LA 70006

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Pork
L.A. Galbi
Kimbap

Appetizers

Corn Cheese

Corn Cheese

$4.99

Corn mixed and grilled with our house sauce and topped with 3 cheeses.

Kimbap

Kimbap

$8.99

Rice and various ingredients rolled in seaweed.

Thuk Poki

Thuk Poki

$10.99

Stir fried rice cakes in our homemade spicy sauce with fish cakes.

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$6.99

Fries topped with grilled kimchi and our homemade sauces.

Gogi Nacho

Gogi Nacho

$7.99

Tortilla chips drizzled with our 3 sauce blend and 3 cheeses and beef.

Japchae

Japchae

$9.99

Glass noodles sautéed with sauce and veggies.

Seafood Pancake

Seafood Pancake

$13.99

Korean style savory pancakes with shrimp, clams, mussels, squid, scallions, onions and bell peppers.

Kimchi Pancake

Kimchi Pancake

$6.99

Korean style savory pancake with kimchi and scallions

4pc Wings

4pc Wings

$6.99

4pcs of breaded Korean style chicken wings glazed in your choice of sauce Garlic soy or Spicy Korean

Gogi Special

Gogi Special

$7.99

Rice noodles, bell peppers, garlics and Korean spicy peppers wrapped in seaweed and deep fried.

Steamed Egg

Steamed Egg

$4.99

Eggs seasoned and steamed in a hot stone pot

Steamed Maddu

Steamed Maddu

$7.99

Steamed Korean King Dumplings

Chicken and Pork Mandu

Chicken and Pork Mandu

$4.99

Chicken and Pork Dumplings

Vegi Spicy Mandu

Vegi Spicy Mandu

$4.99

Veggie Spicy Dumplings

Kimchi Mandu

Kimchi Mandu

$5.99

Kimchi Dumplings

Gogi Fried Rice

$9.99

Fried Rice the Gogi Way! Due to demand by our regulars. We have put our staff lunch favorite on the menu officially. Fried rice the way Koreans eat it in Korea. Traditional fried rice with Ramen noodles and some spicy kick. Add beef or kimchi to make it your own!

Meats

L.A. Galbi

L.A. Galbi

$23.99

Beef short ribs thinly sliced across the bone and marinated. Served on a bed of onions.

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$19.99

Thinly sliced beef ribeye marinated. Cooked with green onions and onions.

Spicy Pork

Spicy Pork

$18.99

Thinly sliced pork marinated in spicy sauce. Cooked with green onions and onions.

Marinated Chicken

Marinated Chicken

$15.99

Chicken thigh marinated and cooked with green onions and onions.

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$16.99

Chicken thigh marinated in our homemade spicy sauce. Cooked with green onions and onions.

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$14.99

Thinly sliced pork loin battered and crispy deep fried. Served with our homemade katsu sauce.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$14.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast battered and crispy deep fried. Served with our homemade katsu sauce.

Spicy Squid

Spicy Squid

$19.99

Squid stir fried with veggies in our spicy sauce.

12pc Wings

12pc Wings

$15.99

12pcs of Korean style fried chicken.

Soups

Kimchi Jjigae

Kimchi Jjigae

$11.99

Slow cooked stew with kimchi, tofu, veggies and pork.

Yukgaejang

Yukgaejang

$13.99

Slow cooked spicy beef brisket stew with fernbrake.

Korean Ramen

Korean Ramen

$5.99

Korean style ramen.

Soon Tofu

Soon Tofu

$11.99

Spicy silken soft tofu stew.

Dwenjang Jjigae

Dwenjang Jjigae

$9.99

Fermented soybean stew with tofu, veggies and beef.

Bibimbap

Stone Pot Bibimbap

Stone Pot Bibimbap

$13.99

Rice crispened in a sizzling stone pot. Topped with veggies and egg. Bowl will come out very hot. Allow it time to cool and crispen the rice fully. Please be careful.

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Can of Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

Can of diet coke

Sprite

$1.50

Can of sprite

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can of Dr. pepper

Fanta

$1.50

Can of Fanta

Root Beer

$1.50

Can of root beer

Bottled Coke Zero

$2.50

Korean Drinks

Yogo Vera

Yogo Vera

$2.99
Kid's Pororo

Kid's Pororo

$2.99
Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera

$2.99
Morning Rice

Morning Rice

$2.99

Korean Fruit Soda

$2.49

Tea/Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Sweet Tea

$2.99

French Market Iced Tea

$2.50

Korean Barley Tea

$2.50

Bottled Lemonade

$2.50

Sauce

Gochujang Sauce (Bibimbap)

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Sweet Umami Sauce

$1.50

Umami Sauce (Dumpling)

$1.50

Katsu Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Sauce

$1.50

Rice

White Rice

$1.85

Side Dish

Set of Sides

$4.99

Cucumber Kimchi

$7.99

Container of Cucumber Kimchi

Kimchi

$7.99

Container of Kimchi

Fishcakes

$5.99

Container of fishcakes

Beansprout

$5.99

Container of beansprout

Potato

$5.99

Container of potato

Pickled Radish

$5.99

Container of pickled radish

Korean Products

BTS Drink

$6.59

Power cap Ice cream

$1.99

Fish Ice cream

$3.59

Pororo Cracker

$4.99

Caffe Latte

$3.09
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
From our family to yours since 2017

4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006

