Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Korean
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Gogi Yogi BBQ

1,891 Reviews

$$

1921 8th Street NW

115

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries 감자튀김

FULL DINNERS TAKEOUT

TODAY’S BANCHAN Complementary with Full Dinners. 숙주나물 Sesame Bean Sprouts // 소스 Tangy Gochujang Sauce | Sesame Salt & Pepper Dip 김치 Kimchi // 오이무침 Spicy Cucumber Salad // 비트볶음 Sauteed Beets 시금치 Seasoned Spinach // 무채나물 Daikon Salad // 밥 Sticky Rice ALL BANCHAN ARE GLUTEN FRIENDLY EXCEPT CUCUMBERS. STICKY RICE, SSAMJANG AND LETTUCE SERVED ON REQUEST. GF = GLUTEN FRIENDLY (H) = HALAL CERTIFIED

Beef Brisket 차돌박이 Thinly shaved GF

$22.75

Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice

Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye

$23.75

Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice

Galbi 갈비 Marinated Short Rib

$27.75

Australian Wagyu Beef GF

$39.75

Marinated Chicken 닭갈비

$22.75

Freebird Farms

Spicy Baby Octopus 낙지구이

$25.75

Tangy Gochujang Sauce GF

Ribeye 꽃등심 Angus GF

$27.75

New York Strip 뉴욕 스트립 Angus GF

$29.75

Dry-Aged Ribeye 드라이-에이지 등심

$34.75

Creekstone Farms 27 days GF (H)

Dry-Aged New York Strip 드라이-에이지 뉴욕 스트립

$39.75

Creekstone Farms 27 days GF (H)

New Zealand Lamb 양고기 Rosemary GF (H)

$31.75

Duck Breast 오리 가슴살 구이 Jurgielewicz All Natural GF

$27.75

Pork Belly 돼지고기 삼겹살 Thick cut GF

$22.75

Spicy Pork Belly 매운 삼겹살 Thick cut, Gojuchang marinade

$24.75

Marinated Spicy Pork 제육구이 Gochujang and sweet sesame GF

$22.75

Wild Scallops 가리비 Sprinkle salt and pepper GF

$27.75

Tiger Shrimp 새우 Tail On GF

$22.75

Vegetable Plate 야채

$16.75

Kabocha, King Oyster Mushrooms, Asparagus, Squash, Onions GF

FROM THE KITCHEN TAKE OUT

Bulgogi Burger

$13.50

marinated Ribeye, boston lettuce, kimchi, scallion, chili aioli, brioche

Japchae 잡채

$10.50

Savory sweet potato glass noodles w. sauteed mixed seasonal veggies GF

Onion Rings 양파튀김

$9.50

Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce

Mandu 만두

$9.50

Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce

Korean BBQ Wings 양념치킨

$13.50

Twice fried chicken wings w. homemade sweet and spicy glaze

Pajeon 파전

$12.50

Crispy seafood and veggie pancake w. korean red pepper-soy dipping sauce

Hangover Soup 무국

$14.50

Soup w. turnips, scallions, ribeye beef and spices GF

French Fries 감자튀김

$7.50

Thin cut potatoes w. spiced ketchup aioli

Corn Cheese 콘 치즈

$7.50

Baked corn and cheese casserole GF

Bibimbap 비빔밥

$15.50

Rice bowl w. banchan & runny egg; choice of brisket, pork, chicken, or veggies

Korean BBQ Taco Combo

$16.00

korean tacos with flower tortillas and banchan with your choice of proteins

BEERS

ALL BEERS ARE 50% OFF (already reflected in the price)

Kloud Super Clear 클라우드 Can

$7.00

4.5%

Kloud Super Clear 클라우드 Large bottle

$12.00

4.5%

Hite Extra Cold 하이트 Can

$7.00

4.5%

Black Stout Bottle

$7.00

German style dark lager 5%

SOJU

ALL DRINKS ARE 50% OFF (already reflected in the price) All 375mL bottle size

Jinro Chamisul Original 진로 참이슬 오리지널 20.1%

$18.00

Jinro Chamisul Fresh 진로 참이슬 프레쉬 17.2%

$18.00

Emperor Premium 임페리어 프리미엄 24%

$30.00

Dae Jang Bu Premium 대 종부 21%

$40.00

Chum Churum Strawberry 처음처럼 딸기 12%

$18.00

Chum Churum Peach 처음처럼 복숭아 12%

$18.00

Jinro Plum 진로 자두 13%

$18.00

Jinro Green Grape 진로 그린사과 13%

$18.00

Jinro Grapefruit 진로 자몽 13%

$18.00

Yee Ro Pear Liqueur 이로 배 25%

$25.00

Soju Slushie - Passionfruit

$12.00

Soju Slushie - Pina Colada

$12.00

Slushie - White Peach

$12.00

Soju Slushie - Strawberry

$12.00

WINE

ALL WINES ARE 50% OFF (already reflected in the price)

Nicholas Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Orlana Vinho Verde

$39.00

Cartlidge & Browne Pinot Noir

$42.00

Trumpeter Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Myung Jak Sweet Raspberry Wine korea (375mL bottle size)

$20.00

Villa des Anges Rosé

$38.00

Moët Imperial Brut Champagne

$90.00

J. Roget Champagne

$33.00

Kook Soon Dong Makgeolli korea (lightly sparkling rice wine)

$33.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Korean Barley Iced Tea

$4.00

Korean Job’s Tears Hot Tea*

$4.00

* = contains nuts.

Rice Bud / Green Hot Tea

$4.00

Korean Jujube, Pear or Grape Juice

$4.00

Ginger Mocktail

$5.50

Ginseng Hot Tea

$4.00

“French Cafe” Coffee

$4.00

KBBQ @ HOME

All ingredients, cookware, side dishes and instructions for an awesome Korean BBQ Experience in the comfort of your home, office or other fun location! Portable grill, KBBQ cooktop (made in Korea) and butane gas included and yours to keep.

KBBQ @ HOME (4 guests)

$160.00Out of stock

Each KBBQ @ Home Party Set includes: - Portable grill - KBBQ cooktop (made in Korea) - Butane gas cylinder - Spicy Pork - Marinated Chicken - Bulgogi - Pork Belly - Banchan (side dishes) - Sticky Rice - Dipping Sauces - Chopsticks, napkins and fresh wipes Add more meats, appetizers and drinks to complete the experience!

KBBQ @ Home (6 guests)

$240.00Out of stock

Each KBBQ @ Home Party Set includes: - Portable grill - KBBQ cooktop (made in Korea) - Butane gas cylinder - Spicy Pork - Marinated Chicken - Bulgogi - Pork Belly - Banchan (side dishes) - Sticky Rice - Dipping Sauces - Chopsticks, napkins and fresh wipes Add more meats, appetizers and drinks to complete the experience!

KBBQ @ Home (8 guests)

$320.00

Each KBBQ @ Home Party Set includes: - Portable grill - KBBQ cooktop (made in Korea) - Butane gas cylinder - Spicy Pork - Marinated Chicken - Bulgogi - Pork Belly - Banchan (side dishes) - Sticky Rice - Dipping Sauces - Chopsticks, napkins and fresh wipes Add more meats, appetizers and drinks to complete the experience!

KBBQ @ Home (10 guests)

$400.00Out of stock

Each KBBQ @ Home Party Set includes: - Portable grill - KBBQ cooktop (made in Korea) - Butane gas cylinder - Spicy Pork - Marinated Chicken - Bulgogi - Pork Belly - Banchan (side dishes) - Sticky Rice - Dipping Sauces - Chopsticks, napkins and fresh wipes Add more meats, appetizers and drinks to complete the experience!

Food

Wings

$11.00

Fries

$7.50

Veggie Mandu

$9.50

Meat Mandu

$9.50

Onion Rings

$9.50

Kimchi Fried Rice

$9.50

Kimchi Fried Rice CHICKEN

$15.00

Kimchi Fried Rice SPICY PORK

$15.00

$3 Beer Special

$3.00

$7 Knob Creek Rye Special

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Korean Steakhouse & Bar with BBQ table top grilling and All You Can Eat option in the Shaw / U Street Corridor, Washington DC. Happy Hour, Patio and Late Night. Geonbae!

Website

Location

1921 8th Street NW, 115, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Gogi Yogi image
Gogi Yogi image
Gogi Yogi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria Xochi
orange star4.5 • 85
924 U st nw Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
El Chucho - 3313 11th St NW
orange star4.0 • 1,180
3313 11th St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Alero Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009 Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Johnny Pistolas
orange star3.9 • 868
2333 18th st NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Nacional
orange star4.4 • 291
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Beau Thai - Shaw
orange star4.7 • 7,815
1550 7th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Supra - 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC
orange star4.5 • 4,704
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
BKK Thai Cookshop
orange star4.6 • 3,782
1700 New Jersey Ave, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Unconventional Diner
orange star4.5 • 3,689
1207 9th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Muncheez - Georgetown
orange star4.2 • 1,873
1071 Wisconsin ave NW Washington DC, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston