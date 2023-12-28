Restaurant info

GoGo Gogi BBQ: Unleashing Korean Flavors in San Angelo Welcome to Go Go Gogi BBQ, where the enticing aroma of mouthwatering meats and the vibrant colors of deliciously marinated dishes beckon you to indulge in an unforgettable culinary adventure. Nestled in the heart of San Angelo, Texas, our restaurant is a celebration of authentic Korean BBQ, crafted with passion and served with warmth. The Sizzling Experience: Prepare to be delighted as you take part in the sizzling spectacle that defines Korean BBQ. At each table, you'll find a state-of-the-art grill where you'll become the master of your own culinary destiny. Our servers will guide you through the process, allowing you to grill a selection of premium meats, seafood, and tofu to perfection. Hear the symphony of sizzles as the meats sear, unleashing tantalizing aromas that fill the air and ignite your appetite.

