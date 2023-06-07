Restaurant header imageView gallery

Go Grisanti

review star

No reviews yet

1940 Exeter Road

Germantown, TN 38138

Popular Items

Miss Mary's Italian Salad w/ Gorgonzola

$9.50

A Grisanti Classic! Blend of Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Diced Celery, Bell Pepper & Diced Onion. Served w/ our Italian dressing and finished w/ crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese. Topped with a Pepperoncini Pepper

Toasted Beef Ravioli (8)

$12.00

Fettuccine

$14.50

Main Menu

Starter

Toasted Beef Ravioli (8)

$12.00

Battered Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$14.00

Grisanti's Meatballs (2)

$10.00

House Flatbread

$15.50

Grisanti's Italian Spinach w/ Parmesan Cheese

$6.50

Minestrone Soup w/ Pesto & Parmesan Cheese

$8.50

Garlic & Parmesan Cheese Bread w/ Marinara

$7.50

Toasted Ravioli (12)

$15.00

Salads

Miss Mary's Italian Salad w/ Gorgonzola

$9.50

A Grisanti Classic! Blend of Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Diced Celery, Bell Pepper & Diced Onion. Served w/ our Italian dressing and finished w/ crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese. Topped with a Pepperoncini Pepper

Classic Caesar Salad w/ Anchovy

$10.50

Family Favorites

Elfo Special

$24.00

Beef Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce

$16.50

Spaghetti & Beef Ravioli

$14.50

Spaghetti w/ Veal Cutlet

$15.00

Blackened Salmon Filet

$21.50

Pasta Pomodoro

$17.00

Sausage Ragu

$15.50

Ricotta Cheese Stuffed Shells w/ Creamy Marinara

$16.50Out of stock

Eggplant Parmesean w/ Marinara

$15.50

Go Pasta

Penne

$14.50

Fettuccine

$14.50

Spaghetti

$14.50

Rigatoni

$14.50

Beef Ravioli

$14.50

Cheese Ravioli

$14.50

Desserts

Pistachio & Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.50

Tiramisu

$8.50

Grisanti's Keylime Pie

$8.50

Cannoli

$8.50

Side Offerings

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Meatball

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Blackened Chicken

$7.50

Grilled Shrimp

$8.50

Blackened Shrimp

$8.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Retail Items

Retail

Quart Meat Sauce

$20.00

Quart Marinara Sauce

$20.00

Quart Alfredo Sauce

$20.00

Pint Miss Mary Dressing

$8.00

Pint Caesar Dressing

$10.00

Pint Gorgonzola

$12.50

Pint Parmesan

$10.00

Pint Pepperoncini Peppers

$8.50

Salami Pack

$12.50

Antipasto Pack

$16.50

Brie Cheese

$7.50

Herb Boursin

$10.00

Chive Boursin

$12.00

Boxed Pasta

$3.50

Breadsticks

$7.50

Pirouline Cookie

$12.50

Bottle Coke Products

$3.50

Bottle Gatorade

$3.00

Bottle Starbucks

$6.50

Bottle Water

$2.75

Bottle Pelligrino

$5.00

Bottle Panna

$5.00

Pint Kalamata Olives

$8.50

Redbull

$3.00

Can LeCroix

$2.00

Bulk Menu

Bulk Items

Miss Mary's Salad (10ppl)

$5.00

Caesar Salad (10ppl)

$6.00

Dz. Garlic Breadsticks

$18.00

Dz. Toasted Ravioli

$22.00

Dz. Beef Ravioli w/ Meat Sauce

$24.00

Dz. Cheese Ravioli w/ Meat Sauce

$24.00

Dz. Meatballs w/ Marinara Sauce

$55.00

Pan Beef Lasagna

$55.00

Pan Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$40.00

Pan Elfo Special

$60.00

Pan Blacken Chicken Alfredo

$55.00

Pan Sausage Ragu

$55.00

Pan Penne Pomodoro

$45.00

Pan Italian Spinach

$40.00

Quart of Meat Sauce

$20.00

Quart of Marinara

$20.00

Quart of Alfredo

$20.00

Key lime Pie (8 slices)

$32.00

Pistachio & Ricotta Cheesecake (14 slices)

$60.00

Tiramisu (15 Cuts)

$70.00

Dozen Cannoli

$60.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$17.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$17.00

Gallon Lemonade

$17.00

Plates

$0.75

Silverware Packet

$0.75

Serving Utensils

$0.75

Family Meal (4-6ppl)

Dz. Toasted Rav / Miss Mary's Salad / Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce / Garlic Bread

$48.00

Dz. Toasted Ravioli / Miss Mary's Salad / Penne Alfredo / Garlic Bread

$48.00

Dz. Toasted Ravioli / Miss Mary's Salad / Beef Ravioli / Garlic Bread

$48.00

Dz. Toasted Rav / Miss Mary's Salad / Sausage Ragu / Garlic Bread

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Italian ~ To Go

Location

1940 Exeter Road, Germantown, TN 38138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

