Goki Goki imageView gallery
Barbeque
Korean
Sushi & Japanese

Goki Goki

review star

No reviews yet

1243 N. Leroy St

Fenton, MI 48430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Mandoo 5 Piece

$10.00

Mandoo 10 Piece

$16.00

Silken Tofu Salad

$10.00

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Edamame

$8.00

Calamari Tempura

$10.00

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Dduk Bokkie

$16.00

Haemul Pajeon

$20.00

Kimchi Pajeon

$16.00

Vegetable Paejon

$16.00

Japchae

$18.00

Zesty Octopus Salad

$13.00

Ginger Salad

$1.50

Miso Soup

$1.50

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Goki Goki Bun

$10.00

Chawanmushi

$5.00

Korean Tofu Salad

$8.00

Okonomiyaki

$18.00

SWEET DDUK BOKIE

$16.00

GARLIC CHILI EDAMAME

$8.00

SILKEN DUBU SALAD

$8.00

SWEET DDUKBOKIE

$16.00

Soup & Stews

Kimchi Jjigae

$14.00

Manduguk

$17.00

Muan Galbi Tang

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$18.00

Sundubu Jjigae

$14.00

Tteok Manduguk

$17.00

Yukgaejang

$16.00

Galbi Tang

$18.00

Doen Jang JJIGAE

$15.00

Korean BBQ

Bulgoki

$24.00

L.A. Galbi

$29.00

Dwaeji Galbi

$20.00

Samgyupsal

$24.00

Jumuluk Galbi

$35.00

Yang Nyeom Galbi

$35.00

Hanjeonsal

$20.00

Jeyuk Bulgogi

$20.00

Chadolbagi

$20.00

Kkot Deungshim

$32.00

Saeng Galbi

$35.00

Share

$2.50

Dahk Bulgoki

$20.00

Jeyuk Gui

$20.00

Dwaeji Bulgoki

$20.00

Combos

Beef Combo Small

$80.00

Beef Combo Large

$130.00

Marinated Beef Combo Small

$80.00

Marinated Beef Combo Large

$130.00

Pork Combo Small

$70.00

Pork Combo Large

$100.00

Beef & Pork Combo Small

$80.00

Beef & Pork Combo Large

$120.00

Specials

Tteok Galbi

$16.00

Galbi Jiim

$30.00

Zesty Octopus Salad

$13.00

Ohjingo Bokkeum

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon Special

$31.00Out of stock

T Bone Special

$28.00Out of stock

Small Seafood Broil

$55.00Out of stock

Large Seafood Broil

$85.00Out of stock

Budae Jigae

$40.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fried Seafood Udon Noodle

$18.00

Osam Bulgoki

$30.00

Ojingeo Bokkem

$26.00

Chicken Bulgoki

$20.00

Suyuk Bossam

$28.00

Jeyuk Dubu Kimchi

$30.00

Galbi Jiim

$30.00

JJajangmyun

$12.99

JJampong

$12.99

Sweet & Sour Rib Eye Beef

$25.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Pork

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Dumpling

$18.00

Curry Rice

$14.00

Dolsot Fried Rice

$16.00

Grilled Mackerel

$21.00

Dwaeji Bulgoki

$18.00

Dwaeji Bulgoki Dolsot

$18.00

Spicy Cheesy Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Gomtang

$15.00

JJIM DAK CHICKEN

$18.00

Budae JJigae

$14.00

Shabu Shabu

$16.00

Mapo Tofu

$13.00

Omurice

$18.00

Pork Cutlet

$18.00

BULDAK

$22.00

TONKATSU NABE

$15.00

Dolsot

Goki Goki Dolsot

$18.00

Galbi Dolsot

$19.00

Bulgoki Dolsot

$18.00

Jeyuk Dolsot

$18.00

Chicken Dolsot

$17.00

Haemul Dolsot

$20.00

Dolsot Bimbimap

$16.00

Bimbimbap

$14.00

Dessert

Mochi

$12.00

Affogato

$8.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00

Red Bean Ice Cream

$3.00

Mango Sherbet

$3.00

Lychee Sherbet

$3.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Box

$10.00

Beef Box

$11.00

Shrimp Box

$12.00

LUNCH BENTO BOX

L A Galbi Box

$15.00

Bulgoki Box

$13.00

Chicken Bulgoki Box

$13.00

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

$13.00

Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

$16.00

Jeyuk Bokkem Box

$13.00

Noodles

Miso Ramen

$12.00

Shoyu Ramen

$12.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.00

Tantanmen

$12.00

Kimchi Ramen

$10.00

Champong

$13.00

Nagasaki Ramen

$13.00

Pad Thai

$10.00

JJa Jang Myun

$10.00

Curry Udon Noodle

$10.00

Kimchi Udon Noodle

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

San Pallagrino

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Ramune

$2.25

Coffee

8oz Americano

$2.25

12oz Americano

$2.95

Double Espresso

$2.95

Iced Cappuccino

$1.99

8oz Cappucino

$3.25

12oz Cappuccino

$3.95

8oz Latte

$3.25

12oz Latte

$3.95

8oz Mocha

$3.75

12oz Mocha

$4.25

8oz Chai

$3.25

12oz Chai

$3.95

Soju

Original Soju

$14.00

Citron Soju

$14.00

Peach Soju

$14.00

Apple Soju

$14.00

Green Grape Soju

$14.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Soju

$14.00Out of stock

Rich Soju

$14.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Asahi

$5.00

Large Asahi

$8.50

Sapporo

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Tsingtao

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00Out of stock

Guiness

$5.00

Marketside Craft Beer

$6.00

Wine

Red Glass

$9.00

Red Bottle

$30.00

White Glass

$9.00

White Bottle

$30.00

Cocktails

Lychee Martini

$10.00

Tykutini

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Green Tea Mojito

$9.00

Classic Martini

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Kimchi Bloody Mary

$10.00

Liquors

Organic Prairie Vodka

$7.00

Organic Prairie Vodka Cucumber

$7.00

Organic Prairie Gin

$7.50

Old Forester 1920

$11.00

1870 Kentucky Straight

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Sugar Island Rum

$7.00

Kraken Spiced Rum

$8.00Out of stock

Bayou Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Glanglassaugh Revival Single Malt Scotch

$10.00

Benrioch Curiositas 10 Year Scotch

$9.00

Sake

Ozeki Sake

$12.00

Yaegaki Sake

$12.00

Yuki Mango Sake

$19.00

Yuki White Peach Sake

$19.00

Tozai Living Jewel Sake

$35.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Sake

$35.00

Sushi Appetizers

TUNA TATAKI

$15.00

JALAPENO BOMB

$10.00

MUSHROOM BOMB

$10.00

AHI TUNA TOWER

$16.00

AVOCADO BOMB

$15.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$12.00

ZESTY OCTOPUS

$13.00

MONKEY BRAIN

$13.00

SALMON POKÉ

$12.00

TUNA POKÉ

$12.00

SUSHI ROLLS

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Spicy Calfornia Roll

$7.00

Special California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Avocado Eel

$10.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

JUMBO spider roll

$14.00

Alaskan Roll

$16.00

Hawaiian Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Mango Mango Roll

$16.00

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Crunch Munch

$15.00

Ice Volcano

$16.00

Fenton Roll

$14.00

Las Vegas Roll

$15.00

Flying Yellow Tail

$17.00

Fire Crunch

$14.00

Drunken Tiger

$16.00

Volcano

$16.00

Fire Crunch Roll

$14.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Kimbap

$10.00

After Hour Roll

$18.00

Michigan Roll

$16.00

Cherry Blossom Roll

$16.00

Sea Monster Roll

$18.00

Sakura Roll

$16.00

Fancy Lobster Roll

$18.00

Red Wing Roll

$19.00

Hello Kitty Roll

$18.00

Green Goblin Roll

$18.00

Shrimp Killer Roll

$18.00

Angry Chicken Roll

$16.00

Motown Roll

$18.00

Billionaire Roll

$21.00

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Pink Lady Roll

$16.00

Orange Blossom Roll

$16.00

Suicide Roll

$15.00

Scallop Volcano Roll

$21.00

Tokyo Roll

$15.00

Green Dragon Roll

$18.00

Play Boy Roll

$16.00

Tiger Roll

$14.00

Naruto Roll

$18.00

Nigiri

Maguro

$3.50

Hamachi

$3.50

Sake

$3.00

Smoked Sake

$3.00

Saba

$3.00

Tako

$3.00

Ama Ebi

$4.50

Ebi

$3.00

Kani

$3.00

Ika

$3.00

Inari

$2.50

Hokkigai

$3.00

Ikura

$5.00

Snapper

$3.00

Tobiko

$3.00

Unagi

$4.00

Vegetarian Rolls

Potato Tempura Roll

$7.00

Mixed Vegetable Tempura Roll

$7.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Fresh Veggie Roll

$8.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Sushi Set A

$17.00

Sushi Set B

$17.00

Sashimi Set A

$25.00

Sashimi Set B

$27.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$26.00

Love Boat

$55.00

Sushi Burrito

goki goki burrito

$14.00

kimchi bulgoki burrito

$14.00

veggie tempura burrito

$11.00

fresh veggie burrito

$11.00

bibimbap burrito

$14.00

angry unagi burrito

$14.00

diablo burrito

$14.00

umi burrito

$14.00

custom burrito

$17.00

SUSHI BOAT

LOVE BOAT

$55.00

SUSHI BOAT COMBO 1

$99.00

SUSHI BOAT COMBO 2

$176.00

SUSHI BOAT COMBO 3

$154.00

STUFFED INARI

bulgogi inari

$3.50

spicy chicken inari

$3.50

pork jaeyook

$3.50

spicy chicken cheese inari

$3.50

mushroom bulgogi inari

$3.50

spicy mushroom inari

$3.50

crab meat inari

$3.50

salmon inari

$3.50

avocado. inari

$3.50

myungran mayo inari

$3.50

spicy tuna mayo inari

$3.50

tuna mayo inari

$3.50

LUNCH BENTO BOX

L A Galbi Box

$15.00

Bulgoki Box

$13.00

Chicken Bulgoki Box

$13.00

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

$13.00

Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

$16.00

Jeyuk Bokkem Box

$13.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

BIBIMBAP

$12.00

DOLSOT BIBIMBAP

$14.00

YOOKGAE JANG

$13.00

GALBI TANG

$17.00

SOON DUBU

$13.00

DDUK MANDOO GUK

$14.00

TEMPURA UDON

$14.00

SQUID DUPBAP

$14.00

UNAGI DUPBAP

$16.00

HOUSE RAMEN

$12.00

KOREAN STYLE BOKKEUM BAP

$12.00

BULGOKI DUPBAP

$12.00

NOODLE

MISO RAMEN

$12.00

SHOYU RAMEN

$12.00

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$12.00

TANTANMEN

$12.00

KIMCHI RAMEN

$10.00

CHAMPONG

$13.00

NAGASAKI

$13.00

PAD THAI

$10.00

JJA JANG MYUN

$10.00

CURRY UDON NOODLE

$10.00

KIMCHI UDON NOODLE

$10.00

Sushi Lunch Special (Copy)

Pick Any 2 Roll

$11.00

Pick Any 3 All

$16.00

Nigiri Combo

$14.00

Sashimi Combo

$15.00

Nigiri Sashimi Combo

$16.00

Sashimi Bibimbap

$16.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1243 N. Leroy St, Fenton, MI 48430

Directions

Gallery
Goki Goki image

Similar restaurants in your area

O' Malley's Galley Restaurant and Catering
orange star4.6 • 641
1595 S ORTONVILLE RD Ortonville, MI 48462
View restaurantnext
Maudes Alabama BBQ - 2602 Davison Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Davison Rd Flint, MI 48506
View restaurantnext
Poké Fresh
orange star4.7 • 35
9864 E Grand River Ave #120 Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurantnext
C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1403 S Commerce Rd Walled Lake, MI 48390
View restaurantnext
Genji Novi
orange star4.2 • 921
27155 S. Karevich Dr. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
825 South Main St Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fenton

The Laundry
orange star4.3 • 1,231
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Crust- a baking company
orange star4.4 • 801
104 W Caroline St Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Legend's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 446
3235 W Thompson Rd Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
orange star4.1 • 406
3482 Silver Lake rd Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
The Relief & Resource Co.
orange star4.8 • 349
113 Mill Street Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
The Fenton Meat Market
orange star4.8 • 96
1110 N Leroy st Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fenton
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston