Food

Ramen

Rich Tonkotsu Ramen

$19.00

Kakuni Tonkotsu Ramen

$21.00

Vegetable Miso Potage Ramen

$18.00

Shoyu Ramen

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Ramen

$19.50

Salad

Assorted Seaweed Salad

$13.00

Seasonal Vegetable Salad

$11.50

Small Bites

Geso Karaage

$11.00

イカの足揚げ

Goku Buns

$9.50

Goku's Original Chicken Karaage

$10.00

Goku's Special Pot Stickers

$8.50

Shishito Pepper

$8.00

Sweet Spicy Fried Chicken Wings

$9.50

Takoyaki

$8.50

Edamame

$6.00

Wasabi Potatoes

$8.50

Rice Bowls

Chashu Pork Over Rice

$10.00

Chashu Chicken Over Rice

$10.00

Spicy Pork Over Rice

$11.00

Kakuni Pork Over Rice

$12.50

Steamed White Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Taiyaki

$7.50

Ramen Toppings

Chashu pork

$4.00

Chashu chicken

$3.50

Kakuni pork

$4.50

Spicy pork

$3.50

Chashu Tofu

$3.50

Bean sprouts

$1.00

Kikurage mushroom

$1.00

Bamboo Shoot

$1.00

Sweet corn

$2.00

Black Garlic Oil

$2.00

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Extra Broth

$8.00

Gluten free noodles

$3.50

Mixed green

$2.00

Green onions

$1.00

Nori (dried seaweed)

$1.00

Eggs

$3.00

Drinks

Sake

Dassai

$85.00

Green Tea Umeshu

$55.00

Green Tea Umeshu Glass

$13.00

Hakkaisan

$67.00

Hot Sake Large

$15.00

Hot Sake Small

$12.00

Kubota Manju

$120.00

Nigori

$20.00

NV Bizen Maboroshi

$67.00

Sequoia Nama

$48.00

Shichida

$67.50

Shirakabe Gura

$26.00

Suigei

$62.00

Shochu

Iichiko

$48.00

Tomino Hozan

$53.00

Ichiko Glass

$10.00

Beer

Asahi Super Dry

$11.00

Asahi Super Dry Pitcher

$22.00

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$15.00

Rayden IPA

$14.50

Sake Bomb

$16.00

Sansho Beer

$14.50

Sapporo Premium Draft

$10.00

Sapporo Premium Draft Pitcher

$22.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$13.00

Chardonnay

$32.00

Chardonnay Glass

$9.50

Merlot

$32.00

Merlot Glass

$9.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Oolong Tea

$5.00

Oi Ocha

$5.00

Calpico

$5.00

Ramune

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$5.00