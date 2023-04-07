Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golconda

review star

No reviews yet

1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140

Naperville, IL 60540

Soups

Chicken Hot & Sour Soup

$4.99

Soup made with fresh chicken, peppers, ginger and garlic, garnished with spring onions.

Chicken Manchow Soup

$4.99

Spicy, tangy soup laced with Indian flavors made with chicken, vegetables, herbs, spices and fried hakka noodles

Veg Manchow Soup

$3.99

Spicy tangy soup laced with Indian flavors made with chicken, vegetables, herbs, spices and fried hakka noodles

Veg Hot and Sour Soup

$3.99

Soup made with fresh cabbage, bell peppers, ginger, garlic and hot sauce, garnished with spring onions.

Tomato Soup

$3.99

Indian style tomato soup with a touch of black pepper and cream

Paya Soup

$4.99

Soup made with sauteed onions, garlic with a hinge of curry spices cooked with goat meat and bones.

Dal Soup

$3.99

Soup filtered from mashed tomatoes tempered with peppercorns, fresh garlic and cumin seeds.

Appetizers(Veg)

Veg Manchuria

$12.49

Mixed Vegetable balls dunked into sauce with hot, sweet, sour and tangy flavors

Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Juicy chunks of Indian cottage cheese marinated in spices, yogurt and seared to perfection in a tandoor along with onions and bell peppers

Chilli Gobi

$12.99

Cauliflower florets coated with batter, fried to crisp, tossed in sauces, green pepper, cubed onions and garnished with herbs.

Pakora (Veg/Onion)

$7.99

Crispy and tasty onion fritters made with gram flour (besan), spices and herbs

Cut Mirchi

$9.99

Green chilies coated with batter, fried, garnished with onion and chat masala

Stuffed Mirchi

$11.99

Green chilies coated with batter, fried and stuffed with spicy and tangy flavored mixture

Gobi Manchuria

$12.99

Lightly battered cauliflower florets glazed in traditional manchurian sauce, sauteed with green peppers and onions

Chilli Paneer

$13.49

Indian cottage cheese fried to crisp, tossed in sauces, green pepper, cubed onions and garnished with herbs.

Paneer 69

$13.49

Indian cottage cheese fried to crisp, tossed in pepper sauces, cube cut onions and garnished with herbs

Gobi 65

$12.99

Crispy fried cauliflower, sauteed with peppers, garnished with herbs

Baby Corn Manchuria

$11.99

Crispy fried baby corn, sauteed in sweet and spicy manchurian sauce, served dry

Bendi Kurkure

$10.99

Tender okra pods lightly coated with gram flour, crisp fried and garnished with herbs and seasonings

Samosa(2pc)

$7.99

Baked pastry triangle stuffed with potato, peas and aromatic seasonings.

Veg Spring Rolls

$8.99

Blend of fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions with a hint of seasoning, wrapped in a deliciously flaky and crispy spring wrap.

Appetizers(Egg)

Chilli Egg

$10.49

Boiled eggs stir fried along with tomatoes, peppers, hot sauce and garnished with spring onions

Egg Manchuria

$10.49

Deep fried battered boiled eggs, gently tossed with diced ginger, garlic, manchurian sauce and fresh green peppers.

Egg Bonda

$10.99

Boiled eggs coated with gram flour batter, deep fried, sliced and garnished with masala and onions

SPL Masala Omlet

$10.99

A Desi Style Egg Omelet with few veggies and onions

Tandoor

Golconda SPL Lemon Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt ,green herbs,lemon and grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spices grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt , tandoori spices and grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.

Hariyali Tangdi Kebab

$13.99

Chicken drumsticks marinated in yogurt , spices and grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection yet juicy.

Lamb Chops

$15.99

Tender lamb chops marinated in special sauces and roasted in tandoor oven to perfection.

Appetizers(Non-Veg)

Chilli Chicken

$12.49

Lightly battered and fried chicken seared with bell peppers ,onions, tossed in soy sauce and chef's special spicy sauces.

Chicken 65

$12.49

Bite size pieces of boneless chicken marinated with spicy masalas and stir fried with curry leaves

Chicken Lollipop

$13.99

Marinated chicken drumsticks/bone out wings breaded and tossed with sweet, pepper hot sauce along with onion, ginger and garlic.

Chicken 555

$12.49

Bite size boneless chicken marinated, fried and tossed with chilli sauce ,cashews, curry leafs

Pepper Chicken

$12.99

Bite size boneless chicken marinated, tossed in a wok with minced ginger, onions, fresh ground black pepper and soy sauce.

Golcondq SPL Rajugari Kodi Vepudu

$14.49

Boneless chicken fried on Tawa and infused with aromatic Andhra special spices and cashews.

Nawabi Lamb Fry( Boneless)

$16.99

Tender boneless lamb pieces roasted along with chef's special ground spices and garnished with herbs.

Mirpakaya Goat

$15.49

Tender mutton pieces marinated, roasted on Tawa with green chilli, minced ginger and garnished with coriander.

Bejha Fry

$14.99

Goat/Lamb brain cooked in spices for a perfect soft texture, garnished with herbs.

Tavva Machli(Tilapia)

$15.99

Tilapia marinated with special spices, fried on tavva to perfection.

Apollo Fish

$15.99

Boneless fish glazed with lemon, spices and special sauces

Golconda SPL curry Leaf Fish Fry(Bone in)

$16.99

Pompet fish marinated with special spices, roasted on tavva to perfection.

Prawn 65

$15.99

Shrimp coated in spicy masala marination and stir fried with curry leaves and onions

Golconda SPL Hot Pepper Tawa Prawns

$15.99

Shrimp coated with house special masalas and roasted with onions, peppers on Tawa

Haleem

$12.99

Entrees(Non-Veg)

Golconda SPL Naatu Kodi Koora

$15.99

Bone in rooster chicken marinated and cooked with onions, green peppers and authentic ground spices

Kodi Koora

$13.99

Chicken marinated with ground spices and cooked to make a perfect thick gravy.

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Tender boneless pieces of chicken roasted in clay oven and cooked in light creamy sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Chicken marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic, spices and cooked with gravy.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Chunks of chicken grilled in a clay oven and cooked in light creamy tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions

Chicken Chettinad

$13.49

Chicken cooked in a blend of south Indian spices and coconut flavored sauce.

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Boneless chicken sautéed with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.

Dhum ka Chicken

$13.99

Chicken marinated and cooked dhum style on low flame with creamy gravy.

Dhum ka Goat

$15.49

Tender mutton marinated and cooked in dhum style on low flame with creamy gravy.

Gongura Mutton

$15.49

Bone in mutton cooked until tender with chef's special spices and fresh gongura(Roselle) leaves.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$15.99

Succulent pieces of lamb cooked in a cardamom flavored sauce

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.99

Lamb marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic, spices and cooked with gravy.

Gol spl Goat Curry

$16.49

Tender pieces of goat marinated in chefs special spices, onions and cooked on low flame to perfection.

Chicken Korma

$13.99

Tender pieces of boneless chicken braised in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of nuts and herbs.

Gongura Chicken

$13.99

Bone in chicken cooked until tender with chef's special spices and fresh gongura(Roselle) leaves.

Kheema Mutter

$15.99

Ground green peas cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce.

Entrees (Seafood)

Nellore Pedda Reddy Chepala Pulusu

$15.99

Andhra style seasoned boneless fish cooked in tamarind juice and tangy sauces.

Golconda SPL Koramenu Fish Curry

$16.49

Seasoned koramenu fish cooked in chef special spices.

Royyala Iguru

$14.99

Prawns cooked in original home style curry.

Khadai Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, bellpepper, onion, garlic ,cilantro and ginger.

Entrees(Egg)

Egg pulusu

$12.49

Hard-boiled eggs cooked in an aromatic gravy made from a blend of tempered spices, onion, tamarind,ginger and garlic

Egg Chettinad

$12.99

Boiled and fried eggs cooked in special chettinad masala.

Entrees - Veg

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Fresh eggplant mashed and marinated in a rich blend of spices.

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Juicy chunks of Indian cottage cheese cooked in spinach sauce.

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Paneer sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion, ginger, garlic and cilantro.

Aloo Korma

$13.99

Juicy chunks of Indian cottage cheese roasted in clay oven and cooked in light creamy sauce.

Kadai Veg

$13.49

Potatos cooked in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of nuts and herbs.

Navaratan Korma

$14.99

9 different kinds of vegetables, dried fruits, nuts cooked in delicious creamy and aromatic sauce.

Bendi Masala(Dry)

$12.49

Okra cooked in whole with ground spices, onions, tomatoes and herbs.

Chana Masala

$11.99

Chick peas, onions and tomatoes cooked together until a saucy texture.

Veg Chettinad

$11.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in cocunt and fresh gorund spices.

Gutthi Vankaya

$11.99

Stuffed eggplant cooked with peanut powder and coconut base sauce.

Gobi Mutter(Dry)

$11.99

Cauliflower florets and potato cooked in mild Indian spices.

Aloo Gobi(Dry)

$11.99

Lentils boiled and cooked with onions, tomatos and tempered in homemade ghee.

Dal Tadka

$12.49+

lentils made with choice of tomato or spinach and a unique spice blend

Bendi Pulusu

$12.49

Okra cooked in tamarind and sesame sauce.

Methi Malai Mutter

$13.99

Creamy curry cooked with methi leaves and green peas.

Naan

Butter Naan

$3.99

Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven and glazed with butter.

Plain Naan

$2.99

Flat Indian white bread baked in clay oven.

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with butter, garlic and coriander.

Tandoor Roti

$3.99Out of stock

Indian flat bread made of whole wheat baked in clay oven.

Butter Tandoor Roti

$4.99

Indian flat bread made of whole wheat baked in clay oven and glazed with butter.

Lachha Paratha

$3.99

Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour baked in clay oven with layers

Tandoori Mint Paratha

$3.99

Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour and mint baked in clay oven

Biryani - NonVeg

Hyderabadi SPL Chicken Dhum Biryani

$14.99

Marinated chicken layered underneath aromatic basmati rice cooked in a special pot sealed and garnished with fried onions, cilantro.

Golconda SPL Mutton Dhum Biryani

$17.99

Marinated goat meat layered underneath aromatic basmati rice cooked in a special pot sealed and garnished with fried onions, cilantro.

Rajugari SPL Chicken Biryani(Boneless)

$16.99

Marinated tender boneless chicken cooked in aromatic basmati rice.

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Marinated tender boneless chicken cooked in aromatic basmati rice and gongura(Roselle) sauce.

Goat Fry Biryani

$15.99

Marinated tender bone in goat cooked with aromatic rich basmati rice.

Lamb Biryani(Boneless)

$17.99

Marinated tender boneless lamb cooked with aromatic basmati rice.

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99Out of stock

Marinated tiger shrimp cooked with aromatic basmati rice.

Kheema Biryani

$17.99

Minced goat /lamb meat cooked with aromatic basmathi rice.

Rice - Veg

Jeera Rice

$5.99

A rich aromatic preparation of basmati rice with Jeera

Peas Pulao

$6.99

A rich aromatic preparation of basmati rice with peas

Kashmiri Pulao

$7.99

A rich aromatic preparation of basmati rice with cashew raisin,saffron and fruits

Biryani - Veg

Veg Dhum Biryani

$12.99

A rich aromatic preparation of basmati rice and hand picked vegetable cooked in dhum (layered) style.

Paneer Biryani

$14.49

Marinated Indian cottage cheese chunks cooked with rich aromatic basmati rice.

Biryani - Egg

Egg Dhum Biryani

$12.99

Hard boiled and fried eggs cooked with aromatic basmati rice in dhum(layered) style.

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$10.99

A fermented thin crepe made from Lentils & Rice served with chutney and sambar

Masala Dosa

$11.99

A fermented thin crepe made from Lentils & Rice filled with seasoned potato masala served with chutney and sambar

Golconda SPL Dosa (70mm with Ghee)

$13.49

A very long thin fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice , coated with butter comes with potato masala.

Bengaluru Butter Dosa

$10.99

A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice made with home-made "Butter"

Egg Dosa

$12.49

A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice roasted with beaten egg on top

Spring Dosa

$12.49

A tweaked crepe with delicious and healthy recipe

Mysore Delight Dosa

$12.49

A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice and coated with chef made paste and Potato Masala

Onion Dosa

$10.99

A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice and stuffed with fried onions, served with chutney and sambar

Ravva Dosa

$10.99

A thin & crispy crepe made with semolina

Onion RavvaDosa

$11.99

A thin & crispy crepe made with semolina stuffed with fried onions

Masala Ravva Dosa

$11.99

A thin & crispy crepe made with semolina stuffed with potato masala served with chutney and sambar

Paneer Dosa

$12.99

A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice stuffed with Indian Cottage cheese

Cheese Dosa

$11.99

A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice stuffed with cheese

MLA Pesarattu upma

$12.99

Big savoury crepe made using whole green gram,onion,green chillies,ginger stuffed with upma and served with chutneys

Bejawada Pesarattu

$11.99

Savoury crepe made using whole green gram,onion,green chillies,ginger and served with chutneys

Tiffin

Chilli Idli

$9.99

Steamed rice & lentil cakes cut and tossed in sauces and served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder

Chennai Idli

$10.99

Steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder

Sambar Idli

$10.99

Steamed rice & lentil cakes served soaked in Sambar and served with chutney

Vada

$10.49

Crispy deep fried South Indian lentil doughnut served with varieties of chutney & sambar

Sambar vada

$10.99

Crispy deep fried South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in Sambar served with chutney

Poori Bhaji

$10.99

Fluffy Indian bread deep fried and served with potato

Chole Bhature

$11.99

Big fluffy Indian bread deep fried and served with spicy chickpeas masala

Egg Bhurji

$11.99

Eggs scrambled together with a generous amount of fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger

Upma

$8.99

Cream of wheat or semolina flour cooked with veggies , ginger and served with chutney

Drinks

Soft Drinks(Coke, Pepsi, Sprite)

$3.49

Thums up/Limca/Fanta

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$5.49

Jal Jeera

$4.99

Badam Milk/Rose Milk/Mango Milk

$4.99

Masala Chai/Coffee

$2.49

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Mango Milk shake

$4.99

Falooda

$7.99

Bottled water

$0.99

Indo Chineese

Noodles(Veg,Egg, Chi, Shrimp)

$10.99+

Hakka Noodles tossed with a choice of Veggies/Egg/Chicken/Shrimp and sauces

Fried Rice(Veg, Egg,Chi, Shrimp)

$11.99+

Indo Chinese Style Fried Rice cooked in a special sauce with a choice of mixed Veggies/Eggs/Chicken/Shrimp

Combo Noodles + Fried Rice

$12.99+

Hakka Noodles and Indo Chinese Style fried rice with choice of mixed Veggies/Eggs/Chicken/Shrimp

Dessert

Khubani-ka-Meetha

$8.99Out of stock

Gulab Jamun(2pc)

$5.99

Double-ka-Meetha

$7.99

Gajar ka Halwa

$7.99

Rasmalai(2pc)

$5.99

Fruit Delight

$8.99

KidsMenu

Noodles

$10.49

Indian style noodles served with Maggi Ketchup

Noodles Dosa

$10.99

A fermented crepe topped with Indian style Noodles

Chocolate Dosa

$10.99

A fermented crepe stuffed with chocklate

Orange chicken

$10.99

Crispy boneless chicken wok-tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce and green bell pepper

Nutella Dosa

$10.99

A fermented crepe stuffed with Nutella

Extras

Sambar

$5.99

Yougurt

$1.99

Plain Rice

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
