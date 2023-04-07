- Home
Golconda
1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140
Naperville, IL 60540
Soups
Chicken Hot & Sour Soup
Soup made with fresh chicken, peppers, ginger and garlic, garnished with spring onions.
Chicken Manchow Soup
Spicy, tangy soup laced with Indian flavors made with chicken, vegetables, herbs, spices and fried hakka noodles
Veg Manchow Soup
Spicy tangy soup laced with Indian flavors made with chicken, vegetables, herbs, spices and fried hakka noodles
Veg Hot and Sour Soup
Soup made with fresh cabbage, bell peppers, ginger, garlic and hot sauce, garnished with spring onions.
Tomato Soup
Indian style tomato soup with a touch of black pepper and cream
Paya Soup
Soup made with sauteed onions, garlic with a hinge of curry spices cooked with goat meat and bones.
Dal Soup
Soup filtered from mashed tomatoes tempered with peppercorns, fresh garlic and cumin seeds.
Appetizers(Veg)
Veg Manchuria
Mixed Vegetable balls dunked into sauce with hot, sweet, sour and tangy flavors
Paneer Tikka
Juicy chunks of Indian cottage cheese marinated in spices, yogurt and seared to perfection in a tandoor along with onions and bell peppers
Chilli Gobi
Cauliflower florets coated with batter, fried to crisp, tossed in sauces, green pepper, cubed onions and garnished with herbs.
Pakora (Veg/Onion)
Crispy and tasty onion fritters made with gram flour (besan), spices and herbs
Cut Mirchi
Green chilies coated with batter, fried, garnished with onion and chat masala
Stuffed Mirchi
Green chilies coated with batter, fried and stuffed with spicy and tangy flavored mixture
Gobi Manchuria
Lightly battered cauliflower florets glazed in traditional manchurian sauce, sauteed with green peppers and onions
Chilli Paneer
Indian cottage cheese fried to crisp, tossed in sauces, green pepper, cubed onions and garnished with herbs.
Paneer 69
Indian cottage cheese fried to crisp, tossed in pepper sauces, cube cut onions and garnished with herbs
Gobi 65
Crispy fried cauliflower, sauteed with peppers, garnished with herbs
Baby Corn Manchuria
Crispy fried baby corn, sauteed in sweet and spicy manchurian sauce, served dry
Bendi Kurkure
Tender okra pods lightly coated with gram flour, crisp fried and garnished with herbs and seasonings
Samosa(2pc)
Baked pastry triangle stuffed with potato, peas and aromatic seasonings.
Veg Spring Rolls
Blend of fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions with a hint of seasoning, wrapped in a deliciously flaky and crispy spring wrap.
Appetizers(Egg)
Chilli Egg
Boiled eggs stir fried along with tomatoes, peppers, hot sauce and garnished with spring onions
Egg Manchuria
Deep fried battered boiled eggs, gently tossed with diced ginger, garlic, manchurian sauce and fresh green peppers.
Egg Bonda
Boiled eggs coated with gram flour batter, deep fried, sliced and garnished with masala and onions
SPL Masala Omlet
A Desi Style Egg Omelet with few veggies and onions
Tandoor
Golconda SPL Lemon Chicken Tikka
Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt ,green herbs,lemon and grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spices grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt , tandoori spices and grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.
Hariyali Tangdi Kebab
Chicken drumsticks marinated in yogurt , spices and grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection yet juicy.
Lamb Chops
Tender lamb chops marinated in special sauces and roasted in tandoor oven to perfection.
Appetizers(Non-Veg)
Chilli Chicken
Lightly battered and fried chicken seared with bell peppers ,onions, tossed in soy sauce and chef's special spicy sauces.
Chicken 65
Bite size pieces of boneless chicken marinated with spicy masalas and stir fried with curry leaves
Chicken Lollipop
Marinated chicken drumsticks/bone out wings breaded and tossed with sweet, pepper hot sauce along with onion, ginger and garlic.
Chicken 555
Bite size boneless chicken marinated, fried and tossed with chilli sauce ,cashews, curry leafs
Pepper Chicken
Bite size boneless chicken marinated, tossed in a wok with minced ginger, onions, fresh ground black pepper and soy sauce.
Golcondq SPL Rajugari Kodi Vepudu
Boneless chicken fried on Tawa and infused with aromatic Andhra special spices and cashews.
Nawabi Lamb Fry( Boneless)
Tender boneless lamb pieces roasted along with chef's special ground spices and garnished with herbs.
Mirpakaya Goat
Tender mutton pieces marinated, roasted on Tawa with green chilli, minced ginger and garnished with coriander.
Bejha Fry
Goat/Lamb brain cooked in spices for a perfect soft texture, garnished with herbs.
Tavva Machli(Tilapia)
Tilapia marinated with special spices, fried on tavva to perfection.
Apollo Fish
Boneless fish glazed with lemon, spices and special sauces
Golconda SPL curry Leaf Fish Fry(Bone in)
Pompet fish marinated with special spices, roasted on tavva to perfection.
Prawn 65
Shrimp coated in spicy masala marination and stir fried with curry leaves and onions
Golconda SPL Hot Pepper Tawa Prawns
Shrimp coated with house special masalas and roasted with onions, peppers on Tawa
Haleem
Entrees(Non-Veg)
Golconda SPL Naatu Kodi Koora
Bone in rooster chicken marinated and cooked with onions, green peppers and authentic ground spices
Kodi Koora
Chicken marinated with ground spices and cooked to make a perfect thick gravy.
Butter Chicken
Tender boneless pieces of chicken roasted in clay oven and cooked in light creamy sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic, spices and cooked with gravy.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chunks of chicken grilled in a clay oven and cooked in light creamy tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken cooked in a blend of south Indian spices and coconut flavored sauce.
Kadai Chicken
Boneless chicken sautéed with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.
Dhum ka Chicken
Chicken marinated and cooked dhum style on low flame with creamy gravy.
Dhum ka Goat
Tender mutton marinated and cooked in dhum style on low flame with creamy gravy.
Gongura Mutton
Bone in mutton cooked until tender with chef's special spices and fresh gongura(Roselle) leaves.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Succulent pieces of lamb cooked in a cardamom flavored sauce
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic, spices and cooked with gravy.
Gol spl Goat Curry
Tender pieces of goat marinated in chefs special spices, onions and cooked on low flame to perfection.
Chicken Korma
Tender pieces of boneless chicken braised in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of nuts and herbs.
Gongura Chicken
Bone in chicken cooked until tender with chef's special spices and fresh gongura(Roselle) leaves.
Kheema Mutter
Ground green peas cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce.
Entrees (Seafood)
Nellore Pedda Reddy Chepala Pulusu
Andhra style seasoned boneless fish cooked in tamarind juice and tangy sauces.
Golconda SPL Koramenu Fish Curry
Seasoned koramenu fish cooked in chef special spices.
Royyala Iguru
Prawns cooked in original home style curry.
Khadai Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, bellpepper, onion, garlic ,cilantro and ginger.
Entrees(Egg)
Entrees - Veg
Palak Paneer
Fresh eggplant mashed and marinated in a rich blend of spices.
Kadai Paneer
Juicy chunks of Indian cottage cheese cooked in spinach sauce.
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion, ginger, garlic and cilantro.
Aloo Korma
Juicy chunks of Indian cottage cheese roasted in clay oven and cooked in light creamy sauce.
Kadai Veg
Potatos cooked in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of nuts and herbs.
Navaratan Korma
9 different kinds of vegetables, dried fruits, nuts cooked in delicious creamy and aromatic sauce.
Bendi Masala(Dry)
Okra cooked in whole with ground spices, onions, tomatoes and herbs.
Chana Masala
Chick peas, onions and tomatoes cooked together until a saucy texture.
Veg Chettinad
Mixed vegetables cooked in cocunt and fresh gorund spices.
Gutthi Vankaya
Stuffed eggplant cooked with peanut powder and coconut base sauce.
Gobi Mutter(Dry)
Cauliflower florets and potato cooked in mild Indian spices.
Aloo Gobi(Dry)
Lentils boiled and cooked with onions, tomatos and tempered in homemade ghee.
Dal Tadka
lentils made with choice of tomato or spinach and a unique spice blend
Bendi Pulusu
Okra cooked in tamarind and sesame sauce.
Methi Malai Mutter
Creamy curry cooked with methi leaves and green peas.
Naan
Butter Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven and glazed with butter.
Plain Naan
Flat Indian white bread baked in clay oven.
Garlic Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with butter, garlic and coriander.
Tandoor Roti
Indian flat bread made of whole wheat baked in clay oven.
Butter Tandoor Roti
Indian flat bread made of whole wheat baked in clay oven and glazed with butter.
Lachha Paratha
Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour baked in clay oven with layers
Tandoori Mint Paratha
Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour and mint baked in clay oven
Biryani - NonVeg
Hyderabadi SPL Chicken Dhum Biryani
Marinated chicken layered underneath aromatic basmati rice cooked in a special pot sealed and garnished with fried onions, cilantro.
Golconda SPL Mutton Dhum Biryani
Marinated goat meat layered underneath aromatic basmati rice cooked in a special pot sealed and garnished with fried onions, cilantro.
Rajugari SPL Chicken Biryani(Boneless)
Marinated tender boneless chicken cooked in aromatic basmati rice.
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Marinated tender boneless chicken cooked in aromatic basmati rice and gongura(Roselle) sauce.
Goat Fry Biryani
Marinated tender bone in goat cooked with aromatic rich basmati rice.
Lamb Biryani(Boneless)
Marinated tender boneless lamb cooked with aromatic basmati rice.
Shrimp Biryani
Marinated tiger shrimp cooked with aromatic basmati rice.
Kheema Biryani
Minced goat /lamb meat cooked with aromatic basmathi rice.
Rice - Veg
Biryani - Veg
Biryani - Egg
Dosa
Plain Dosa
A fermented thin crepe made from Lentils & Rice served with chutney and sambar
Masala Dosa
A fermented thin crepe made from Lentils & Rice filled with seasoned potato masala served with chutney and sambar
Golconda SPL Dosa (70mm with Ghee)
A very long thin fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice , coated with butter comes with potato masala.
Bengaluru Butter Dosa
A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice made with home-made "Butter"
Egg Dosa
A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice roasted with beaten egg on top
Spring Dosa
A tweaked crepe with delicious and healthy recipe
Mysore Delight Dosa
A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice and coated with chef made paste and Potato Masala
Onion Dosa
A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice and stuffed with fried onions, served with chutney and sambar
Ravva Dosa
A thin & crispy crepe made with semolina
Onion RavvaDosa
A thin & crispy crepe made with semolina stuffed with fried onions
Masala Ravva Dosa
A thin & crispy crepe made with semolina stuffed with potato masala served with chutney and sambar
Paneer Dosa
A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice stuffed with Indian Cottage cheese
Cheese Dosa
A fermented crepe made from Lentils & Rice stuffed with cheese
MLA Pesarattu upma
Big savoury crepe made using whole green gram,onion,green chillies,ginger stuffed with upma and served with chutneys
Bejawada Pesarattu
Savoury crepe made using whole green gram,onion,green chillies,ginger and served with chutneys
Tiffin
Chilli Idli
Steamed rice & lentil cakes cut and tossed in sauces and served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder
Chennai Idli
Steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney, sambar & gun powder
Sambar Idli
Steamed rice & lentil cakes served soaked in Sambar and served with chutney
Vada
Crispy deep fried South Indian lentil doughnut served with varieties of chutney & sambar
Sambar vada
Crispy deep fried South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in Sambar served with chutney
Poori Bhaji
Fluffy Indian bread deep fried and served with potato
Chole Bhature
Big fluffy Indian bread deep fried and served with spicy chickpeas masala
Egg Bhurji
Eggs scrambled together with a generous amount of fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger
Upma
Cream of wheat or semolina flour cooked with veggies , ginger and served with chutney
Drinks
Indo Chineese
Noodles(Veg,Egg, Chi, Shrimp)
Hakka Noodles tossed with a choice of Veggies/Egg/Chicken/Shrimp and sauces
Fried Rice(Veg, Egg,Chi, Shrimp)
Indo Chinese Style Fried Rice cooked in a special sauce with a choice of mixed Veggies/Eggs/Chicken/Shrimp
Combo Noodles + Fried Rice
Hakka Noodles and Indo Chinese Style fried rice with choice of mixed Veggies/Eggs/Chicken/Shrimp
Dessert
KidsMenu
Noodles
Indian style noodles served with Maggi Ketchup
Noodles Dosa
A fermented crepe topped with Indian style Noodles
Chocolate Dosa
A fermented crepe stuffed with chocklate
Orange chicken
Crispy boneless chicken wok-tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce and green bell pepper
Nutella Dosa
A fermented crepe stuffed with Nutella
Authentic Indian Cuisine
