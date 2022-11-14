- Home
Gold Camp Cafe
333 E. Bennett Ave
Cripple Creek, CO 80813
Espresso
Espresso Shot
Our Civitas blend espresso is meant for the fan of a full bodied coffee with notes of dark sugars, chocolate, toffee, and a great nuttiness
Espresso con Panna
Our Civitas blend espresso topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream
Cappuccino
Our Civitas blend espresso topped with silky layer of thick milk foam
Latte
Our Civitas blend espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam
Mocha
Our Civitas blend espresso combined with dark mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream
White Chocolate Mocha
Our Civitas blend espresso is combined white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, then topped off with sweetened whipped cream
Huckleberry White Chocolate Mocha
Our Civitas blend espresso is combined wild blueberry syrup, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, then topped off with sweetened whipped cream
Caramel Macchiato
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle
Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema
Depth Charge
Our freshly brewed coffee with a shot of espresso for an extra bold flavor and skip in your step
Affogato
A single scoop of ice cream topped with a hot shot of espresso. You deserve this delicious dessert!
Iced Shaken Espresso
Our Civitas blend espresso lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. We finish this delicious deeply flavorful beverage with a splash of whole milk
Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Freshly brewed Sound and Vision coffee from our partners at Huckleberry Roasters in Denver
Cafe au Lait
Freshly brewed coffee topped off with steamed milk
Coffee Traveler
Great for your breakfast gathering or meeting! Our delicious freshly brewed coffee packed up for your event. 96 fluid ounces provides up to twelve 8oz cups of coffee
Cold Coffee
Cold Brew
Slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat, our Cold Brew is made from a custom blend of beans roasted by our partners at Huckleberry to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Our slow-steeped, smooth Cold Brew topped off with a vanilla sweet cream
Hot Beverages
Hot Teas
Prepared Beverages
Cold Beverages
Iced Black Tea
Freshly brewed iced black tea
Flavored Iced Black Tea
Freshly brewed iced black tea infused with your favorite flavor
Iced Black Tea & Lemonade
Freshly brewed iced black tea infused with fresh squeezed lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Flavored Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade infused with your favorite flavor
Black Cow
The Original Rootbeer Float!
Milk
Small Ice Water
Seasonal Special
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Your choice of sourdough or whole wheat toast topped with pesto spread, fresh arugula, smashed avocado and grape tomatoes
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Freshly baked bagel with soft cream cheese.
Biscuits and Gravy
Freshly baked biscuits smothered with creamy sausage gravy.
Oatmeal
Warm oats topped with sweet pecans and dried cranberries
Toast (2 slices)
English Muffin
Egg
Side of Bacon
Breakfast Burritos
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, bacon and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, spicy chorizo, red onions, spicy peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
Breakfast Frittata
Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, and Scallion Frittata
Freshly baked puff pastry with eggs, hickory smoked bacon, and cheddar jack cheese
Chorizo, Egg, Cheddar, and Peppers Frittata
Freshly baked puff pastry with eggs, spicy chorizo, spicy peppers and cheddar jack cheese
Sausage, Egg, Cheddar, Onions, and Peppers Fritta
Freshly baked puff pastry with eggs, breakfast sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers and cheddar jack cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin with egg, bacon and white cheddar cheese
Chorizo & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin with egg, spicy chorizo and white cheddar cheese
Ham & Swiss Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin with egg, ham, Swiss cheese and honey mustard
Sausage & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin with egg, breakfast sausage, and white cheddar cheese
Turkey & Provolone Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin with egg, oven roasted turkey and provolone cheese
Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Fresh salad mix with house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and crisp croutons
Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad
Fresh pulled chicken, crisp bacon, lettuce mix, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado tossed with ranch dressing
Chicken Cranberry Bleu Salad
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans and bleu cheese tossed with a light cranberry vinaigrette
Garden Side Salad
Fresh salad mix with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of house made dressing
Mediterranean Ancient Grain Salad
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, red onions,ancient grains, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and feta cheese tossed with roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette
Mediterranean Greens and Goods
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, cucumber, red onions, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, and feta cheese tossed with roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette
Not Your Average Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Red Delicious Apple Salad
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, red onions, candied pecans, bleu cheese, and apple chips tossed in tangy apple white balsamic vinaigrette
Warm Southwest Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl
Ancient grains, pulled chicken, black beans, grape tomatoes, green scallions, avocado and feta cheese drizzled with chipotle ranch
Yes Chef!
Crisp lettuce mix, pulled chicken, black forest ham, bacon, egg, cucumber, grape tomatoes, avocado cheddar jack cheese with ranch dressing
Homemade Pasta Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich
Pulled chicken, bacon, house spread, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado, served on focaccia
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Pulled chicken, lettuce mix, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled sourdough bread, pesto mayo, pulled chicken, spinach, tomato, and provolone cheese
Chicken Salad Sammi
Pulled chicken, dried cranberries, red onions, and crisp celery, tossed with a creamy dressing atop a bed of lettuce, sandwiched between sourdough or whole wheat bread
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Panini
Focaccia bread stuffed with pulled chicken, Swiss cheese, chipotle ranch, arugula, avocado, red onion & roasted red peppers
Fancy Toasted Five Cheese Grilled Cheese
Parmesan crusted sourdough, provolone, American, Swiss, sharp white cheddar, tomato & oregano. Add, ham, bacon, avocado for $2.00 each
Fortune Club
Toasted sourdough or whole wheat bread, bacon- mayo, turkey, black forest ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Garden Herb Turkey Sandwich
Whole wheat or sourdough bread layered with garden herb cream cheese, turkey, cucumbers, arugula, tomatoes & red onions with a ranch drizzle
Grilled Ham and Swiss Panini
Soft hoagie roll stuffed with black forest ham, Swiss cheese and honey mustard
Miners' Pick
Soft hoagie roll stuffed with roast beef, turkey, creamy horseradish, sharp white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and hot peppers
Steak and Sharp Cheddar Panini
Roast beef, sharp white cheddar, creamy horseradish, red onions, and Arugula grilled perfectly together in a hoagie roll
Toasted Buffalo Bleu Chicken Bacon Wrap
Pulled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, and lettuce mix drizzled with buffalo sauce, wrapped in a tortilla, and toasted to perfection
Toasted Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Pulled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch, sliced tomatoes and lettuce mix, wrapped in a tortilla, and toasted to perfection
Toasted Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, pulled chicken and chipotle ranch. Served with Ms. Abby’s salsa and sour cream
Tuna Salad Sammi
Fresh Tuna, crisp celery, red onions tossed in a creamy dill dressing atop a bed of lettuce, sandwiched between sourdough or whole wheat bread
Snacks
Soup
Cups
Clothing
Cap; Mesh Back, Hunter Green
Richardson Cap, Mesh Back, Embroidered, Hunter Green
Cap, Twill Back; Loden & Black
Richardson Cap, Twill Back; Loden & Black
Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Red; Front Print
Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Black; Front Print
Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Hunter Green; Front Print
Grey Short Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt
Has the small GCC Logo on the chest; Large Main GCC logo on back
Grey Short Sleeve V-neck T-shirt
Small GCC Logo on Chest; Large Main GCC Logo on back
Gold Short Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt
Has small GCC logo on chest; Large GCC Main Logo on back
Locally owned and operated cafe offering fresh eats and fabulous coffee beverages
333 E. Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek, CO 80813