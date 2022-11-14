Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gold Camp Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

333 E. Bennett Ave

Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mocha
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Bacon & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

Espresso

Espresso Shot

Our Civitas blend espresso is meant for the fan of a full bodied coffee with notes of dark sugars, chocolate, toffee, and a great nuttiness

Espresso con Panna

Our Civitas blend espresso topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream

Cappuccino

Our Civitas blend espresso topped with silky layer of thick milk foam

Latte

Our Civitas blend espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam

Mocha

Our Civitas blend espresso combined with dark mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream

White Chocolate Mocha

Our Civitas blend espresso is combined white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, then topped off with sweetened whipped cream

Huckleberry White Chocolate Mocha

Our Civitas blend espresso is combined wild blueberry syrup, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, then topped off with sweetened whipped cream

Caramel Macchiato

Freshly steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle

Americano

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema

Depth Charge

Our freshly brewed coffee with a shot of espresso for an extra bold flavor and skip in your step

Affogato

$4.50

A single scoop of ice cream topped with a hot shot of espresso. You deserve this delicious dessert!

Iced Shaken Espresso

Our Civitas blend espresso lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. We finish this delicious deeply flavorful beverage with a splash of whole milk

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Freshly brewed Sound and Vision coffee from our partners at Huckleberry Roasters in Denver

Cafe au Lait

Freshly brewed coffee topped off with steamed milk

Coffee Traveler

$19.95

Great for your breakfast gathering or meeting! Our delicious freshly brewed coffee packed up for your event. 96 fluid ounces provides up to twelve 8oz cups of coffee

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

Slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat, our Cold Brew is made from a custom blend of beans roasted by our partners at Huckleberry to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Our slow-steeped, smooth Cold Brew topped off with a vanilla sweet cream

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with sweetened whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles

Hot White Chocolate

Steamed milk and rich white mocha sauce topped with sweetened whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles

Steamer

Steamed milk infused with your favorite flavor

Hot Teas

Chai Latte

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy

Dirty Hippie

Warmly spiced Chai Tea Latte with a shot of espresso

Tazo Hot Tea

Tazo Brand Hot Tea

Prepared Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Organic 1% Chocolate Milk (limited time)

$3.00

Cold Beverages

Iced Black Tea

Freshly brewed iced black tea

Flavored Iced Black Tea

Freshly brewed iced black tea infused with your favorite flavor

Iced Black Tea & Lemonade

Freshly brewed iced black tea infused with fresh squeezed lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Freshly squeezed lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Flavored Lemonade

Freshly squeezed lemonade infused with your favorite flavor

Black Cow

$5.00

The Original Rootbeer Float!

Milk

Small Ice Water

Seasonal Special

Mountain Breeze

$5.15+

A refreshing combination of your favorite flavor of lemonade with coconut milk. As perfect a way to cool off on a hot summer day as a beautiful Rocky Mountain breeze.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.15+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.15+

Salted Carmel Breve

$5.15+Out of stock

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Your choice of sourdough or whole wheat toast topped with pesto spread, fresh arugula, smashed avocado and grape tomatoes

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.95

Freshly baked bagel with soft cream cheese.

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.75

Freshly baked biscuits smothered with creamy sausage gravy.

Oatmeal

$4.75

Warm oats topped with sweet pecans and dried cranberries

Toast (2 slices)

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Egg

$1.50

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, bacon and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, spicy chorizo, red onions, spicy peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla

Breakfast Frittata

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, and Scallion Frittata

$6.95

Freshly baked puff pastry with eggs, hickory smoked bacon, and cheddar jack cheese

Chorizo, Egg, Cheddar, and Peppers Frittata

$6.95

Freshly baked puff pastry with eggs, spicy chorizo, spicy peppers and cheddar jack cheese

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar, Onions, and Peppers Fritta

$6.95

Freshly baked puff pastry with eggs, breakfast sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers and cheddar jack cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Toasted English muffin with egg, bacon and white cheddar cheese

Chorizo & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Toasted English muffin with egg, spicy chorizo and white cheddar cheese

Ham & Swiss Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Toasted English muffin with egg, ham, Swiss cheese and honey mustard

Sausage & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Toasted English muffin with egg, breakfast sausage, and white cheddar cheese

Turkey & Provolone Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Toasted English muffin with egg, oven roasted turkey and provolone cheese

Kiddos

Kids Toasted PB&J

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Salad

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh salad mix with house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and crisp croutons

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

$12.00

Fresh pulled chicken, crisp bacon, lettuce mix, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado tossed with ranch dressing

Chicken Cranberry Bleu Salad

$12.50

Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans and bleu cheese tossed with a light cranberry vinaigrette

Garden Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh salad mix with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of house made dressing

Mediterranean Ancient Grain Salad

$12.50

Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, red onions,ancient grains, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and feta cheese tossed with roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette

Mediterranean Greens and Goods

$12.50

Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, cucumber, red onions, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, and feta cheese tossed with roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette

Not Your Average Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Red Delicious Apple Salad

$12.50

Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, red onions, candied pecans, bleu cheese, and apple chips tossed in tangy apple white balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Southwest Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl

$12.50

Ancient grains, pulled chicken, black beans, grape tomatoes, green scallions, avocado and feta cheese drizzled with chipotle ranch

Yes Chef!

$13.00

Crisp lettuce mix, pulled chicken, black forest ham, bacon, egg, cucumber, grape tomatoes, avocado cheddar jack cheese with ranch dressing

Homemade Pasta Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$12.50

Pulled chicken, bacon, house spread, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado, served on focaccia

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.25

Pulled chicken, lettuce mix, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.50

Grilled sourdough bread, pesto mayo, pulled chicken, spinach, tomato, and provolone cheese

Chicken Salad Sammi

$9.95

Pulled chicken, dried cranberries, red onions, and crisp celery, tossed with a creamy dressing atop a bed of lettuce, sandwiched between sourdough or whole wheat bread

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Panini

$12.50

Focaccia bread stuffed with pulled chicken, Swiss cheese, chipotle ranch, arugula, avocado, red onion & roasted red peppers

Fancy Toasted Five Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Parmesan crusted sourdough, provolone, American, Swiss, sharp white cheddar, tomato & oregano. Add, ham, bacon, avocado for $2.00 each

Fortune Club

$10.75

Toasted sourdough or whole wheat bread, bacon- mayo, turkey, black forest ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Garden Herb Turkey Sandwich

$11.75

Whole wheat or sourdough bread layered with garden herb cream cheese, turkey, cucumbers, arugula, tomatoes & red onions with a ranch drizzle

Grilled Ham and Swiss Panini

$9.50

Soft hoagie roll stuffed with black forest ham, Swiss cheese and honey mustard

Miners' Pick

$12.25

Soft hoagie roll stuffed with roast beef, turkey, creamy horseradish, sharp white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and hot peppers

Steak and Sharp Cheddar Panini

$12.00

Roast beef, sharp white cheddar, creamy horseradish, red onions, and Arugula grilled perfectly together in a hoagie roll

Toasted Buffalo Bleu Chicken Bacon Wrap

$10.25

Pulled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, and lettuce mix drizzled with buffalo sauce, wrapped in a tortilla, and toasted to perfection

Toasted Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.25

Pulled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch, sliced tomatoes and lettuce mix, wrapped in a tortilla, and toasted to perfection

Toasted Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Large flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, pulled chicken and chipotle ranch. Served with Ms. Abby’s salsa and sour cream

Tuna Salad Sammi

$9.95

Fresh Tuna, crisp celery, red onions tossed in a creamy dill dressing atop a bed of lettuce, sandwiched between sourdough or whole wheat bread

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Cookies

$2.75

Large, freshly baked cookies

Crispy Rice Treats

$2.75

An American Favorite!

Macarons

$1.75

A French favorite! Flavors include: Chocolate, Coffee, Lemon, Pistachio, Raspberry, and Vanilla *Availability may vary*

Pastry

$4.00

Freshly baked flaky pastries

Snickers Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.50

Fresh hot soup served with a slice of fococcia

Bowl of Soup

$7.25

Fresh hot soup served with a slice of fococcia

Sides

Side Dressings/Spreads

Cups

Coffee Tumbler w/ Handle

Coffee Tumbler w/ Handle

$25.00

Travel Coffee Mug with Handle; Stainless Steel

Coffee Tumbler

Coffee Tumbler

$30.00

Travel Coffee Tumbler; Stainless Steel; No Handle

Clothing

Cap; Mesh Back, Hunter Green

$30.00

Richardson Cap, Mesh Back, Embroidered, Hunter Green

Cap, Twill Back; Loden & Black

$30.00

Richardson Cap, Twill Back; Loden & Black

Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Red; Front Print

Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Red; Front Print

$30.00+
Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Black; Front Print

Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Black; Front Print

$30.00+

Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Hunter Green; Front Print

$30.00+
Grey Short Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt

Grey Short Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt

$25.00+

Has the small GCC Logo on the chest; Large Main GCC logo on back

Grey Short Sleeve V-neck T-shirt

Grey Short Sleeve V-neck T-shirt

$25.00+

Small GCC Logo on Chest; Large Main GCC Logo on back

Gold Short Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt

Gold Short Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt

$25.00+

Has small GCC logo on chest; Large GCC Main Logo on back

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:15 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:15 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:15 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:15 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:15 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:15 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:15 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated cafe offering fresh eats and fabulous coffee beverages

Location

333 E. Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

