Gold Crown Pizza 634 E Drinker S

review star

No reviews yet

634 E Drinker S

Dunmore, PA 18512

Order Again

Popular Items

3-Cheese Pizza
4-Cheese Pizza
Red Pizza

Pizza

1/2 Red, 1/2 White Pizza

$12.75

2 Slices & Soda

$6.00

3-Cheese Pizza

$12.75

4-Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Bacon & Longhots

$13.50

Bacon & Pineapple

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.50

Double Crust Steak & Cheese Pizza

$20.95

Double White Pizza

$17.50

Double White/ Onion

$17.50

Egg Plant Parm Pizza

$17.50

Gold Crown Combo Pizza

$17.50

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.50

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.50

Meatball Parm Pizza

$17.50

Mixed peppers

$12.50

Pagash

$14.00Out of stock

Pagash w/ onion

$14.00Out of stock

Penne Vodka

$14.50

Promo Pizza & Soda

Red Pizza

$10.95

Sausage & Longhots Pizza

$16.50

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$16.50

Shrimp & Hot Peppers

$16.50

Shrimp & Longhots Pizza

$16.50

Shrimp & Sweet Peppers

$16.50

Shrimp , Feta , Spinach

$13.50

Spinach, Bacon, Feta Pizza

$17.50

Steak & Cheese Pizza / Chicken

$16.75

Taco Pizza

$17.50

The Neibhor dave / 100 pcs roni

$16.00

Veggie Delight Pizza

$13.50

White / tomato / basil

$12.50

White Pizza

$13.75

White w/ onion

$13.75

White/Sausage/Longhots/Onions

$17.50

1 Slice

$2.50

Thanksgiving Pizza

$17.50

Hoagies & Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$10.50

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.25

Chicken Parm

$8.25

Egg Plant Parm Hoagie

$10.50

Gold Crown Classic DBL

$12.50

Gold Crown Classic Burger

$10.00

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Italian Hoagie

$9.00

Meatball Parm Hoagie

$10.50

Pepper Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Sausage & Cheese

$10.50

Sausage & Pepper Parm

$9.75

Sausage & Peppers

$8.50

Sausage , Pepper & Cheese

$12.00

Sausage , Pepper , Parm

$12.00

Sausage Hoagie

$9.95

Sausage Parm Hoagie

$10.50

Sausage Peppers Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$10.75

Steak Burger

$14.00

Steak Burger / Cheese

$14.50

Super Italian Hoagie

$11.95

Texas Cheese Burger

$10.00

Texas Steak & Cheese

$10.00

Texas Wiener

$4.50

Tuna Grinder Hoagie

$10.50

Tuna Hoagie

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$9.00

Veggie Hoagie

$6.50

Apps

Nachos and cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Premium Nachos and Cheese

$10.50

Pub Pretzel w/cheese

$3.00

Breadsticks w/Marinara

$4.00

Breadsticks w/cheese

$4.50

Breadsticks w/ Alfredo

$6.00

Salads

Antipasto

$10.95

Chef Salad

$13.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.95

Large Ceasar

$8.50

Large Chicken Ceasar

$13.95

Large House Salad

$8.95

Large house/Chicken

$13.95

Sml Caesar Salad

$6.95

Sml Chicken Caesar

$10.95

Sml House Salad

$5.50

Sml House salad - chicken

$10.00

Taco Salad

$16.95

Tuna Antipasto

$12.95

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.75

Stromboli

Buffalo Stromboli

$10.95+

Pagash Boli (one size)

$12.50

Steak and Cheese Stromboli

$10.95+

Stromboli

$10.95+

Wings & Things

Beef Stew

$7.50Out of stock

Beef stew cup

$4.00Out of stock

Bone In Wings 1lb

$10.95

Boneless Wings

$10.95+

Crab Cake Bites

$6.95

French Onion Soup

$6.50

Italian Platter

$9.95

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Stuffed Longhots 2/5.00

$5.00

Ref Food

$10.00

Chippers

$0.50

Pepper Shooters 3/5.00

$5.00
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine in, take out bar/resturant

Location

634 E Drinker S, Dunmore, PA 18512

Directions

