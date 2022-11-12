Gold Dust Saloon, Craft Beer & Grill
217 S Union Ave
Pueblo, CO 81003
Popular Items
We have drinks to go! Must be 21 and provide valid ID.
Appetizers
Hummus w/ Grilled Nann Bread
Grilled Nann bread with choice of chickpea hummus flavors: roasted red pepper, black bean or Pueblo Chile.
Gold Dust Bowl
A mixture of house cut fried pickle slices and hot onion straws. Served with Sriracha ranch sauce.
Green Chile Nachos
Fresh chips topped with our house made hot or mild green chile, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream, garnished with green onion and jalapenos.
Fried Pickle Spears
Full pickle spears battered and fried. Served with sriracha ranch, blue cheese or ranch.
Citrus Beer Battered Shrimp
Six large shrimp battered in house blended spices, orange zest, honey and Belgium white ale, fried to a golden brown and served with our sweet Thai sauce. Turn this into a meal by adding fries, soup or chili.
Boneless Wings
All-natural breaded chicken tossed in a scorching Carolina Reaper, Buffalo, or BBQ sauce served with ranch or blue cheese.
Crispy Chili Fries
Hand cut curly fires topped with red or green (mild or hot) chili and cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Delicious portion of mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara.
Pesto Flatbread
A naan bread treat with chicken breast, pesto, tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil topped with a balsamic glaze.
Curly Fries
Our famous hand cut curly fries. These are always made fresh and are never frozen.
Sweet Potato Fries Small
Everybody's favorite! These sweet potato fries never disappoint.
Sweet Potato Fries Large
Everybody's favorite! These sweet potato fries never disappoint.
Bag of Chips
Lay's Classic Potato chips.
Chips & Cucumber Salsa
A light portion of chips with mild salsa.
Breakfast Burrito
5 poppers
Salads / Soups / Chili / Combos
Asian Style Cobb Salad
A delicious twist on a classic salad. Grilled diced chicken, grated carrots, diced avocado, green onion, egg and mandarin oranges on a bed of romaine with a lime vinaigrette dressing.
BLT Chopped Salad
Who needs a sandwich? Bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes and on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles and served your choice of dressing.
Caprese Avocado Salad
Sliced grilled chicken breast, grape tomatoes, avocado and basil leaves on a bed of romaine topped with mozzarella and served with balsamic dressing.
Side Salad
Spring mix with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grated carrots, dried cranberries, and croutons with choice of dressing.
Soup & Salad
A bowl of soup or red or green chili with our side salad. Xmas = red and green chili mixed.
Soup & Sandwich
A bowl of soup or red or green chili with a chicken salad, sliced turkey, ham or grilled cheese sandwich.
Salad & Sandwich
Our side salad with chicken salad, sliced turkey, ham or grill cheese sandwich.
Bowl of Soup
A hearty bowl of our famous potato soup or soup of the day.
Chili or Chile?
Is it chili with an "I" or chile with an "E"? Anyway, we have delicious homemade red chili or green chile, all served with chees and onions.
Quart Potato Soup
A great treat for a cold day, a quart of our famous homemade potato soup. Served with cheese and croutons on the side for delivery orders.
Quart Green Chile
A quart of our homemade red or green chili (mild or hot) served with onions and cheese (on the side for take out orders).
Quart Red Chili
A quart of our homemade red chili served with onions and cheese on the side for take out and delivery orders.
Burgers
El Diablo Burger (Special)
From the fires of Hell: A 1/3 or 1/2 lb burger with ghost pepper cheese, jalapenos, Sriracha ranch spread, caramelized onions, and to cool it down a touch, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and bacon. (Better get an ice cold beer or three to wash this down!)
What A Night! Burger
A whopping 3/4 lb. of beef patties, with diced jalapenos, fine sliced bacon, topped with pepper jack and cheddar cheese and finished with a fried egg and a cheese crusted bun, garnished with house fried pickle chips, onion straws, lettuce and tomato. Make it a “What A Night! Combo”, and get this meal, and a Breckenridge Vodka Bloody Mary with all the fixings including three bone in wings. Comes with fries, soup or chile.
Patty Melt
Our popular grilled cheese beefed up! Your choice of a 1/3 OR 1/2 lb. burger with bacon, avocado, diced Pueblo Chile, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, provolone, & ghost pepper cheese on white bread.
Stacked Mushroom Swiss Burger
2 quarter lb. burgers stacked, each with loaded with swiss cheese and mushrooms. Served with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato. Comes with your choice of side.
Maple Bourbon Burger
A "boozy" burger featuring a maple bourbon reduction seared into the burger. Served with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. You can "beef this up" from a 1/3 lb to 1 lb. Comes with your choice of side
Vegan Burger
Vegan friendly Quarter pound Beyond Burger with a little kick of hot sauce on a warm fresh bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion. Served with choice of side.
The Wrangler
A whopping half pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Maui Burger
Choose either a 1/3 or 1/2 lb. patty. Comes with grilled ham, pineapple and bacon, smothered with our house pineapple teriyaki glaze. Comes with a side of fries, soup or chile.
Pueblo Chile Cheeseburger
1/3 lb burger with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion with, of course, lots of diced Pueblo Chile.
Family Pack (4 1/4 lb. cheeseburgers with Large Fries)
Four burgers with pickles only that you can take home and doctor up yourself. Comes with a large order of curly fries. Add Cheddar cheese extra.
Sandwiches
Pueblo Philly
A great sandwich with a 6 oz chicken breast, pesto, lettuce tomato, red onion, and roasted red pepper relish served on a Ciabatta bun. Comes with a choice of side.
Gold Dust Grilled Cheese
Thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, diced Pueblo chili, smoked cheddar, ghost pepper and provolone on white bread. Served with your choice of side.
Colorado Dip
Our take on the French Dip. A toasted roll topped with hand sliced roast beef and a blend of swiss and provolone cheese melted and served with our house made horseradish sauce and house au jus. Comes with a side.
Rifleman
Our Italian sausage sandwich has been improved! It is now a larger patty served on a hoagie bun, with provolone cheese. lettuce, tomato, and roasted red pepper relish. Comes with your choice of side.
Gunsmoke
A battered Buffalo chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and provolone cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side.
Prairie Chicken
Grilled mouth watering chicken breast sandwich with lettuce and tomato on a warmed Ciabatta bun. Served with your choice of side.
BLT Sandwich
A blast from the past: Our classic, bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich on a toasted Texas Toast bun. Served with your choice of side.
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
Sloppers
Slopper
Open faced 1/3 lb. burger smothered with your choice of red or green (mild or hot) chili and topped with cheese and onions. Served with fries on the side or smothered.
Fiesta Slopper
Our famous 1/3 OR 1/2 lb, burger smothered with your choice of Chile and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.
Slopper Dog
Big Nathan’s Beef Hot Dog covered with red or green (mild or hot) chili and mounds of cheese and onions. Served with fries on side or smothered. Xmas = red and green chili mixed.
Entrees
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Large portion of white ale battered wild Alaskan Pollock served with large steak fries, coleslaw, malt vinegar, tartar sauce and lemon.
Shrimp Tacos
Three taco with large shrimp grilled and seasoned with Tajin and fresh lime served with cabbage slaw, house cucumber salsa and cheese topped with avacado, and garnished with lime and cilantro. Served with fresh chips and additional salsa.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Burger
A 1/4 lb hamburger served on a bun with pickles. Served with your choice of side.
Li’l Slopper
An open faced 1/4 lb. hamburger smothered with red or green chili. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Served with your choice of side.
Hot Dog
A good ol’ classic American hot dog. Served with your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar cheese on round Texas toast. Served with your choice of side.
Desserts
Apple Pie Ala Mode
Delicious fresh Apple Pie with Vanilla Bean ice cream topped with Bourbon Caramel.
Cheesecake
A rich and creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream.
Strawberry Cheesecake
A rich and creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and a luscious strawberry topping.
Key Lime Pie
Chocolate Chip Brownie
A generous portion of our homemade chocolate chip brownie.
Scoop of Ice Cream
One scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Root Beer Float
Chocolate Almond Cake
Soft Drinks and select Cocktails
20 oz Aquafina Water
20 oz Mug Root Beer
20 oz Pepsi
20 oz. Diet Pepsi
20 oz Mountain Dew
20 oz Lemon Brisk
20 oz Gatorade Fruit Punch
8 oz Red Bull
Blueberry Lemonade
In 16 oz. Tulip Glass 2 oz. Western Sun Blueberry Vodka Fill with Lemonade Insert 2 Round lemon wedges and 5-6 blueberries
Old Camp Peach Tea
In a 14 oz rocks glass: Ice Shot of Old Camp Peach Maple Whiskey Iced Tea Splash of Lemonade
Cherry Limeade
In 12 oz. tulip glass 1.5 oz. 3 Olives Cherry Vodka 1 oz. Fresh lime juice Fill with Sierra Mist
Gummy Worm
Served in a sugar rimmed pint glass: In a shaker: Small jiggers of UV Blue Raspberry, 3 Olives Vanilla and Absolut Citron. Small jigger of fresh lime juice Small jigger of simple syrup 2 ounces of pineapple juice 4 ounces of grapefruit juice Shake and serve
Signature Moscow Mule
Copper Mug: Breckenridge Vodka Lime Jiuce Ginger Beer Garnish w/ Lime
32 oz MARGARITA
Bottle / Can Beer
805 Blonde Ale 16oz
Bells Light Hearted (110 Calories)
Bud Light CAN
Budweiser
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Dales Pale Ale
Denver Beer Incredible Pedal IPA
Dos Equis CAN
Funkwerks Tropic King
Funkwerks Raspberry Provincial
Guinness Draught (14.9 oz Can)
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Montucky 16 oz
Modello - Especial
Odell Brewing
Sweetwater G13 IPA
420 Pale Ale Sweetwater
6 for $20 Bucket
Draft Beer
Pint Dry Dock Vanilla Porter
Pint Bud Light
Pint Dusty Shandy
Pint Dry Dock Apricot Bld
Pint Bells Two Hearted IPA
Pint Bristol Hazy IPA
Pint Blue Moon
Pint Gold Dust Gold
Pint Voodoo Ranger Juicy IPA
Pint Dos Equis
Pint Denver Beer Pumpkin Harvest
Pint Venga! Cervecia Colorado
Pint Shock Top
Pint Breck Avalanche
Pint Breck Xmas Ale
Wine
Single Mimosa
Bottomless Mimosa
House Chardonnay
House Moscato
House Pinot Grigio
House Sauvignon Blanc
Nola Grace Dry Rose'
House Merlot
House Cabernet Sauvignon
House Pinot Noir
Hans Christain Riesling
High Def Sweet Red
Callia Malbec
Coconut Rum Punch
In a white wine glass: 1 shot coconut rums Fill with champange as you would a mimosa. Splash of grenadine. Top with pineapple juice.
Blueberry Zinger
In a shaker: Ice, 4 oz. New Age Red, 2 oz Western Son Vodka, Shake, serve in wine glass garnished with blueberries
Cranberry Spritzer
In a wine glass: Fill with 6 ice cubes, 4 oz. of New Age White, 2 oz of cranberry juice, squeeze two limes (Discard), garnish with Lime wedge.
Poinsettia
In a wine glass: Fill half of glass with ice New Age Red 4 oz., 2 oz club soda, splash of Contreau.
Sonic Cherry
In a shaker: 4 oz New Age White, 2 oz. of Svedka Cherry Vodka, splash of cherry syrup, 2 sqeezed limes. Shake, serve in wine glass, garnished with cherries.
Bottle Champagne
House Bottle
Nola Grace Bottle
Andeluna Bottle
Hi Def Sweet Red Bottle
Infused Craft Cocktails
Berry Lavender Lemonade
Create delicious craft cocktails from the comfort of your home. Add 13 oz. of alcohol, refrigerate for 3 days, and shake before serving. Each infusion makes about 4-6 pours. Jars can be infused a second time for an additional 4 pours. Buy one of our 5 cocktails and either fill with your favorite liquor at home or we can fill them at the Gold Dust, so they are ready to go into the fridge. Bring back the Mason Jar and we will discount your next purchase $2. Perfect for a hot summer day, or a cold night by the fire. this sweet lemonade includes raspberry, blueberry, lemon lavender and sugar. The ideal spirit to pair this with is vodka.
Spicy Margarita
Create delicious craft cocktails from the comfort of your home. Add 13 oz. of alcohol, refrigerate for 3 days, and shake before serving. Each infusion makes about 4-6 pours. Jars can be infused a second time for an additional 4 pours. Buy one of our 5 cocktails and either fill with your favorite liquor at home or we can fill them at the Gold Dust, so they are ready to go into the fridge. Bring back the Mason Jar and we will discount your next purchase $2. A classic cocktail with a kick! This recipe includes grapefruit, jalapeno, lime, pineapple and sugar. The ideal spirit to pair this with is tequila.
Mango Pina Colada
Create delicious craft cocktails from the comfort of your home. Add 13 oz. of alcohol, refrigerate for 3 days, and shake before serving. Each infusion makes about 4-6 pours. Jars can be infused a second time for an additional 4 pours. Buy one of our 5 cocktails and either fill with your favorite liquor at home or we can fill them at the Gold Dust, so they are ready to go into the fridge. Bring back the Mason Jar and we will discount your next purchase $2. The perfect drink any time of year. includes pineapple, mango, lemon, orange and sugar. The ideal spirit to pair this with is Rum.
Hibiscus Ginger Martini
Create delicious craft cocktails from the comfort of your home. Add 13 oz. of alcohol, refrigerate for 3 days, and shake before serving. Each infusion makes about 4-6 pours. Jars can be infused a second time for an additional 4 pours. Buy one of our 5 cocktails and either fill with your favorite liquor at home or we can fill them at the Gold Dust, so they are ready to go into the fridge. Bring back the Mason Jar and we will discount your next purchase $2. This fantastic martini can be paired with either vodka or gin, and includes fresh hibiscus, dehydrated lemons and ginger.
Old Fashioned
Create delicious craft cocktails from the comfort of your home. Add 13 oz. of alcohol, refrigerate for 3 days, and shake before serving. Each infusion makes about 4-6 pours. Jars can be infused a second time for an additional 4 pours. Buy one of our 5 cocktails and either fill with your favorite liquor at home or we can fill them at the Gold Dust, so they are ready to go into the fridge. Bring back the Mason Jar and we will discount your next purchase $2. A classic cocktail making a great comeback! This kit features, bitters infused sugar, cherries, oranges. The ideal pairing for this drink is bourbon or rye whiskey
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
The Gold Dust is a Pueblo tradition! Enjoy our American and Pueblo offerings including burgers, sloppers, sandwiches, soups and salads!
217 S Union Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003