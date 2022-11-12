Gold Dust Saloon, Craft Beer & Grill

Berry Lavender Lemonade

$14.00

Create delicious craft cocktails from the comfort of your home. Add 13 oz. of alcohol, refrigerate for 3 days, and shake before serving. Each infusion makes about 4-6 pours. Jars can be infused a second time for an additional 4 pours. Buy one of our 5 cocktails and either fill with your favorite liquor at home or we can fill them at the Gold Dust, so they are ready to go into the fridge. Bring back the Mason Jar and we will discount your next purchase $2. Perfect for a hot summer day, or a cold night by the fire. this sweet lemonade includes raspberry, blueberry, lemon lavender and sugar. The ideal spirit to pair this with is vodka.