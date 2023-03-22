  • Home
Gold House - New Location 30 Mechanic Street

No reviews yet

30 Mechanic Street

Berlin, NH 03570

Pizza & Calzones

SMALL PIZZA/CALZONE

SM CHEESE PIZZA

$8.99

SM VEGGIE PIZZA

$15.99

SM HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA

$15.99

SM ALL MEAT PIZZA

$15.99

SM GREEK PIZZA

$15.99

SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.99

SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.99

SM WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

SM GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$8.99

Sm Porky Pizza

$15.99

Sm Beer Pizza

$15.99

Sm Hawaii Pizza

$13.99

LARGE PIZZA/CALZONE

LG CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

LG VEGGIE PIZZA

$23.99

LG HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA

$23.99

LG ALL MEAT PIZZA

$23.99

LG GREEK PIZZA

$23.99

LG BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

LG WHITE PIZZA

$19.99

LG GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$14.99

Lg Beer Pizza

$23.99

Lg Hawaii Pizza

$19.99

Lg Porky Pizza

$23.99

SMALL HALF & HALF PIZZA

Sm H&H Pizza

$8.99

LARGE HALF & HALF PIZZA

LG H&H Pizza

$14.99

Subs & Wraps

Small Subs

Sm Italian Sub

$9.95

Sm Chicken Finger Crispy sub

$9.95

Sm Cheeseburger Sub

$9.95

Sm Meatball Parm Sub

$9.95

Sm Ham sub

$9.95

Sm American Sub

$9.95

Sm BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.95

Sm BLT sub

$9.95

Sm Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.95

Sm Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95

Sm Egg Sub

$9.95

Sm EggplantParm Sub

$9.95

Sm Genoa Salami Sub

$9.95

Sm Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.95

Sm Ham & Salami Sub

$9.95

Sm Ham Salami Pepperoni Sub

$9.95

Sm Hamburger Sub

$9.95

Sm Pastrami Sub

$9.95

Sm Roast Beef Sub

$9.95

Sm Sausage Sub

$9.95

Sm Tuna Sub

$9.95

Sm Turkey Sub

$9.95

Sm Veal Sub

$9.95

Sm Veal Parm Sub

$9.95

Sm Veggie Sub

$9.95

Large Subs/Wraps

Lg Italian sub

$12.89

Lg Chicken Finger Crispy sub

$12.89

Lg Cheeseburger Sub

$12.89

Lg Meatball Parm Sub

$12.89

Lg Ham sub

$12.89

Lg American Sub

$12.89

Lg BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.89

Lg BLT sub

$12.89

Lg Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.89

Lg Chicken Parm Sub

$12.89

Lg Egg Sub

$12.89

Lg Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.89

Lg Genoa Salami Sub

$12.89

Lg Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.89

Lg Hamburger Sub

$12.89

Lg Ham & Salami Sub

$12.89

Lg Ham Salami Pepperoni Sub

$12.89

Lg Pastrami Sub

$12.89

Lg Roast Beef Sub

$12.89

Lg Sausage Sub

$12.89

Lg Tuna Sub

$12.89

Lg Turkey Sub

$12.89

Lg Veal Sub

$12.89

Lg Veal Parm Sub

$12.89

Lg Veggie Sub

$12.89

Grinders & Sandwiches

Steak Grinders

Sm Plain Steak & Cheese

$9.95

Sm Steak Cheese Onion

$10.45

Sm Steak Cheese Green Pepper

$10.45

Sm Steak Cheese Mushroom

$10.45

Sm Steak Cheese & One Meat

$10.95

Sm Steak & Cheese Special

$11.45

Sm Steak & Cheese Goldhouse

$12.45

Sm Steak & Cheese Super

$12.95

Sm Steak Bomb

$10.95

Lg Plain Steak & Cheese

$12.98

Lg Steak Cheese Onion

$13.98

Lg Steak Cheese Green Pepper

$13.98

Lg Steak Cheese Mushroom

$13.98

Lg Steak Cheese & One Meat

$14.23

Lg Steak & Cheese Special

$14.48

Lg Steak & Cheese Goldhouse

$15.73

Lg Steak & Cheese Super

$15.98

Lg Steak Bomb

$14.98

Sandwiches

Hot Dog

$3.50

Fried Chicken Burger

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.49

Hamburger

$7.49

Cheeseburger

$8.49

Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$13.49

Salads

Small Salads

SmTossed Salad

$6.95

Nothing But the Original Ingredients

Small Antipasto

$8.79

Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni & Provolone Roll-up on Top

Small Chef

$8.79

Ham, Turkey Breast & Provolone Roll-up on top

Small Greek Salad

$8.29

Tuna & Mayo mix on top

Small Crispy Salad

$9.49

Feta & Greek Olives on top

Small Grilled Salad

$9.49

Seasoned Grilled or Crispy Chicken on top

Sm Greek Grill Salad

$11.74

Sm Tuna Salad

$8.79

Sm Buff Crispy Salad

$9.49

Sm Buff Grilled Salad

$9.49

Sm Greek Crispy Salad

$11.74

Sm BBQ Crispy Salad

$9.49

Sm BBQ Grilled Salad

$9.49

Sm Chef Crispy Salad

$12.37

Sm Chef Grill Salad

$12.37

Sm Ant Grill Salad

$12.37

Sm Anti Greek Salad

$11.29

Sm Anti Greek Grilled Salad

$14.87

Sm Anti Greek Crispy Salad

$14.87

Sm Antipasto Crispy Salad

$12.37

Sm Chef Greek Salad

$11.29

Sm Chef Greek Cripy Salad

$11.29

Sm Anti Greek Salad

$11.29

Sm Chef Greek Grill Salad

$14.87

Large Salads

Lg Plain Tossed

$8.99

Nothing But the Original Ingredients

Lg Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni & Provolone Roll-up on Top

Lg Chef Salad

$11.99

Ham, Turkey Breast & Provolone Roll-up on top

Lg Greek Salad

$10.75

Feta & Greek Olives on top

Lg Crispy Salad

$11.99

Seasoned Grilled or Crispy Chicken on top

Lg Grill Salad

$11.99

Lg Greek Grill Salad

$14.74

Lg Tuna

$11.99

Tuna & Mayo mix on top

Lg Buff Crispy Salad

$11.99

Lg Buff Grill Salad

$11.99

Lg Greek Crispy Salad

$14.74

Lg BBQ Crispy Salad

$11.99

Lg BBQ Grill Salad

$11.99

Lg Chef Crispy Salad

$17.36

Lg Chef Grill

$17.36

Lg Anti Grill

$17.36

Lg Anti Crispy Salad

$17.36

Lg Chef Greek Crispy

$20.36

Lg Chef Greek Grill

$20.36

Lg Chef Greek Salad

$14.99

Lg Anti Greek Salad

$14.99

Lg Anti Greek Grill

$20.36

Lg Anti Greek Crispy

$20.36

Lg Anti Greek

$14.99

Side Orders

Chicken Fingers Each

$1.79

Grilled Chicken Tenders Each

$1.79

Sm Fry

$3.99

Lg Fry

$4.99

Small Curly Fries

$4.39

Large Curly Fries

$5.39

Small Onion Rings

$3.99

Large Onion Rings

$4.99

Small Mozzarella sticks

$8.70

Large Mozzarella sticks

$13.80

Small Fried Mushrooms

$8.70

Large Fried Mushrooms

$13.80

Small Jalapeño Poppers

$8.70

Large Jalapeño Poppers

$13.80

Small Chicken Wings

$9.00

Large Chicken Wings

$13.99

Small Buffalo Wings

$9.00

Large Buffalo Wings

$13.99

Small BBQ Wings

$9.00

Large BBQ Wings

$13.99

Broccoli Bites

$9.79

Green Beans

$8.90

All Dinners

Spaghetti Dinners

Spaghetti with Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti Dinners are served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Salad & Bread. (No Cheese)

Spaghetti Sauce & Sausage

$13.99

Spaghetti Dinners are served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Salad & Bread. (No Cheese)

Spaghetti Sauce & Meatball

$13.99

Spaghetti Dinners are served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Salad & Bread. (No Cheese)

Spaghetti Sauce & Veal

$13.99

Baked with Cheese - Spaghetti Dinners are served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Salad & Bread.

Spaghetti Sauce & Mushroom

$12.99

Baked with Cheese - Spaghetti Dinners are served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Salad & Bread.

Spaghetti Sauce & Eggplant

$13.99

Baked with Cheese - Spaghetti Dinners are served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Salad & Bread.

Spaghetti Sauce & Chicken

$13.99

Baked with Cheese - Spaghetti Dinners are served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Salad & Bread.

Side Meatballs (2)

$3.00

Side Sausage (3)

$3.00

Dinner Platters

Crispy Chicken Finger Platter

$16.99

Cheeseburger Platter

$15.99

Hamburger Platter

$15.49

Fried Chicken Burger Platter

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Burger Platter

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Tender Platter

$16.99

Double Cheeseburger Platter

$18.99

Double Cheeseburger Bacon Platter

$20.49

Drinks

N/a Beverages

Cooler Can

$1.50

Cooler Bottle

$2.49

2 Liter

$3.00

Whoopie Pies

$2.99

Deep River Chips

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 Mechanic Street, Berlin, NH 03570

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

