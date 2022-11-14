A map showing the location of Gold Marquess Gold Marquess WynwoodView gallery
Chinese
Seafood

Gold Marquess Gold Marquess Wynwood

review star

No reviews yet

$$

143 NW 23 ST

Miami, FL 33127

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Crispy Chicken
Lemonade

Wok Favorites

Fried Rice

$15.00

Noodles

$17.00

Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Crispy Tofu

$16.00

Mongolion Steak

$18.00

Broccoli Stir-fry

$15.00

Walnut Shrimp (8)

$18.00

CocoCurry Chicken

$18.00

Shareables

BBQ Spare Ribs

$12.00

Peking Duck Bao

$12.00

Pork Belly Bao

$11.00

Chinese Chicken Bao

$11.00

Crispy Wings

$13.00

Crispy Peking Duck(10Bao)

$60.00

Half Peking Duck (5 BAOS)

$32.00

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Orange Beef

$20.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$7.00

Edamame

$8.00

Stir Fried Veggies

$13.00

Wonton Soup

$9.00

Bao Bun Plain (2PC)

$5.00

Beverage

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Half&Half

$4.00

Arizona

$5.00

Yuzu

$5.00

Ramune

$5.00Out of stock

Sauces

Sweet & Sour

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

General Tso

$1.00

SpicySesame

$1.00

Tarter

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Curry Sauce

$2.00

Holiday Menu

Soup Dumplings (Xiao Long Bao)

$46.00+

Shrimp Dumplings (Har Gao)

$46.00+

Shrimp and Chive Dumplings

$46.00+

Veggie Spring Rolls

$46.00+

Crispy Chicken Dumplings

$46.00+

Crispy Pork Dumplings

$46.00+

Steamed Bao Buns (20 pcs)

Veggie Dumplings

$46.00+

Crispy Chicken

$62.00+

Wok-Tossed Shrimp

$70.00+

Stir-Fried Broccoli

$62.00+

Fried Rice

$48.00+

Special Fried Rice

$57.00+

Sanuki Udon Noodles

$53.00+

Shrimp Sanuki Udon Noodles

$69.00+

Catering Menu

Small Fried Rice 10PPL

$75.00

Large Fried Rice

$145.00

Catering crispy chicken

Specials

Gold Lava Buns

$7.00

Student Meal

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCredit Cards
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

143 NW 23 ST, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

