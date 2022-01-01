Chinese
Seafood
Gold Marquess Gold Marquess Pembroke Pines
700 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Chinese cuisine and dim sum made every day.
8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
