Chinese
Seafood

Gold Marquess Gold Marquess Pembroke Pines

700 Reviews

$$

8525 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp Ball
Shrimp Dumpling
Lo Mein

Dim Sum

Shrimp Dumpling

$5.30

Shrimp and Chive Dumpling

$5.30

Siu Mai

$5.30

Curry Octopus

$5.30Out of stock

Chicken Feet

$4.50

Pork Ribs

$4.50

Stuffed Bean Curd

$4.50

Chiu Chow Dumpling

$4.50Out of stock

Soup Dumpling (4)

$5.30

Sticky Rice Wrapped in a Lotus Leaf

$5.30

Beef Ball

$5.30

Black Pepper Beef Rib

$5.30

Steamed BBQ Pork Bun

$4.50

Steamed Gold Lava Bun

$5.30

Red Bean Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Egg Custard Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Dumpling (4)

$5.30

Vegetable Dumpling (4)

$5.30

Pan-Fried Shrimp and Chive

$5.30

Pan-Fried Chicken Dumplings (4)

$5.30

Pan-Fried Pork Buns

$5.30Out of stock

Crispy Shrimp Egg Plant

$5.30

Spring Roll

$4.50

Mango Shrimp Roll

$5.30

Crispy Shrimp Ball

$5.30

Crispy Sesame Ball

$4.50

Starters

Dim Sum Sampler

$15.90

Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)

$11.90

Veggie Dumplings (8)

$9.90

Shanghainese Spring Rolls

$5.20

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$5.20

Pork Dumplings (8)

$9.90

Chicken Dumplings (8)

$9.90

Kitchen Roasted Pork

$14.90

Barbecue Spare Ribs (6)

$12.90

Jellyfish

$13.90

Crispy Crab Rangoons (8)

$8.90

Crispy Shrimp & Pork Wontons (8)

$8.90

Crispy Wings (8)

$15.90

S&P Squid

$16.90

S&P Squid Tentacles

$18.90

S&P Soft Shell Crab

$7.90

S&P Shrimp

$16.90

Crispy Pork Intestines

$16.90

Soup

Seafood Soup

$19.90+

Crab & Scallops Soup

$28.90

Crab & Fish Maw Soup

$19.90+

West Lake Beef Soup

$15.90

Fish & Tofu Soup

$15.90

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.90+

Wonton Soup

$3.90+

Special Wonton Soup

$10.90

Vegetable Soup

$3.90+

Egg Drop Soup

$3.90+

Chicken & Corn Soup

$10.90+

Beef

Sizzling BBQ Beef

$16.90

Sizzling Short Ribs

$20.90

Short Ribs with Fresh Onions

$20.90

Honey Short Ribs

$20.90

Chinese Steak

$18.90

Black Pepper Steak Cubes

$19.90

Beef with Broccoli

$16.90

Beef with Chinese Broccoli

$17.90

Beef with Seasonal Chinese Vegetables

$16.90

Beef with String Beans

$16.90

Pepper Steak

$16.90

Szechuanese Beef

$16.90

Mongolian Beef

$16.90

Orange Beef

$16.90

Sesame Beef

$16.90

Steak Stir Fry

$19.90

Steak Cubes with Asparagus

$19.90

Chicken & Duck

Peking Duck

$69.90

Roast Duck

$23.90+

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$17.90

Sizzling Chicken

$13.90

Coconut Curry Chicken

$13.90

Szechuanese Chicken

$13.90

Spicy Chicken

$13.90

Chicken with Broccoli

$13.90

Chicken with Chinese Broccoli

$14.90

Cashew Chicken

$13.90

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.90

General Tsao's Chicken

$13.90

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.90

Honey Chicken

$13.90

Orange Chicken

$13.90

Sesame Chicken

$13.90

Chicken with String Beans

$13.90

Pork

Hong Kong Sweet and Sour Pork Rib

$15.90

Hong Kong Style Pork Chop

$16.90

S&P Pork Chop

$16.90

Orange Pork Chop

$16.90

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.90

Stir-Fried Pork Intestine

$17.90

Roast Pork with Broccoli

$13.90

Roast Pork with Chinese Broccoli

$14.90

Pork with String Beans

$14.90

Seafood

Lobster (Whole)

$44.90

Sweet and Sour Fish

Flounder

$28.90+

Ginger & Scallion Fish

$16.90

Fish & String Beans

$16.90

S&P Fish

$16.90

XO Seafood

$22.90

Scallops Stir Fry

$19.90

S&P Scallops

$19.90

Steamed Garlic Shrimp

$19.90

Pei Fung Tong Shrimp

$19.90

Walnut Shrimp

$20.90

Golden Egg Shrimp

$22.90

Chili Shrimp

$18.90

Shrimp with Broccoli

$17.90

Shrimp with Chinese Broccoli

$17.90

Shrimp with Vegetables

$17.90

Szechuanese Shrimp

$17.90

Black Bean Shrimp

$17.90

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$17.90

Cashew Shrimp

$17.90

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.90

Orange Shrimp

$18.90

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$16.90

General Tsao's Shrimp

$18.90

Stir-Fry

Gold Marquess Stir-Fry

$25.90

Crispy Thai Eggplant

$13.90

Japanese Tofu with Mushrooms

$16.90

Ma Po Tofu

$13.90

Sizzling Pots

Special Sizzling Pot

$18.90

Fish & Tofu Sizzling Pot

$18.90

Beef Stew Sizzling Pot

$16.90

Lamb Stew Sizzling Pot

$18.90

Garlic Eggplant Sizzling Pot

$13.90

Mushrooms Sizzling Pot

$16.90

Seafood Sizzling Pot

$18.90

Vegetarian

Snow Pea Tips

$18.90

Chinese Broccoli

$13.90

Buddha's Feast

$15.90

Bok Choy

$14.90

Seasonal Vegetable Stir Fry

$13.90

Garlic String Beans

$14.90

Noodle

Chow Fun

$16.90

Wok-Fried Noodle

$15.90

Udon

$16.90

Lo Mein

$12.90

Wonton Noodle Soup

$9.90

Beef Noodle Soup

$9.90

Beef & Wonton Noodle Soup

$10.90

Roast Pork & Wonton Noodle Soup

$10.90

Singapore Style Mai Fun

$16.90

Native Chinese Mai Fun

$17.90

Minced Seafood Mai Fun

$19.90

Seafood Twin Noodle

$19.90

Stir Fried Soy Sauce Noodle

$15.90

Special Stir Fry Noodle

$17.90

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.90+

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$7.90+

Ham Fried Rice

$7.90+

Beef Fried Rice

$8.90+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.90+

Special Fried Rice

$13.90+

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.90+

Egg Fried Rice

$7.90+

Yueng Chow Fried Rice

$13.90+

Gold Marquess Fried Rice

$18.90

Salted Fish and Chicken Fried Rice

$14.90

Bacon and Fish Fried Rice

$15.90

Chop Suey

Chop Suey 雜碎

$13.90

Dessert

Crispy Man Tao Bun (6)

$4.90Out of stock

Classic Cheesecake

$4.90

Tiramisu

$4.90

Beer

Lucky Buddha

$6.00

Tsingtao

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Drinks NA

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Fiji

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Apple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Spirits

Vodka

Tequila

Gin

Cognac

Whiskey

Rum

Baijiu

Extras

White Rice

$1.90+

Brown Rice

$2.90+

Crispy Noodles

$1.00

Chinese Sausage

$2.00

House Duck Sauce

House Mustard

Hot Oil

Sriracha

Honey

Sweet and Sour

Dumpling Sauce

Oyster Sauce

Hoisin

Black Vinegar

Red Vinegar

Ginger and Scallion

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Chinese cuisine and dim sum made every day.

Website

Location

8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Directions

