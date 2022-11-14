  • Home
  Gold Ribbon Confections - 4130 South Bowen Road Suite 106
Gold Ribbon Confections 4130 South Bowen Road Suite 106

No reviews yet

4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106

Arlington, TX 76016

Order Again

Cakes

Cakes

$30.00+

Sheet Cakes

$70.00+

Cheesecakes

Signature Plain Cheesecake

$25.00+

Signature Cheesecakes

$25.00+

Cookies

Made from scratch and sold by the dozen.

A Dozen Made From Scratch Cookies

$13.00

Micah Jar

$15.00

12-15 mini cookies in a quart mason jar. Packaged with a gold ribbon and Micah tag. A generous portion of every jar sold will benefit the Cause of the Month. A perfect gift for that special someone.

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$18.00+

Decorated Sugar Cookies

Decorated Sugar Cookies

$44.00+

Pastries

Made from scratch and sold by the dozen.

Family Pack Cinnamon Rolls

$15.00

Smaller than our original cinnamon rolls, these come packed 6-8 in pie tin and are covered with our signature sauce. Can be reheated as a whole in the oven or heated individually in the microwave.

Granola Bars

$17.00+

Our signature bars made with Gluten free oats, honey, pecans, and raisins. Sold in half dozen or dozen.

Granola Bars- Gluten Free

$20.00+

Our signature bars made with Gluten free oats, honey, pecans, and raisins. Available in 6 or 12.

Kolaches

$18.00+

Hand rolled dough filled with sausage and cheese. Sold by the dozen.

Muffins

$12.00+

Choose from Blueberry, Cranberry Orange, Lemon Poppyseed, Chocolate Chip, or Banana Nut. Sold by the half dozen.

Scones

$18.00+

Sticky Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00+

These are “Texas” sized rolls are drizzled in homemade cream cheese icing and melt in your mouth! Sold by the dozen.

Pies

Eight slices of irresistible goodness.

Pies

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106, Arlington, TX 76016

Directions

Gold Ribbon Confections image

