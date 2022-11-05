Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gold Star

review star

No reviews yet

3768 whiteplains road

bronx, NY 10467

BREAKFAST

Cook-up Saltfish

$9.00+

Callaloo & Saltfish

$9.00+

Callaloo

$8.00+

Saltfish & Cabbage

$9.00+

Bakebean & Saltfish

$9.00+

ButterBeans & Saltfish

$9.00+

Ackee & Saltfish

$12.00+

Ackee & Chicken Back

$12.00+

Cabbage & Cornbeef

$9.00+

Okra & Saltfish

$9.00+

Kidney

$8.00+

Liver

$8.00+

Salt/Jack Mackerel

$8.00+

RunDown

$9.00+

Chicken Back

$8.00+

Stew Chicken

$10.00+

BREAKFAST SIDES

Fried Dumpling Side

$1.00

Plantain Side

$2.00

Festival Side

$1.00

Breadfruit Side

$1.50

Whiting Fish

$3.00

Bammy Side

$1.00+

Fritters

$2.00

Boiled Dumpling

$0.75

Boiled Yam

$0.75

Boiled Banana

$0.75

PORRIDGE

Peanut Porridge

$5.00+

Hominy Corn Porridge

$5.00+

Cornmeal Porridge

$5.00+

Banana Porridge

$5.00+

Ironball Porridge

$5.00+

Reggae Porridge

$5.00+

Bulgar

$5.00+

Oats Porridge

$5.00+

LUNCH/DINNER

Curry Chicken

$10.00+

Stew Chicken

$10.00+

Fried Chicken

$10.00+

Jerk Chicken

$10.00+

Spicy Baked Chicken

$10.00+

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

Curry Chicken Foot

$10.00+

Pineaple Chicken

$10.00+

Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta

$9.00+

Sweet Chili Wings

$12.00+

Jerk Wings

$12.00+

BBQ Wings

$12.00+

Thai Chicken

$14.00+

Curry Goat

$11.00+

Cow Foot

$13.00+

Cow Skin

$13.00+

Pepper Steak

$15.00+

Oxtails

$20.00+

Oxtail Rasta Pasta

$19.00+

Jerk Pork

$14.00+

Stew Pork

$14.00+

Stew Peas

$11.00+

Pork Ribs

$14.00+

Fish Chop Suey

$13.00+

Ital Stew

$13.00+

Tripe & Beans

$14.00+

Curry Chicken Roti

$16.00

Curry Goat Roti

$16.00

SEAFOOD

Salmon Meal

$22.00+

Brown Stew Snapper

$24.00

Brown Stew Sliced Fish

$15.00+

Steamed Snapper Fish

$25.00

Whiting Meal

$12.00

Sprat Meal

$12.00

Chop Suey (Fish)

$14.00+

Goat Fish Meal

$13.00

Parrot Fish Meal

$16.00

Fried Crab Meal

$10.00+

Curry Crab Meal

$10.00+

Curry Shrimp Roti

$18.00

Shrimp Meal

$17.00+

Shrimp & Ackee

$16.00+

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$10.00+

Pepper Shrimp

$17.00+

Conch Meal

$18.00

Shrimp Lomein Med

$17.00

Shrimp Lo Mein Large

$19.00

SOUPS

Chicken Soup

$5.00+

Seafood Soup

$6.00+

Gungo Peas Soup

$6.00+

Red Peas Soup

$6.00+

Fish

$6.00+

Goat Head Soup

$6.00+

Cow Foot Soup

$6.00+

Beef Soup

$6.00+

DINNER SIDES

Side Of Rice & Peas

$5.00+

Side Of White Rice

$5.00+

1 BBQ Rib

$3.00

White Meat Only

$3.00

Chicken Leg

$2.50

Chicken Wing

$2.50

Chicken Thigh

$2.50

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Side of Wings

$1.00+

Hot Pepper Shrimp (5)

$6.00

Fried Shrimp (Per)

$1.50

Whiting Fish

$3.00

Side Of Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Side Of Mac Salad

$3.00+

Mac & Cheese In Plate

$3.00

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Steam Cabbage

$3.00+

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Side Of Salad

$3.00+

Roti Skin

$6.00

Fried Snapper Per Fish

$16.00

Plantain

$2.00

Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Turn Cornmeal

$4.00+

ICE CUP

$1.00

Mix Meat

$4.00

Boil Corn

$4.00

SPECIAL RICE

Seasoned Rice

$8.00+

Jerk Chicken Rice

$8.00+

Spinach Rice

$8.00+

Seafood Rice

$9.00+

Salmon Rice

$9.00+

Bulgar Rice

$8.00+

MEAT ONLY

Chicken ONLY

$12.00+

Cow Foot ONLY

$16.00+

Curry Goat

$20.00+

Pork ONLY

$17.00+

Oxtail

$30.00+

Tripe and Beans

$14.00+

Crab

$12.00+

Stew Peas

$18.00+

Chicken Foot

$14.00+

Pepper Steak

$20.00+

Slice Fish

$10.00+

DESSERT

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Rum Cake

$5.00

Cupcake

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Cake

$5.00

Pineapple Coconut

$5.00

BEVERAGES

Carrot Punch

$6.00

Tropical Rhythm (Flavors)

$2.50

D&G Jamaican Soda

$2.00

Peanut Punch

$6.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Fountian Juice

$3.00+

Ting

$2.00

Homemade Sorrel

$6.00

Homemade Sorrel W/ RUM

$8.00

Bottled water

$1.00

Magnum Tonic

$10.00

Tru Juice (Flavors)

$5.00

Cran Wata

$2.00

Rum Punch

$10.00+

Henny Colada

$15.00

BEER

Royal Jamaican Beer

$6.00

Shandy

$5.00

Guiness

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Home-made Sorrel w/ Rum

$8.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Soda Cups

Sprite

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy authentic Jamaican cuisine

Location

3768 whiteplains road, bronx, NY 10467

Directions

