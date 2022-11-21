Gold Bar Louisville imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Gold Bar Louisville

19 Reviews

$$

1601 Story Ave

Louisville, KY 40206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

After The Gold Rush
Frozen Marg

Cocktails

After The Gold Rush

After The Gold Rush

$9.00

Our house signature, a riff on a Gold Rush (whiskey, lemon, honey). We use Four Roses bourbon, super lemon, salted orange blossom honey syrup, sima (fermented golden raisin lemonade).

Gold Fashioned

Gold Fashioned

$9.00

Our signature house Old Fashioned. We use 100-proof RYE whiskey as the base bc we prefer the spice and a house bitters blend of Angostura, orange bitters, & amaro. Sweetened with demerara (unrefined raw sugar) syrup & garnished with an orange twist & cherry.

Frozen Marg

Frozen Marg

$7.00

Our top selling cocktail. This marg will rotate with seasonal ingredients. Current flavor: spiced-pear with joven tequila, mezcal, and honey. It rules. Add a sangria float for a buck.

Draft Sangria

Draft Sangria

$9.00

Sangria on draft for the win. Seasonally rotating, usually red wine based (Cab, Pinot Noir) with apple brandy, fruit liqueurs, purées, honey and/or simple syrup, & citrus. On the sweeter side, but wine-forward & legit boozy.

On Taperol Spritz

On Taperol Spritz

$8.00

It’s an Aperol Spritz, but on tap. In addition to Aperol, we add our blend of aperitivos to add complexity. Should taste like a traditional Aperol Spritz with hints of grapefruit pith & cherry.

DJbWarren Peace / Fly Guy Rhy

$10.00

Go DJ

$4.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Chartreuse Swizzy

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

French 75

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Last Word

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

LIT

$7.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Diamondback

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Jack Rose

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Southside

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mezcal Last Word

$12.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

KSI Cube

$0.50

$2 Toddy

$2.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR

$2.00

White Claw

$4.00

NA Beverages

Kentucky 74

$5.00

Soda

$1.00

Coca Cola

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Tonic

$1.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Liquid Death

$2.00Out of stock

OJ

$1.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.00

Wine

Crafters Union Red Blend (375ml CAN)

$7.00

GL Josh Cellars Cab

$7.00

GL Meiomi PN

$8.00

GL Velvet Devil Merlot

$8.00

Ruffino Prosecco Rose (187ml BTL)

$8.00

GL Wycliff Brut

$3.00

Kim Crawford (250ml CAN)

$7.00

375ml BTL Ruffino

$15.00

BTL Velvet Devil Merlot

$30.00

BTL Wycliff Brut

$20.00

$5 BTLWycliff

$5.00Out of stock

Ruffino Prosecco (187ml Mini-BTL)

$8.00Out of stock

GL Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$6.00Out of stock

White

$8.00

Red

$8.00

Shots

Snaquiri

$4.00

Ferrari

$5.00

Rynar

$5.00

Pinar

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Deathery

$7.00

Mezcal/Green Chartreuse

$9.00

Mezcal/Montenegro

$9.00

Paper Plane

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Fiery Shart

$9.00

Tropical Marg Shot

$5.00

Firing Squad Shot

$4.00

Burgers

Smash Burger

$6.00

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Sides

Vegetarian Baked Beans

$4.00

Beef Baked Beans

$5.00

Loaded Pasta Salad

$5.00

Vegan Pasta Salad

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come kick it.

Website

Location

1601 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

Gallery
Gold Bar Louisville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Morning Fork
orange star4.8 • 394
1722 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Fork & Barrel
orange star4.0 • 252
1722 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
PCS Distilling Company
orange starNo Reviews
436 Baxter Ave Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen - Harry's
orange starNo Reviews
130 West Riverside Drive Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,238
100 West Riverside Dr. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Pizza Lupo
orange star4.5 • 188
1540 Frankfort Ave Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Downtown
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Bardstown Road
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
NuLu
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
East Main
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Okolona
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fern Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highlands- Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Original Highlands
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Old Louisville
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston