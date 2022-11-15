Goldberry Roasting Company Ashland Roastery
No reviews yet
1310 Claremont Avenue, Suite C
Ashland, OH 44805
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso Drinks
Doppio
Double shot of espresso. Our espresso blend, called Black River, is a blend of two South American coffees and an African coffee. It is a complex concoction of chocolatey nuttiness mixed with a pleasant acidity like oranges and dried fruits. The acidity quickly dissipates, leaving you with a creamy, luxurious finish.
Macchiato
A traditional Italian style Macchiato. Enjoy the complexity and intensity of our espresso, with just enough milk foam to give it an extra punch of creaminess. 3 oz drink. Double shot of espresso + 1 oz of steamed milk and a dab of milk foam.
Cappucino
6 oz drink, the traditional Italian way. Double shot of espresso + 2 oz steamed milk and 2 oz of milk foam.
Latte
Double shot (12 oz or 16 oz) OR quad shot (20 oz) of espresso + steamed milk, topped with milk foam. Can be enjoyed hot or iced.
Bourbon Aged Latte
Bourbon Aged Coffee is used for the espresso then added to your choice of milk and vanilla syrup! 20 oz contains 2 shots of espresso.
Long Black
If you enjoy the taste of espresso, but drinking it straight is too intense, try a long black! There is just enough water to mellow out the espresso intensity without losing that signature espresso flavor. Double shot of espresso + 6 oz of hot water.
Americano
The strength of a regular brewed coffee…smooth and balanced. Double shot of espresso + 10 oz of water. OR Quad shot of espresso + 16 oz of water. Can be enjoyed hot or iced.
Red Eye
Brewed coffee + double shot of espresso
Brewed Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
If you’re looking for a really high quality, brewed coffee, this is it! Available as a medium roast or dark roast and enjoyed black or with a little bit of cream and sugar.
Pour-Over Coffee
The purest way to brew a cup of coffee. Water is expertly poured at the perfect temperature over a bed of freshly ground coffee. The result is a coffee that is both bold and smooth, highlighting the flavors of the region from which the coffee came.
Cold Brew
A blend of African and Guatemalan coffees come together to create a fruity and refreshing cold brew coffee.
Sweet Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew
Cold brew topped with Sweet Cream Cold Foam made using simple syrup and Buckeye Creamery A2 Heavy Cream.
Cafe Au Lait
Half brewed coffee, half steamed milk.
Non-Coffee Drinks
Hot Tea
Teas are from Loosen Up! Tea in Bellefontaine, OH or Dona Tea in Brooklyn, NY.
Iced Tea
Our house Herbal tea, Withywindle, consists of lemongrass, hibiscus, rose hips, cinnamon, ginger, lime peel and orange peel.
Chai Latte
Premium, small-batch Chai concentrate from Dona Chai is mixed with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced. Ingredients: purified water, sugar, ginger, cinnamon, green cardamom, organic black tea, molasses, black pepper, clove, citric acid.
Golden Milk Latte
Turmeric based concentrate from Dona mixed with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced. INGREDIENTS: Purified water, sugar, ginger, turmeric, pink peppercorn, allspice, lemongrass, black pepper, citric acid.
London Fog
Earl Gray Tea, steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
Hot Chocolate
Made with A2 Chocolate Milk from Buckeye Country Creamery. Also available with oat milk and hot chocolate mix.
Chocolate Chai
Buckeye Country Creamery A2 Chocolate Milk + Dona Chai Concentrate. Iced Chocolate Chai is not available with oat milk.
Seasonal Autumn Menu
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Toasted Marshmallow Latte
Chai Apple Cider
Caramel Apple Cider
Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte
Golden Spiced Cider
Turmeric Concentrate and Apple Cider
Golden Spiced Latte
Turmeric Concentrate + Espresso + Vanilla + Choice of milk or oat milk
Muertos Latte
A little sweet and a little spicy! Espresso + Mexican Chocolate Sauce + Milk
Bulk Brewed Coffees
96 oz Joe-To-Go
Must be ordered at least 1 hour in advanced of pick-up time! If ordering for the morning, place the order by the night before. Comes with enough coffee for 8, 12 oz cups of coffee. Comes with cups and lids.
5 Gallon Container
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. Please call 833-446-7626 to place order. Serves 50 people. Comes with 50 cups and lids. Must return container after use.
Cold Brew Concentrate - 32 oz bottle
32 oz of our Fresh Squeezed Cold Brew concentrate. Recommended ratio of 1:1 cold brew and water or milk. *If you have a bottle already and want it refilled, select the refill option and bring in your empty bottle and we will exchange it with a filled bottle.
Single Origins
Brazil
Medium Roast Brazil is for those who love straight-up coffee. Not exotic or pretentious, just balanced, rich and smooth. You will pick up some nuttiness and dark chocolate hints in the cup, but they take a back seat to the basic beauty of coffee flavor.
Colombia
Medium Roast A coffee-lover's coffee. Colombia is smooth and well rounded - perfect to enjoy any time of the day. It is sweet and mellow, yet bright with good body. It is the definition of a balanced cup.
Mexico Nocturno Dark Roast
The same beans from Mexico Sierra Norte but roasted darker to make a sweet and toasty dark coffee.
Decaf - Swiss Water
Medium Roast This swiss water process decaf is smooth and well-rounded – perfect to enjoy any time of the day. It is sweet and mellow, yet bright with good body. It is the definition of a balanced cup. The Swiss Water decaffeination process uses no chemicals and is a plus to discerning decaf drinkers. The origin of our decaf can vary depending on availability, but it's always South American and always a medium roast. Ask us what the current offering is!
Ethiopia Natural
Experience unmistakable hints of blueberry along with strawberry, peach and tangerine in this delicate, refined selection from the birthplace of coffee. The perfect balance between juicy and rich makes it a pleasant sipping coffee, whether hot or iced.
Guatemala
Guatemala provides a perfect flavor profile for those who like a prominent coffee flavor with subtle complexity. It delivers a balanced cup with mild, apple-like acidity that plays nicely as a backdrop to soft cocoa and baking-spice flavors.
Kenya AA
This sophisticated classic is a complex medium roast that treats your palate to bright floral notes and delicate hints of berries and fine red wine.
Mexico Sierra Norta
For over 10 years, through our non-profit Coffee Growing Community, we have worked alongside coffee farmers in the Sierra Norte region of Mexico to improve their coffee processing systems, grow better quality coffee and to help the people in this region live a more abundant life. We are excited to be able to present, for the first time since this journey started, the newest coffee to our lineup, Mexico - Sierra Norte! Because of our amazing volunteers, generous donors, and most importantly, the hard work, knowledge and dedication of the farmers, this region now produces a coffee that meets the premium quality standard and allows the farmers in the region to be able to demand a premium price for it. Mexico - Sierra Norte boasts a wild sweetness like honey, notes of delicate nectar like guava and a brisk, black tea finish that is sure to delight and surprise even the most enthusiastic coffee drinkers.
Papua New Guinea
Surprisingly bright and sweet. Mellow notes of papaya blend nicely with sweet chocolate and a mild apple acidity.
Peru Organic
Medium Roast A well balanced medium roast with a natural brown sugary sweetness and a pop of cherry fruitiness.
Sumatra
From this enchanting, mystical, densely-forested region of Indonesia comes an equally deep, exotic coffee. This intense, rustic cup is low in acidity and dripping in molasses sweetness. It has an outstanding body with pleasant hints of pipe smoke and cedar.
Tanzania Natural
FLAVOR: Dark Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Red Currant, Pipe Tobacco BODY: Medium ACIDITY: Mild PROCESS: Natural ROAST LEVEL: Medium-Light Coffees from Tanzania are typically wash-processed, so this natural from GD Mwangoka Farm is surprising in its juxtaposition of dark red fruit (akin to black cherry) and a sweet earthiness reminiscent of wet slate with undertones of dark chocolate and amber. Gently tart acidity and full, syrupy body. This fruit-driven coffee would easily work as a single-origin option on the espresso bar. GD Mwangoka Farm is a privately-owned farm, named for it’s first owner, the late Mr. Grivas D. Mwangoka who died in 2021. The farm and milling operations are now under the supervision of Grivas's son, Mr Richard G. Mwangoka.
Panama
This medium bodied, Central American selection is smooth and straightforward with a mild acidity and brown sugar sweetness.
Blends & Signature Roasts
Goldberry's Blend
Goldberry’s Blend is crafted from 100% premium coffee beans from South American plantations, and has been roasted with great attention and care. This blend boasts a complex sweetness that will remind you of toasted marshmallow and graham cracker with undertones of spice, walnut, and dark chocolate emerging from the earth, climate, and process that brought this superior coffee to life.
Vanilla Bean Smoked
This one of a kind roast is not a flavored coffee, it is made by introducing organic vanilla beans to our roasting process. This creates a sweet and fragrant smoke that mingles with the coffee beans inside the roaster and results in a brew that tastes uniquely rich, smooth and chocolaty with fruity and floral undertones.
Africa Blend
This blend of Eastern African coffee varieties provides layers of bright, floral high notes and dark berry low notes, accentuated by medium-light roasting. This blend satisfies any time of the year, using any brewing method, but makes an especially pleasant iced coffee for warm, sunny days.
Black River Espresso Blend
Medium-Light Blend A blend of 3 coffees from Africa and South America, including a natural processed variety to give the espresso a nice, creamy crema. Suggestions of semisweet chocolate, dried fruit and allspice blend together to create an espresso that is smooth and luxurious. *Can be used in a traditional drip brewer to make coffee, but best enjoyed as an espresso.
Bombadil's Blend
Blend of light, medium and dark roasts. With four varieties of coffee beans, all roasted separately to their appropriate levels, Bombadil's blend provides a complex flavor profile including berry notes, wisps of smoke and a dark cocoa finish. Its medium-heavy body clings to your taste buds for lasting enjoyment.
Fresh Squeezed Cold Brew
*can be used in a traditional drip brewer as a regular, hot coffee but best when prepared using the method below. Instructions: Grind coffee to a course grind (similar to french press) Combine 12 oz of coffee with 64 oz of FILTERED water. Grounds can be dumped directly into the water or into a filter or strainer if you have a cold brew maker. Let steep for 14-16 hours. Anything over 20 hours and the coffee will start to develop an unpleasant, bitter taste. strain the grounds out by pouring the brew through a paper coffee filter, or fine mesh filter, into another vessel. dilute the brew with 64 oz of water. (adjust the amount of water for a stronger or weaker brew, depending on your own personal taste.) If you follow the directions, you should end up with one gallon of delicious cold brew! (could be more or less depending on how much water you dilute with) The Brew can last a couple weeks if refrigerated.
Mañana Breakfast Blend
Our take on a classic breakfast blend. Mañana is the perfect combination of mellow, sweet and nutty, with the slightest hint of orange zest peeking through to brighten up the cup.
Tuxedo Dark Blend
Our take on a classic breakfast blend. Mañana is the perfect combination of mellow, sweet and nutty, with the slightest hint of orange zest peeking through to brighten up the cup.
Bourbon Aged Coffee
Green Brazilian coffee beans are aged in a used bourbon barrel for 3 weeks and then roasted to a medium roast.
Cornucopia Autumn Blend
A smooth and balanced mixture of 4 different varieties of coffee, Cornucopia is overflowing with a rich nuttiness that is complimented by many iconic fall flavors including a light apple-like acidity, richness of dark berries, subtle wisps of bonfire smoke and baking spice.
Zombie Desert - Haiti
Every year around Halloween we release a limited amount of this aptly named Haitian coffee. Named after Saven Zombie, the coffee-producing town in Haiti where it's grown, you can expect a fuller body that is smooth with light acidity. Zombie offers semi-sweet hints of floral and caramel, balanced with a nice strong earthier chocolate. This washed, Arabica coffee excels at Espresso application (French press & drip brew too). The name Zombie isn't the only reason customers go crazy for this supremely delicious coffee every year! This cooperative, being smaller is size, is able to produce 600 bags of coffee and pay growers significant prices for their coffee cherries. The cooperative is paid roughly 300% higher wages than the Fair Trade minimum, not out of charity, but for having an exceptional product.
Loose Leaf Tea Canisters
Totonac Mexican Vanilla Beans
Vanilla Bean(s)
Mexican Vanilla Extract Kit
3 vanilla beans + 8 oz glass bottle. Slit beans, keeping ends in tact. Add Vodka, or bourbon. Let sit for 6 weeks, periodically shaking the bottle very gently. Pour vanilla extract into another bottle and reuse vanilla beans using the same process to create more extract.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Small-Batch, Artisan Roastery and Coffeehouse
1310 Claremont Avenue, Suite C, Ashland, OH 44805