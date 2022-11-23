Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gold Cup Bowling

1041 Russell Pkwy

Warner Robins, GA 31088

Snacky Snacks

Small Popcorn

Small Popcorn

$1.99Out of stock

Nothing like a bag of warm and salty popcorn snack.

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$2.99

Warm large pretzel with or without salt. Order nacho cheese for an extra treat!

Fast and Hot

David's Spicy Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

David's Spicy Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

$5.95

Crispy crumbs on the outside and spicy melty goodness on the inside, these cheesesticks are to die for! Includes marinara sauce cup.

Cheesy Cheese Sticks

Cheesy Cheese Sticks

$5.75

Melted cheese in a crispy coating makes the perfect snack. Includes marinara sauce cup.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Hot and crispy chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.

Hot Wing Zings

Hot Wing Zings

$8.99+

Our #1 best seller! Delicious Wing Zings with your choice of dipping sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.79

Our crinkle cut hot and crispy fries are the best! Includes your choice of ketchup, mustard, or mayo.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.49

Hot and Crispy onion rings are a great addition to any sandwich. Includes your choice of ketchup, mustard, or mayo.

Nachos with Cheese

Nachos with Cheese

$4.25

Warm nachos and cheese sauce. Add jalapenos for some extra spice!

Burgers & Sandwiches

The BLT

The BLT

$4.25

Crispy bacon and lettuce with a juicy tomato slice on perfectly toasted bread. Includes your choice of mayo or mustard.

The Super Melty Grilled Cheese

The Super Melty Grilled Cheese

$2.49

Old-fashioned comfort food with warm and melted american cheese on toasted white bread.

Lisa's Favorite Chicken Sandwich

Lisa's Favorite Chicken Sandwich

$3.95

Crispy chicken patty on a warm bun.

Burger

Burger

$3.99

Juicy beef patty on a warm bun. Choice of toppings included except cheese.

Super Slider Platter

Super Slider Platter

$10.99Out of stock

Get ready because this platter of two super sliders and fries will FILL YOU UP! Try our juicy slider beef patties on a bioche bun with a pickle and cooked onions onions for a delicious, mouth-watering experience. Top off your meal with crispy and yummy crinkle fries.

Jack and Diane's Chili Dog

Jack and Diane's Chili Dog

$3.95

One hot dog on a warm bun smothered in yummy chili with your choice of toppings.

Dog Gone it!

Dog Gone it!

$3.45

One happy hot dog on a warm bun with your choice of ketchup, mustard, and onions.

Combos

Pizza Slice Combo

Pizza Slice Combo

$7.99

2 large pepperoni slices with a medium 20 oz. Coke.

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$7.99

Crisy Chicken sandwich with fries and a medium drink.

Burger Combo

Burger Combo

$7.99

Juicy beef patty on a warm bun with french fries and a medium drink.

Chicken Tender Combo

Chicken Tender Combo

$9.95

Crispy chicken tenders, with hot and ready french fries, and a medium drink.

Hot Wing Combo

Hot Wing Combo

$13.99

Our best seller hot wings with crispy french fries and a medium drink. Includes your choice of dipping sauce.

Pizza

One-Topping Pizza

One-Topping Pizza

$13.99

Homemade 16" large pizza hot and fresh with your choice of one topping.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Homemade 16" large Supreme Pizza - INCLUDES cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, green olives, jalapenos, green peppers, onion, and banana peppers.

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

$2.99

A single slice of hot and ready pepperoni or cheese pizza.

Meat Lover's Pizza

Meat Lover's Pizza

$16.99

Homemade 16" large Meat Lover's Pizza - INCLUDES cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and beef. This pizza does not include veggies. If you would like veggies, please order our supreme pizza!

Beverages

Large Drink

Large Drink

$3.49

Your choice of large beverage. Free refills

Medium Drink

Medium Drink

$2.49

Your choice of medium beverage. Free refills

Small Water

Enjoy a small water on us for free! If a medium or large water is desired, please order a medium or large priced drink.

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$1.99

Coffee Large

$2.00
Coffee Small

Coffee Small

$1.00

Black coffee. Cream optional

Draft Beer

Ice cold draft beer will quench your thirst!

Blue Moon Pint

$4.50

Bud Light Pint

$4.00

Coors Light Pint

$4.00

Miller Light Pint

$4.00

Yuengling Pint

$4.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

An ice cold bottled or canned beer is a great way to start your weekend any day of the week!

Blue Moon Lite Sky Btl

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Btl

$4.00

Bud Light Btl

$4.00

Bud Light Lime Btl

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light Next Btl

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Corona Btl

$4.50

Corona Light Btl

$4.50

Creature Comfort Btl

$4.00Out of stock
Fall Line Lager

Fall Line Lager

$4.00

Fall Line lager is a light, crushable, beer that tastes like beer. Easy to drink and GREAT for traditional, American lager drinkers.

Fall Line Oktoberfest Lager

Fall Line Oktoberfest Lager

$4.00Out of stock

Made with authentic German hops and lager yeast that gives this beer that old world taste of Munich, Germany during Oktoberfest. Before you know it you’ll be wearing a pair of lederhosen and listening to Polka music.

Heineken Btl

$4.50

Limaritas Btl

$4.25Out of stock

Mango-Rita Btl

$4.25Out of stock

Mich Ultra Btl

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Lite Btl

$4.00

Modelo Btl

$4.25

Red Stripe Btl

$4.25

Redds Btl

$4.25

Seltzer Btl

$4.25Out of stock

Straw-Ba-Rita Btl

$4.25Out of stock

Terripan Btl

$4.25

Topo Chico Btl

$4.25

Yuengling Btl

$4.00Out of stock

Yuengling Flight Btl

$4.25Out of stock

Pitcher Beer

Share an ice cold pitcher of draft beer with your friends or just order one for yourself (you deserve it).

Blue Moon PITCHER

$12.00

Bud Light PITCHER

$11.00

Coors Light PITCHER

$11.00

Miller Lite PITCHER

$11.00

Yuengling PITCHER

$11.00

Wine and Coolers

We offer a wide variety of Sutter Home wine and Smirnoff wine coolers, try them all!

Sutter Home Cabernet

$4.25

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$4.25

Sutter Home Merlot

$4.25

Sutter Home Moscato

$4.25Out of stock

Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$4.25Out of stock

SMIRNOFF-Original

$3.75

SMIRNOFF-Peach Bellini

$3.75Out of stock

SMIRNOFF-Green Apple

$3.75Out of stock

SMIRNOFF-Pineapple Coconut

$3.75Out of stock

SMIRNOFF-Screwdriver

$3.75

SMIRNOFF-Strawberry Kiwi

$3.75Out of stock

SMIRNOFF-Triple Black

$3.75

SMIRNOFF-Watermelon

$3.75Out of stock

SMIRNOFF-Wild Grape

$3.75Out of stock

WHITE CLAW-Blackberry

$4.00

WHITE CLAW-Mango

$4.00

WHITE CLAW-Pineapple

$4.00

WHITE CLAW-Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A modern 50-lane bowing center with arcade, hyperbowling, and event space. Menu includes American food and a full service bar.

1041 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088

