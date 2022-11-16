Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant 8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130

No reviews yet

8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130

Elk Grove, CA 95758

Popular Items

Chow Mein
Fried Rice
Crab 'n Cream Cheese Wontons

Appetizers & Wings

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$6.95

Crispy Veggie Eggrolls, served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 4 piece.

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$8.75

Chicken & Veggie Dumplings, served with house-made ginger soy dipping sauce. 7 pieces.

Crab 'n Cream Cheese Wontons

Crab 'n Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.50

Served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 6 pieces.

Fried Prawns

$8.75

Foil Wrapped Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken wrapped in foil triangles. 6 pieces.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.75

6 piece Flats. Crispy fried and tossed in your favorite flavor.

Chinese BBQ Pork Bao (2)

Chinese BBQ Pork Bao (2)

$9.75

Our take on the traditional Chinese Char-Siu Bao, with Sweet 'n Savory Chinese BBQ pork! (2 bao sliders)

Orange Chicken Bao (2)

Orange Chicken Bao (2)

$9.75

Our famous Orange chicken, pickled carrots, daikon, and fresh cilantro on a fluffy Taiwanese bao bun. (2 baos)

Sriracha Buffalo Bao (2)

$9.75

Mongolian Beef Bao (2)

$9.75
Shrimp Po' Bao (2)

Shrimp Po' Bao (2)

$10.50

Our version of Shrimp Po' boy made with crispy Cajun fried shrimp on a fluffy Taiwanese bun.

Honey Walnut Shrimp Bao (2)

$10.50

Cajun Garlic Fries

$6.25
Furikaki Fries

Furikaki Fries

$6.25

Soup & Salads

Hot 'n Sour Soup

Hot 'n Sour Soup

$9.50

Silken Tofu, Eggs, Bamboo shoots and dried Mushrooms in a rich & tangy broth. (32 oz)

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$10.95

Minced Shrimp & Pork Wontons, Sliced Chicken Breast, and shredded Napa Cabbage. (32 oz)

Soup of the Day (12 oz)

$3.95
Asian Side Salad

Asian Side Salad

$3.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, carrots, and crispy wontons, topped with house-made creamy sesame dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.95

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.90

Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, scallions, and your choice of protein.

Chef's Special Fried Rice

Chef's Special Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with traditional Chinese sausage, chicken, shrimp, eggs and scallions.

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Steamed Jasmine rice. 1 serving.

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$12.90
Kung Pao Noodles

Kung Pao Noodles

$12.90

Garlic, scallions, peanuts, red chili peppers, and bold flavors really put a kick on our Kung Pao Noodles. Also available with shrimp.

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$12.90

Classic Egg Noodles stir-fried with beansprouts, shredded cabbage, celery, carrots, scallions, and white onions with your choice of protein.

Chef Skinny Noodles

Chef Skinny Noodles

$13.90

Skinny Egg Noodles stir-fried with beansprouts, scallions, white onions and your choice of protein.

Chow Fun

Chow Fun

$13.90

Thick rice noodles stir-fried with beansprouts, scallions, and white onions with your choice of protein.

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$14.90

Vermicelli Rice noodles, Shrimp and BBQ Pork stir-fried with flavorful curry spices with eggs, bell peppers, and onions.

Beef Entrees

Broccoli Beef

Broccoli Beef

$15.50

Beef stir-fried with Broccoli and carrots in our house brown sauce.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$15.95

Beef stir-fried with onions and scallions in spicy Mongolian sauce.

Beef in Hot Garlic Sauce

Beef in Hot Garlic Sauce

$15.50

Sliced zucchini, celery, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and water chestnuts, stir-fried with Beef in a sweet and mild garlic sauce.

Szechuan Beef

$15.50

Sliced zucchini, celery, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and water chestnuts stir-fried with Beef in our house made spicy brown sauce.

String Bean Beef

$15.50

Crisp string beans and white onions stir-fried in our house brown sauce with Beef.

Black Pepper Beef

$15.50

Chicken Entrees

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.50

Diced zucchini, celery, carrots, onions, bell peppers and water chestnuts stir-fried in our spicy house brown sauce.

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$14.50

Zucchini, celery, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts, stir-fried in our house brown sauce, then topped with roasted cashews.

Broccoli Chicken

$14.50

Broccoli and carrots stir-fried in our house brown sauce with chicken.

Chicken in Hot Garlic Sauce

$14.50

Zucchini, carrots, celery, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms stir-fried in a sweet and mild garlic sauce.

Szechuan Chicken

$14.50

Zuchinni, celery, carrots, onion, bell peppers and water chestnuts, stir-fried in spicy Szechuan sauce.

String Bean Chicken

$14.50

Stir-fried with string beans and white onions in our house brown sauce.

Vegetable Chicken

Vegetable Chicken

$14.50

Stir-fried with mixed veggies in our house brown sauce.

Mongolian Chicken

$14.90

Stir-fried with white onions and scallions in Mongolian sauce.

Peking Chicken

Peking Chicken

$14.90

Crispy fried breast meat chicken wok-tossed in our house Peking Sauce.

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$14.90

Crispy fried breast meat chicken tossed in a sweet tangy lemon sauce.

Sweet 'n Sour Chicken

Sweet 'n Sour Chicken

$14.90

Lightly battered and fried, then glazed in our house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce with bell peppers, onions, and carrots.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$14.90

Battered and fried chicken breast pieces, wok-tossed in a sweet and tangy glaze, then topped with roasted sesame seeds.

Salt 'n Pepper Chicken

Salt 'n Pepper Chicken

$14.90

Lightly battered and deep fried, then wok-baked with jalapenos and onions in a special blend of salt and pepper spices.

General Chicken

General Chicken

$14.90

Lightly battered, deep fried, then wok-tossed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy glaze.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.90

Lightly battered, deep fried, then tossed in our signature sweet, mild spiced, and tangy orange citrus glaze.

Seafood Entrees

String Bean Shrimp

String Bean Shrimp

$15.90

Crisp string beans and onions stir-fried with Shrimp in our house brown sauce.

Szechuan Shrimp

$15.90

Sliced zucchini, celery, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and water chestnuts stir-fried with Shrimp in our house spicy brown sauce.

Shrimp in Hot Garlic Sauce

$15.90

Sliced zucchini, celery, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and water chestnuts stir-fried in a sweet and mild garlic sauce.

Sweet 'n Sour Shrimp

$16.50

Lightly battered, fried, then glazed in our house Sweet 'n Sour sauce with onions, bell peppers, and carrots.

Salt 'n Pepper Shrimp

$16.50

Lightly battered, fried, then wok-baked with Jalapenos and onions in our special blend of salt and pepper spices.

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

$17.50

Lightly battered, fried, then glazed with our signature honey sauce, and topped with candied walnuts.

Hunan Fish Fillet

Hunan Fish Fillet

$16.90

Lightly battered Fish Fillet stir-fried in our spicy 'n savory brown sauce with mixed veggies.

Salt 'n Pepper Fish Fillet

$16.90

Veggie & Tofu Entrees

Vegetable Deluxe

Vegetable Deluxe

$12.90

Mixed veggies stir-fried in our savory house brown sauce.

Kung Pao Tofu

Kung Pao Tofu

$12.90

Diced zucchini, carrots, onions, bell peppers and water chestnuts stir-fried with Tofu in our savory spicy brown sauce, then topped with peanuts.

Cashew Tofu

$12.90

Diced zucchini, celery carrots, mushrooms, onions and water chestnuts stir-fried with Tofu in our savory brown sauce, then topped with Cashew nuts.

General Tofu

General Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried Tofu glazed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy glaze.

Orange Tofu

Orange Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried Tofu tossed in our signature sweet, mild spice, and tangy orange citrus glaze.

Salt 'n Pepper Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried tofu wok-baked in our special blend of salt and pepper spices.

Sweet 'n Sour Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried Tofu glazed in our house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce.

Sweet Sriracha Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried tofu tossed in our house made Sweet Sriracha sauce.

Honey Jalapeno Tofu

$12.90

Deep fried Tofu wok-tossed with Jalapenos in our sweet, spicy, and savory soy glaze.

Honey Glazed Walnut Tofu

$13.75

Beverages

Soft Drinks (20 oz)

$2.95

Thai Tea

$4.50

Hong Kong Lemon Tea

$4.50

Mandarin Sweet Tea

$4.50

Dragon Fruit Palmer

$4.75

CHICKEN Dinner Combo Plates

Broccoli Chicken Combo

$15.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Kung Pao Chicken Combo

$15.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

String Bean Chicken Combo

$15.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Mongolian Chicken Combo

$15.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Chicken in Hot Garlic Sauce Combo

$15.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Sweet 'n Sour Chicken Combo

Sweet 'n Sour Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Peking Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Lemon Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Sesame Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

General Chicken Combo

General Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Orange Chicken Combo

Orange Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Salt 'n Pepper Chicken Combo

$16.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

BEEF Dinner Combo Plates

Broccoli Beef Dinner Combo

Broccoli Beef Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Mongolian Beef Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Beef in Hot Garlic Sauce Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Black Pepper Beef Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Szechuan Beef Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

SHRIMP Dinner Combo Plates

Sweet 'n Sour Shrimp Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Kung Pao Shrimp Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

String Bean Shrimp Dinner Combo

$16.95

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp Dinner Combo

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp Dinner Combo

$17.50

Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Local family owned restaurant serving American Chinese comfort food with modern twists

8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130, Elk Grove, CA 95758

