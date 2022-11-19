Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Seafood

Golden Feather BBQ

787 Reviews

$$

29633 Ford Rd

Garden City, MI 48135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4Shrimp
Whole Slab for 2
Ch Strip App

Appetizers

Ch Strip App

$12.95

Includes 7-9 hand cut beer battered chicken strips served with side of BBQ sauce and Ranch (4oz each)

Cheese Sticks

$8.45

Fried Pickles

$8.45

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.45

Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Mushrooms

$8.45

Onion Rings

$8.45

Wing Dings

$9.45

Bangin Shrimp

$11.95

Brussell Sprout App

$9.95

4Shrimp

$5.95

Chicken Strip Meal

$15.95

Chicken Bites

$10.95

Salads

Greek Salad Lg

$11.95

Includes tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, beets, chickpeas, olives, pepperoncinis, feta 2 pc garlic bread. Dressing on the side

Greek Salad Sm

$9.95

Includes tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, beets, chickpeas, olives, pepperoncinis, feta 1 pc garlic bread. Dressing on the side

Personal Tossed

$2.25

Individual salad includes tomato cucumber and croutons. Dressing served on the side

Tossed Salad

$4.75

1-3 servings includes tomato, cucumber and croutons. Dressing included on the side

Traverse City Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Includes spinach spring mix, walnuts, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken served with Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Includes tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion. Dressing served on the side

Burgers and Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Includes 1 choice of potato and coleslaw

Club

$10.95

Includes 1 choice of potato and coleslaw

Blue Cheeseburger

$12.95

Includes 1 choice of potato and coleslaw

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.95

Includes 1 choice of potato and coleslaw

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Includes 1 choice of potato and coleslaw

Reuben

$11.95

Includes 1 choice of potato and coleslaw

Plain Burger

$12.95

Includes 1 choice of potato and coleslaw

BLT

$9.95

Includes 1 choice of potato and coleslaw

Reuben Burger Ff

$12.95

BBQ Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$13.95

Includes 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Whole Chicken

$19.95

Includes 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Whole Chicken for 2

$21.95

Includes 2 potato choices, 2 sides of coleslaw, and 2 garlic bread

Breast & Wing WHITE

$4.95

Breast & Wing

$4.95Out of stock

Thigh & Leg

$3.95Out of stock

Breast & Wing BBQ

$5.25Out of stock

Thigh & Leg

$4.25Out of stock

Thigh & Leg BBQ

$4.25Out of stock

Broasted Chicken

1 Broasted Breast

$3.45

1 Breasted Leg

$1.75

1 Breasted Thigh

$1.95

1 Breasted Wing

$1.95

2 pc Dark Meal

$10.95

Includes thigh and leg (no substitutions) 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

2 pc White Meal

$11.95

Includes breast and wing (no substitutions) 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

2 pc Chicken Breast Meal

$12.95

Includes 2 Broasted breasts, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

4 pc Broasted Chicken

$14.95

Includes breast, wing, thigh, and leg (no substitutions) 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Broasted Dinner for 2

$21.95

Includes 2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 thighs and 2 legs (no substitutions) 2 choices of potato, 2 coleslaw and 2 garlic bread

Wing Ding Meal

$13.95

Includes 10 wing dings, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

4 Pc C Wing Meal

$10.95

Includes 2 thighs and 2 legs (no substitutions) 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.95

Includes rice, coleslaw and garlic bread

4 Piece White Meal

$16.95

Grilled Breast

$3.45

4 Pc Dark

$9.95Out of stock

4 Whole Wing Meals

$10.95

4PC All Dark Meal

$12.95

8 Pc All Dark Meal

$16.95

BBQ Ribs

Feather Special

$15.95

Includes 5 bones, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Whole Slab

$27.95

Includes 10-12 bones, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Whole Slab for 2

$29.95

Includes 10-12 bones, 2 choices of potato, 2 coleslaw and 2 garlic bread

Slab and A Half

$41.95

Includes 16-18 bones, 2 choices of potato, 2 coleslaw and 2 garlic bread

Single Bone

$2.25

1/2 Slab

$19.95

Slab ALACARTE

$23.00

Combo Dinners

Chicken & Rib

$18.95

Includes 2 pc Chicken broasted or bbq rotisserie (dark meat unless specified) 4 Rib bones, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Chicken Strip & Rib

$21.95

Includes full order of chicken strips, 4 rib bones, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Fish & Rib

$18.95

Includes 2 pieces fish, 4 rib bones, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Fish & Shrimp

$20.95

Includes 2 piece of fish, 4 shrimp, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Shrimp & Chicken

$19.95

Includes 4 pc shrimp, 4 pc Chicken (white and dark meat unless specified) 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Shrimp & Rib

$18.95

Includes 4 shrimp, 4 rib bones, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Shrimp, Rib & Chicken

$22.95

Includes 4 shrimp, 4 rib bones, 2 pc chicken broasted or bbq rotisserie (dark meat unless specified) 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Fish & Chicken

$18.25

Includes 2pc fish, 2pc chicken broasted or bbq rotisserie (dark meat unless specified) 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Fish Shrimp

$20.95

Shish Kabob

1 sk Chkn Kabab

$12.75

Layered with tomato, green pepper, and onion, Includes 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

2 sk Chkn Kabob

$16.75

Layered with tomato, green pepper, and onion, Includes 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Pasta Dishes

Artichoke Chicken Pasta

$17.45

Includes artichokes, feta, olives, grilled chicken, coleslaw and garlic bread

Combo Shrimp & Chicken Alfredo

$23.95

Includes coleslaw and garlic bread

Combo Shrimp & Chicken Marinara

$23.95

Includes coleslaw and garlic bread

Chicken Marinara

$16.95

Includes coleslaw and garlic bread

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

No meat Includes coleslaw and garlic bread

Marinara Pasta

$12.95

No meat Includes coleslaw and garlic bread

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.95

Includes coleslaw and garlic bread

Shrimp Marinara

$18.95

Includes coleslaw and garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Includes coleslaw and garlic bread

Kids Alfredo

$10.95

Seafood

Alaskan Salmon

$19.95Out of stock

Includes 2 pc broiled salmon, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Broiled Fish

$16.95

Includes 4pc broiled cod fish, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw, and garlic bread

Fish Dinner

$15.45

includes 3pc beer battered cod fish, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Frog Legs

$15.95Out of stock

Includes 8pc froglegs, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

King Crab

$84.95Out of stock

Includes 1 1/2 lbs crab, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw, and garlic bread

Scallops

$15.95Out of stock

Includes 10 scallops, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Out

$20.95

Includes 4 shrimp, 2 fish, 4 frog legs, 4 scallops, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Shrimp Dinner

$17.95

Includes 8 jumbo shrimp beer battered, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread

Sides

BBQ Sauce 4 oz

$0.95

2.5 Oz BBQ

$0.50

French

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$0.95

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Raspberry Vin

$0.75

Side Cheese

$0.75

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side FF

$2.75

Side of A-1

Side of Broasted

$2.75

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Rice

$2.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tartar

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.75

Feta

$0.75

Extra side of coleslaw

$1.75

Pint BBQ

$4.95

Pint Dressing

$5.95

1 Pc Fish

$3.49

Cheese And Bacon

$1.95

Bacon

$0.95

Greek Items

$2.50

Pint Coleslaw

$5.25

Side HF

$2.75

Side HF

$2.75

Grilled Breast

$3.45

1X Rib Bone

$2.25

Family Packs

Family Pack

$43.90

Deluxe Family Pack

$84.90

KIDS

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.25

Kids 3 Bone Ribs

$8.99

Kids Fish Sticks

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Burger

$7.25

Broasted Chicken

8 Piece Broasted Chicken

$15.45

12 Piece Broasted Chicken

$20.45

16 Piece Broasted Chicken

$24.45

20 Piece Broasted Chicken

$28.45

24 Piece Broasted Chicken

$29.45

32 Piece Broasted Chicken

$43.95

40 Piece Broasted Chicken

$51.95

50 Piece Broasted Chicken

$69.95

100 Piece Broasted Chicken

$132.95

150 Piece Broasted Chicken

$182.95

200 Piece Broasted Chicken

$245.00

Trays

Tossed Salad Tray

$19.95+

Rib Tray

$71.95+

Potato Trays

$24.95+

Greek Salad Tray

$24.95+

Traverse City Salad Tray

$29.95+

Garlic Bread Tray

$9.95+

Chicken Strip Tray

$49.95+

Chicken Wings Tray

$59.95+

Pasta Tray

$34.95+

Small Coleslaw Tray

$19.95

Large Coleslaw Tray

$29.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Stay Safe & Stay Healthy!

Website

Location

29633 Ford Rd, Garden City, MI 48135

Directions

Gallery
Golden Feather BBQ image
Golden Feather BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Krispy's Fish & Chicken
orange star4.5 • 976
8215 N Wayne Rd Westland, MI 48185
View restaurantnext
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 946
22062 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Thomas's Dining
orange star4.6 • 1
33971 Plymouth Rd Livonia, MI 48150
View restaurantnext
Nicky D's Coney Island - Redford
orange star2.0 • 5
15170 Telegraph Rd Redford, MI 48239
View restaurantnext
Starter's Bar and Grill - Plymouth Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
18426 Plymouth Road Detroit, MI 48228
View restaurantnext
Famous Hamburger Canton - Canton - Ford Rd
orange starNo Reviews
44011 Ford Rd. Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Garden City

El Mariachi - Novi, MI
orange star4.2 • 663
31150 Novi Rd Novi, MI 48135
View restaurantnext
Sports Venue Bar & Grill - 6327 Middlebelt Road
orange star4.0 • 63
6327 Middlebelt Road Garden City, MI 48135
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden City
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston