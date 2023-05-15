Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golden Fish & Chicken

No reviews yet

1556 1st St N

Alabaster, AL 35007

WINGS

4pc Wings ONLY 5.99

$5.99

4pc Wings

$8.99

6pc Wings ONLY

$8.99

6pc Wings

$10.49

10pc Wings ONlY

$14.99

10pc WIngs

$17.99

15pc Wings ONLY

$20.99

15pc Wings(SM FF,3pc Toast)

$23.99

20pc Wings ONLY

$26.99

20pc Wings(SM FF,3pc Toast)

$29.99

30pc Wings ONLY

$39.99

30pc Wings(LG FF)

$44.99

40pc Wings ONLY

$53.49

40pc Wings(LG FF)

$55.99

50pc Wings ONLY

$64.99

50pc Wings(LG FF)

$67.99

100pc Wings ONLY

$109.99

LEGS

4pc Legs ONLY

$5.99

4pc Legs

$8.99

6pc Legs ONLY

$8.99

6pc Legs

$10.49

10pc Legs ONLY

$14.99

10pc Legs

$17.99

15pc Legs ONLY

$20.99

15pc Legs(SMFF,3pc Toast)

$23.99

20pc Legs ONLY

$26.99

20pc Legs (SM FF,3Pc Toast)

$29.99

30pc Legs ONLY

$39.99

30pc Legs(LG FF)

$44.99

40pc Legs ONLY

$53.49

40pc Legs(LG FF)

$55.99

50pc Legs ONLY

$64.99

100pc Legs

$109.99

MIXED

4pc Mixed ONLY

$5.99

4pc Mixed

$8.99

6pc Mixed ONLY

$8.99

6pc Mixed

$10.49

10pc Mixed ONLY

$14.99

10pc Mixed

$17.99

15pc Mixed ONLY

$20.99

15pc Mixed(SM FF,3PC TOAST)

$23.99

20pc Mixed ONLY

$26.99

20pc Mixed(SM FF,3pc Toast)

$29.99

30pc Mixed ONLY

$39.99

30pc Mixed(LG FF)

$44.99

40pc Mixed ONLY

$53.49

40pc Mixed(LG FF)

$55.99

50pc Mixed ONLY

$64.99

50pc Mixed(LG FF)

$67.99

100pc MIxed

$109.99

TENDERS

2pc Tenders ONLY

$3.99

4pc Tenders ONLY

$7.99

4pc Tenders

$9.49

6pc Tenders ONLY

$9.49

6pc Tenders

$11.99

10pc Tenders ONLY

$17.99

10pc Tenders

$19.99

15pc Tenders ONLY

$26.49

15pc Tenders(SM FF,3pc Toast)

$29.99

20pc Tenders ONLY

$34.99

20pc Tenders(LG FF)

$39.99

14 PC chicken Nuggets

$9.99

PORKCHOP

2pc Porkchops ONLY

$6.99

2pc Porkchop

$8.99

3pc Porkchop ONLY

$9.99

3pc Porkchop

$11.99

4pc Porkchop ONLY

$12.99

4pc Porkchop

$14.99

PARTY WINGS

6pc Party Wings ONLY

$7.19

6pc Party Wings

$9.29

8pc Party Wings ONLY

$9.49

8pc Party Wings

$11.99

10pc Party Wings ONLY

$11.99

10pc Party Wings

$13.99

12pc Party Wings ONLY

$13.99

12pc Party Wings

$15.99

15pc Party Wings ONLY

$21.99

15pc Party Wings

$24.49

25pc Party Wings

$32.99

50pc Party Wings

$62.99

BONELESS WINGS

6pc Boneless Wings ONLY

$5.99

6pc Boneless Wings

$8.49

8pc Boneless Wings ONLY

$7.99

8pc Boneless Wings

$10.49

10pc Boneless Wings ONLY

$9.99

10pc Boneless Wings

$12.49

12pc Boneless Wings ONLY

$11.99

12pc Boneless Wings

$14.49

15pc Boneless Wings ONLY

$14.99

15pc Boneless Wings

$17.49

25pc Boneless WIngs

$24.99

50pc Boneless Wings

$49.99

FISH

2pc Whitting

$9.49

3pc Whitting

$11.99

4pc Whitting

$14.49

2pc Catfish

$10.49

3pc Catfish

$13.99

4pc Catfish

$16.49

2pc Talapia

$10.49

3pc Talapia

$13.99

4pc Talapia

$16.49

2pc Grouper

$10.49

3pc Grouper

$13.99

4pc Grouper

$16.49

6pc Whitting

$21.99

12pc Whitting

$41.99

21pc Whitting

$65.99

6pc FISH

$24.99

12pc FISH

$47.99

21pc FISH

$81.99

12pc Whitting*12pc Wings

$57.99

12pc FISH*12pc Wings

$62.99

Catfish nuggets

$10.99

2pc Fish ONLY

$8.99

3pc Fish ONLY

$12.49

FISH&CHICKEN COMBO

Fish&Chicken Combo

$12.99

LUNCH SPECIAL

4pc Wings

$9.99

4pc Legs

$9.99

4pc MIxed

$9.99

4pc Tenders

$9.99

2pc Whitting

$9.99

1lb Livers

$9.99

1lb Gizzard

$9.99

14pc Shrimp

$9.99

6pc Boneless Wings

$9.99

SANDWICHES

Hamburger ONLY

$6.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger ONLY

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Philly cheese steak

$9.99

Philly cheese steak ONLY

$7.49

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Chicken Philly Only

$7.49

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Fish Sandwich ONLY

$7.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich ONLY

$6.99

Grilled Chicken sandwich ONLY

$7.49

GYRO Wrap ONLY

$7.49

GYRO Wrap

$9.99

SALAD

Garden Salad

$7.49

Fried Salad

$9.49

Grilled Salad

$9.49

Fish Salad

$10.49

Small Salad

$2.99

BEVERAGES

SM Drink

$2.29

LG drink

$2.99

Cup of Ice

$0.99

bottle water

$1.49

Strawberry Slushy

$3.99

Berry slushy

$3.99

Tropical MIx Slushy

$3.99

Lemon Slushy

$3.99

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$4.59

Redvelvet Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Keylime Pie

$3.99

Oreo Cake

$4.59

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

SM Sweet Potato

$3.49

LG Sweet Potato

$6.99

SIDE ORDERS

Hushpuppies

$2.49

Cheesesticks

$4.99

Cup of Coleslaw

$1.00

LG Coleslaw

$3.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

okra

$3.99

SM Fries

$2.99

LG Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pan Of Fries

$10.99

Pan Of Okra

$17.99

EXTRAS

1pc leg

$1.79

1pc Wing

$1.79

1pc Party Wing

$1.20

1pc Tenders

$1.99

1pc Whitting

$3.99

1pc Boneless wings

$1.00

1pc Catfish

$4.75

1pc Grouper

$4.75

1pc Tilapia

$4.75

1pc toast

$1.00

6pc toast

$5.49

Cup of Cheese

$2.00

Cup of Sauce

$1.00

Cup of Garlic Parm

$2.00

Cup of Season

$2.99

Extra Sauce Cup

$0.50

Lg FF. 6pc Toast, :g Coleslaw

$10.99

SHRIMP

10pc Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

10pc Grilled Shrimp ONly

$6.99

10pc Shrimp Only

$5.99

10pc Shrimp

$6.99

20pc Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

20pc Grilled Shrimp ONLY

$11.99

20pc shrimp ONLY

$8.99

20pc Shrimp

$10.99

30pc Shrimp ONLY

$12.99

30pc Shrimp

$14.99

VALUE MEAL

1/2lb Gizzards

$6.99

1/2lb Livers

$6.99

2pc Wings

$6.29

2pc Legs

$6.29

2pc Tenders

$6.29

2pc Mixed

$6.29

5pc Chicken Nuggets

$5.29

livers&gizzards

1lb Livers

$8.99

1lb gizzards

$8.99

1lb No Dinner

$7.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1556 1st St N, Alabaster, AL 35007

