Golden Flame Hot Wings in Castle Pines
No reviews yet
363 Village Square Ln #145
Castle Pines, CO 80108
Popular Items
Game Day Favorites!
Game Day Special #1 (40 Wings/ 1 Fries)
40 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 1 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Game Day Special #2 (90 Wings/ 2 Fries)
90 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 2 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 4 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Meal Deals
6 pc Special
6 wings, regular fries and regular drink. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
10 pc Special
10 wings, (Bone-in or boneless or mix) regular fries and regular drink. 1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
15 pc Special
15 wings, regular fries and regular drink. up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
Dinner for Two
20 wings, 1 large fries and 2 regular drinks. Up to 2 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
30 pc Special
30 wings, 1 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 3 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
Family Feast
40 wings, 2 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
Super Feast
100 wings, 4 large fries and 8 regular drinks or 2 2 liters. Up to 10 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Only select drinks if order is for delivery. Otherwise drinks are self serve at pick-up.
Bone In Wings
6 PC Wings
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
10 PC Wings
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
20 PC Wings
Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.