Golden Flame Hot Wings in Castle Pines

363 Village Square Ln #145

Castle Pines, CO 80108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

10 PC Wings
20 PC Wings
Classic Fries

Game Day Favorites!

Game Day Special #1 (40 Wings/ 1 Fries)

$55.99

40 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 1 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

Game Day Special #2 (90 Wings/ 2 Fries)

$113.99

90 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 2 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 4 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

Meal Deals

6 pc Special

$12.99

6 wings, regular fries and regular drink. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

10 pc Special

$18.99

10 wings, (Bone-in or boneless or mix) regular fries and regular drink. 1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

15 pc Special

$25.49

15 wings, regular fries and regular drink. up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

Dinner for Two

$33.99

20 wings, 1 large fries and 2 regular drinks. Up to 2 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

30 pc Special

$48.99

30 wings, 1 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 3 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

Family Feast

$63.99

40 wings, 2 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

Super Feast

$146.49

100 wings, 4 large fries and 8 regular drinks or 2 2 liters. Up to 10 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Only select drinks if order is for delivery. Otherwise drinks are self serve at pick-up.

Bone In Wings

6 PC Wings

$9.49

1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

10 PC Wings

$15.29

1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

20 PC Wings

$28.99

Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.