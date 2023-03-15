Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker 16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1
16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1
Parker, CO 80134
Popular Items
Game Day Favorites!
Game Day Special #1 (40 Wings/ 1 Fries)
40 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 1 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Game Day Special #2 (90 Wings/ 2 Fries)
90 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 2 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 4 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Meal Deals
6 pc Special
6 wings, regular fries and regular drink. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
10 pc Special
10 wings, (Bone-in or boneless or mix) regular fries and regular drink. 1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
15 pc Special
15 wings, regular fries and regular drink. up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
Dinner for Two
20 wings, 1 large fries and 2 regular drinks. Up to 2 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
30 pc Special
30 wings, 1 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 3 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
Family Feast
40 wings, 2 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
Super Feast
100 wings, 4 large fries and 8 regular drinks or 2 2 liters. Up to 10 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Only select drinks if order is for delivery. Otherwise drinks are self serve at pick-up.
Bone In Wings
6 PC Wings
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
10 PC Wings
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
20 PC Wings
Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
30 PC Wings
Up to 3 sauces. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
40 PC Wings
Up to 4 sauces. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
50 PC Wings
Up to 5 sauces. Includes 10 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 3 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
100 PC Wings
Up to 10 sauces. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
Boneless Wings
6 PC Boneless
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
10 PC Boneless
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
20 PC Boneless
Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
30 PC Boneless
Up to 3 sauces. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
40 PC Boneless
Up to 4 sauces. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.