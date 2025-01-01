- Home
- /
- Las Vegas
- /
- Downtown
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Golden Fog Coffee
Golden Fog Coffee
107 Reviews
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso and Coffee
House Coffee
12oz - Our batch brewed Dark Moon house coffee of the day.
Espresso
2oz - Dark Moon Nova Espresso
Cappuccino
8oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with steamed milk and generous foam
Americano
8 oz -Dark Moon Nova espresso over hot water.
Cortado
4oz - Equal parts Dark Moon Nova espresso and steamed milk (choose milk option)
Macchiato
2oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso marked with a dollop of milk foam (choice of milk).
Flat White
8oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with steamed milk and a slight cap of foam (choice of milk).
Latte
12oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with steamed milk and a cap of foam (choice of milk).
Mocha
12oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso, Dandelion single origin Ecuadorian chocolate and steamed milk (choice of milk).
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
12 oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with your choice of milk with vanilla and cinnamon.
Caramel Latte
12 oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso, vanilla and our house made vegan coconut cream caramel.
Peanut Butter Latte
A sweet/savory treat that also gives you a bit of a protein punch! Dark Moon Nova espresso mixed with peanut butter powder, your choice of milk and a little simple syrup. 6 grams of protein per drink!
Golden Latte
12 oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with turmeric, ginger syrup, espresso and your choice of steamed milk.
NOTella
We made a vegan nutella! Our Ecuadorian chocolate, house made hazelnut syrup and espresso with your choice of milk.
White Mocha
House made white chocolate syrup with espresso and your choice of steamed milk.
Strawberry Latte
Our House made strawberry syrup, vanilla, espresso and your choice of milk, tinted with beet root and topped with freeze dried strawberries.
Rose Latte
House made vanilla with rose water and espresso with your choice of milk, tinted with beet root.
Peanut Butter Cup Mocha
A sweet/savory treat that also gives you a bit of a protein punch! Dark Moon Nova espresso mixed with peanut butter powder, our Ecuadorian dark chocolate, your choice of milk and a little simplesyrup. 6 grams of protein per drink!
Raspberry Mocha
12 oz - Our Dandelion dark chocolate mixed with our house made raspberry syrup, Dark Moon Nova espresso and your choice of milk.
Gingerbread Mocha
12 oz- Dark Moon Nova espresso served with Dandelion dark chocolate and our house made ginger syrup and your choice of milk.
Peppermint Mocha
12oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso, Dandelion single origin Ecuadorian chocolate and a hint of cool peppermint and steamed milk (choice of milk).
Cold Brew
12oz - Smooth and Rich cold brewed Dark Moon coffee
Nitro Cold Brew
12oz - Smooth and Creamy Nitrogenated Cold Brewed Dark Moon Coffee
32 oz Golden Fog Growler with FILL
Our 32 oz Golden Fog Growler featuring our Black Flag logo takeover. Filled with our Dark Moon cold brew coffee.
FILL 32oz Golden Fog Growler
32 ounces of our Dark Moon Cold Brew Coffee to fill your growler.
Water
Better than a bottle! We have a triple filtered reverse osmosis water system!
Elvis Latte
Our House Made banana sauce with fresh bananas, peanut butter powder espresso and your choice of milk.
Banana Mocha
Our Ecuadorian Dark Chocolate and banana syrup with espresso and your choice of milk.5.75
Brazil - Dark Moon
Colombia -Dark Moon
Costa Rica- Dark Moon
Ecuador - Dark Moon
Kenya -Dark Moon
Peru
Sumatra
New Guinea
Ethiopian - Dark Moon
Iced Tea
Iced Earl Grey
16 oz - Iced Earl Grey tea by RIshi
Iced Rou Gui
Seasonal Iced Tea
Our herbal Rishi Hibiscus Tea mixed with our Japanese Black tea for a refreshing, tart alternative to our traditional black teas.
Arnold Palmer
Choice of our Iced Teas mixed with lemonade.
Wildflower Lemonade
Teas
Cold Brewed Prana Chai Latte
12oz - Loose leaf black tea and whole spices steeped with agave cold-brewed in Good Mylk's Almond Milk, served over ice. Prana Chai Ingredients: premium black tea, agave syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, peppercorn, ginger root.
Rishi Chai
Rishi Dirty Chai
Masala Chai, your choice of milk and a double shot of espresso. A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Matcha Latte
12oz - Fine, stone-ground Japanese matcha combined with your choice of steamed milk.
Prana Chai Latte
12oz - Loose leaf black tea and whole spices steeped with agave and hot water, and combined with steamed milk. Prana Chai Ingredients: premium black tea, agave syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, peppercorn, ginger root.
Raspberry Matcha Latte
Our matcha tea with our house made raspberry syrup and your choice of milk.
Lavender Matcha Latte
Our matcha tea with house made lavender syrup and your choice of milk.
London Fog
12 oz - Earl Grey tea steeped in milk of choice, sweetened with vanilla syrup.
Lavender Fog
Blue Fog
12 oz - Our Tropical Coconut Oolong tea steeped with butterfly pea flowers and house made vanilla. Made with your choice steamed milk.
Tea Latte
Your choice of tea from our extensive list, sweetened with vanilla and topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Red Tea Latte
12 oz- Our herbal African Rooibos red tea steeped with house made vanilla and your choice of steamed milk.
Strawberry Matcha Lemonade
A layered drink of strawberry syrup, lemonade and topped with matcha. A refreshing summer drink!
Ginger Matcha Lemonade
Our house made ginger syrup served with lemonade and topped with matcha.
Ginger Matcha Italian Soda
12 oz - Our house made ginger syrup with sparkling soda water and topped with matcha. A refreshing, less sweet alternative to a matcha lemonade.
Ceremonial Matcha
8oz - A very special green tea brewed from fine, stone-ground Japanese tencha tea leaves
Raspberry Moon
Japanese Black
Unlike classic black teas from India and Sri Lanka, which are malty and robust, Japanese black teas are smooth and earthy, with woodsy, marine, and tart notes. It is unusual to find black teas from Japan, as the country is known for its famous green teas.
Vangedi Pekoe
Brown sugar • Malt • Orange peel • Toffee • Dark chocolate Bold texture with bright finish Vangedi Pekoe is a black tea with a unique processing style. Instead of being rolled or cut by machines, it is pounded in a vangedi stone mortar.
Peppermint
Distinctive flavor and heady aroma, calms the body and soothes the digestive system. This pure peppermint leaves hail from the Pacific Northwest, where certain cultivars are prized as some of the most aromatic and potent in the world.
Rooibos
Naturally sweet and refreshing pure African rooibos with a deep red, nectar-like infusion. Rooibos is rich in minerals like iron and prized for its attractive red infusion color, rooibos has a robust body and nectar-like flavor.
OP 1 with Flowers
The OP1 black tea is brisk and bold, with raisin, toffee, and malt flavors. These flavors are accented by the natural, honeysuckle sweetness from the flowers. OP1 refers to the grade of the tea, which is the highest (number 1) quality of pekoe tea: Golden Flowery Orange Pekoe. It is made using only the finest quality one leaf and bud that is hand-plucked with great care.
18 Ruby
Complex and well-balanced. Notes of sarsaparilla, cherry, and spearmint. Brisk, well-rounded texture with long-lasting, cool menthol aftertaste.
Earl Grey
Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges. This organic Earl Grey combines robust and fruity Thai black tea with mellow, caramel sweet Yunnan Dian Hong.
Genmaicha
Genmaicha is one of Japan's most famous teas. Literally "brown rice tea", it is often found in Japanese restaurants and served alongside food. This is because of the warm, toasty, and approachable flavor.
Gansu Dragonwell
This April 10 harvest is sweet, nutty, and fresh, with a clean mineral finish and a softly sparkling texture. The aftertaste lingers with a soft aroma and a sweet flavor. An elegant and complex Dragonwell.
Jasmine Green Tea
Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms. Jasmine blossoms are gathered during midsummer evenings and spread amongst tea leaves over several successive nights. Because dried tea leaves are hygroscopic, they readily absorb floral essences like jasmine.
Dark Tieguanyin
A charcoal-roasted oolong tea with robust flavors and notes of cacao, cinnamon and warm caramel. The pleasant aroma is sure to lift the spirits. Great for cold nights and cool mornings. Recommended for coffee drinkers, or as an alternative to other strong flavorful drinks.
Rou Gui
Fruity, flowery, and woody, and with a long-lasting aftertaste. Rou Gui is a type of oolong called yancha, or "rock tea". These oolongs benefit from the rich mineral soils and rocky terrain of the area.
Tropical Coconut
A rejuvenating blend of flowery oolong tea paired with refreshing, creamy coconut. Tropical Coconut combines floral and delicately sweet Bao Zhong oolong tea with real juicy pineapple and creamy coconut. Oolong tea, organic pineapple, organic coconut flakes, natural coconut flavor.
Nannuo Sticky Rice Sheng Puer
This puerh is a "maocha", or loose-leaf version. The intense mineral and herbaceous flavors of sheng puerh are accented with a sweet sticky rice fragrance. These tea trees have never had any added manures, pesticides, or soil additives of any kind, and thrive completely on their own in their natural environment. The local tea growers believe that this gives the tea a more genuine character.
Satemwa Antlers
Rustic, fruity, and sweet. Notes of honey, dried bark, lychee, and cashew nuts. Well-rounded texture with a fine dryness. No bitterness. Satemwa Antlers is a white tea crafted using only the tender, new-growth stems of the tea plants. Because the stems are lower in caffeine and higher in L-Theanine, the tea is sweet and fragrant with very little bitterness.
Ruby White
Complex and well-balanced. Notes of sarsaparilla, camphor, and menthol. Light, well-rounded texture with long-lasting, cool menthol aftertaste.
Zomba Steamed Green
Zomba Steamed Green is a solid everyday green tea. The raw leaves are steamed at 260F, then rolled and shaped before being dried into their final state. Deep marine flavors, with notes of kelp, ocean air, and floral fragrances. Slight smoky finish. Steeps quickly, and performs well when iced or cold-brewed.
White Tea Rose Mélange
Organic rose petals, organic green tea with jasmine, organic white tea, organic peppermint, organic lavender flowers. This white tea blend features a base of White Peony and presents a fresh floral bouquet with a bright minty finish.
Golden Chamomile Blossoms
Chamomile blossoms have a lovely sweet flavor evoking fruit nectar, apple and quince. Golden liquoring infusion with a fragrance reminiscent of honey and fruit blossoms.
Hibiscus
Wonderfully tart and fruity with notes of citrus and pomegranate. Harvested by hand when plump and juicy, hibiscus makes a full-bodied, crimson colored infusion with a flavor similar to tart cranberry.
Iced Earl Grey
16 oz - Iced Earl Grey tea by RIshi
Iced Rou Gui
Seasonal Iced Tea
Our herbal Rishi Hibiscus Tea mixed with our Japanese Black tea for a refreshing, tart alternative to our traditional black teas.
Arnold Palmer
Choice of our Iced Teas mixed with lemonade.
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate steamed with milk of your choice.
Raspberry Hot Chocolate
12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate, house made raspberry syrup, steamed with milk of your choice.
Strawberry Hot Chocolate
12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate , house made strawberry syrup, steamed with milk of your choice.
Drinking Chocolate
4 oz - Rich Dandelion Chocolate from Ecuador served in a rich warm drinkable chocolate. Tasting Notes: brown sugar, malt, and walnuts
Peanut Butter Cocoa
A sweet/savory treat that also gives you a bit of a protein punch! Peanut butter powder, our Ecuadorian dark chocolate, your choice of milk and a little simple syrup. 6 grams of protein per drink!
Alternative Drinks
Hot Chocolate
12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate steamed with milk of your choice.
Golden Milk
Tumeric steeped in your choice of steamed milk with a splash of ginger syrup.
Milk Steamer
12oz - Milk of your choice steamed with varieties of herbs and spices
Drinking Chocolate
4 oz - Rich Dandelion Chocolate from Ecuador served in a rich warm drinkable chocolate. Tasting Notes: brown sugar, malt, and walnuts
Kid's Milk 8 Oz
8 oz - Steamer of your choice of milk
Raspberry Hot Chocolate
12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate, house made raspberry syrup, steamed with milk of your choice.
Strawberry Hot Chocolate
12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate , house made strawberry syrup, steamed with milk of your choice.
Italian Cream Soda
Your choice of house made syrup or sauce with sparkling soda water and your choice of milk.
Strawberry and Cream Soda
Italian Soda
Any of our house made syrups or sauces with sparkling soda water for a refreshing treat.
Just Lemonade
Peanut Butter Cocoa
A sweet/savory treat that also gives you a bit of a protein punch! Peanut butter powder, our Ecuadorian dark chocolate, your choice of milk and a little simple syrup. 6 grams of protein per drink!
Strawberry milk
Your choice of milk with house made strawberry syrup, vanilla, and topped with freeze dried strawberries.
Food Items
Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan bagel or vegan English Muffin, with vegan cheddar and tomato.
Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan butter croissant with hummus, vegan cheddar and tomato.
Beyond Sausage Sandwich
House made vegan sandwich featuring Beyond Sausage, Just Egg, and vegan cheddar on an English Muffin! Satisfy your craving!
Garden Grill Bakon Vegan Muffin
Garden Grill's Original Bakon Breakfast Sandwhich : English muffin, follow your heart american cheeze, bakon (wheat and soy), tofu egg (soy)
Vegan Ham Bagel Sandwich w/ chips
Your choice of vegan bagel with Veganaise, sprouts, tomato, vegan cheddar and vegan ham.
Vegan Bagel Hummus Sandwich With Chips
Vegan Everything or Plain bagel with hummus, tomato and sprouts.
Vegan Cheese Bagel Sandwich w/chips
Choice of vegan bagel with veganaise, vegan cheddar, sprouts and tomato. Served with Utz chips
Tacotarian Breakfast Burrito
From our friends at Tacotarian, Plant Based Mexican Cuisine. We are featuring a one of a kind Breakfast burrito featuring a flour tortilla filled with fried red potatoes, refried beans, and their signature chorizo made out of red peppers, paprika, salt, oil, garlic, vinegar and other spices. Heated for you and served with a side of tomatillo sauce.
Vegan Croissant
A delicious and flaky version of a regular croissant, just vegan!
Vegan blueberry Muffins
GF Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Gluten Free Vegan Poppy Seed Muffin sweetened with agave.
Vegan Coffee Cake
Vegan Coffee Cake from Cupcave bakery
GF Vegan Brownie
Small but delicious vegan, gluten free brownie.
GF Vegan Zucchini Muffin
Vegan Oreo Brownie
Vegan scone from Cupcave bakery
Vegan lemon blueberry Scone
Vegan maple pecan scone from Cupcave bakery
Vegan Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Cupcave bakery vegan muffin.
Vegan Sugar Cookie
Vegan Dipping Chocolate
4 oz rich thick vegan dark chocolate for your pastry of choice.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Las Vegas Vintage Vegan Diner is providing us with some amazing vegan cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Croissant and Dipping Chocolate
Banana Caramel Oats
Strawberry Oats
Chewy steel cut gluten free oats mixed with chai seeds and our Almond mylk, topped with a strawberry compote, gluten free chocolate granola and fresh berries.
Roasted Vegetable Quiche
Roasted Vegetable Quiche with Gouda cheese, peas, zucchini and tomato. Served with a side of fresh berries.
Leek Parm Turnover
Margherita Turnover
Savory and herbacious, this puff pastry is filled and braided with a delicious tomato sauce.
Feta Spinach Turnover
Butter Croissant
Delicious buttery, flaky pastry made with whole grains for a savory yet delicate experience.
Chocolate Croissant
Flaky and light pastry filled and braided with a rich velvety chocolate.
Almond Croissant
Delicious almond filled croissant topped with sliced almonds
Mini Chocolate Hazelnut Muffins
Mini Chocolate Hazelnut muffins with hazelnut filling.
Mini Caramel Muffins
Mini apple cinnamon muffins. A quick delicious bite without commitment!
Mini Mixed Berry Muffins
Mini muffin with berry filling.
Milk and Cookie
Vintage Vegan Diner Chocolate Chip Cookie and a glass of choice of milk.
JUST Berries
Banana
It's a banana.. and it's organic.
Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese
Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese
Vegan Cinnamon Twist Donut
Delicious, glazed cinnamon twist donut! You won't even know this is vegan!
Vegan Glazed Donut
Fluffy, glazed mouth watering donut! It's vegan too!
Vegan Chocolate Donut
Rich, chocolate glazed, mouth watering donut. You'll never guess it's vegan!
Merch
32 oz Golden Fog Growler EMPTY
32 oz empty Golden Fog Growler to do with what you please. (fill it up for $15.00)
Golden Straw
Patch
WHITE Black Flag Shirt - SML
GF DGK Shirt - BLACK
GF TBC Shirt
BLACK Flag Shirt
MISFITS Shirt
COFFEE CUP Shirt GREY
GREY Black Flag Shirt
Tea Tin - Vangedi Pekoe
A unique tea processed in the homes of estate workers, once called "stolen tea" because workers would take the tea from the estates for personal consumption. It is now named after the "vangedi", a stone mortar used to grind the leaves. The leaves are ground by hand, oxidized, and fired, creating a strong flavorful black tea. The sweet malt and citrus notes are a classic profile for afternoon tea.
Tea Tin - OP1 with Tea Flowers
Prana Chai Starter Kit
You’ve got the vegan chai mix you’ve been looking for. Now get the right equipment to brew it the way it was always intended. These chai sets make a great gift or starter pack for anyone wanting to get serious about their chai teas. Comes with: *250g Vegan Blend *Stainless steel stove top pot *Fine mesh strainer *Prana Chai Recipe Booklet packed with 6 original recipes to help you make the most of your chai.
Gaiwan Tea Brewer
Gaiwan is an indispensable part of the Chinese tea culture. If you like tea culture, and want to brew your Tealet tea like we do here at Golden Fog, you need this gaiwan. (feel free to ask a barista for a lesson on how we steep!) Includes:Tea bowl (3.4oz/100ml), Saucer, Lid
Hobnail Teapot
Inspired by the Japanese hobnail cast iron tea pot, this teapot is made with high quality ceramic porcelain. Hot water is poured into teapot. Tea pot holds a capacity of 26 fl ounce and comes with a stainless steel tea leave infuser.
Prana Vegan Chai 250 kg
Serves 15 cups per 250g. It’s a comforting tea quite unlike anything you’ve ever chai-ed. A Goldilocks combination of whole spices and agave - not too spicy, not too sweet. Prana Chai Veganl Masala Blend beautifully balances smooth and spicy.
Prana Vegan Chai 1 kg
You want it all.. you can have it. A huge 1kg bag of our Prana chai
Kalita Glass Server 500ml
Kalita (Carita) Coffee Server I Pour Over Carafe I 500ml (17oz) I Pot Fits Kalita Drippers I Heat Resistant Glass I Made in Japan I, Single Cup, Clear
Kalita Wave Steel Dripper
The Wave Series from Kalita is the premier coffee dripper available on the market and what we use at Golden Fog for our pour overs! The flat-bottom coffee bed geometry, patented "Wave" filter, and three-hole design work together to provide an even extraction that makes brewing a perfect cup accessible and easy
Kalita Wave Paper Filers
Kailta Wave 185 filters (100 filters per package)
Kalita KIt
Golden Fog Black Flag Mug
Homage to the famous Black Flag logo, we have Golden Fog's Black Coffee.
Golden Fog Type By Cone Mug
Mug of our first Golden Fog mural by Type By Cone.
Golden Fog DGK Mug
Golden Fog's take on the DKG logo!
Golden Fog Travel Mug
Take your Golden Fog coffee with you anywhere!
Golden Fog NBA Mug
We love basketball and coffee here at Golden Fog!
12 Oz Golden Fog Glass
12 oz Original Golden Fog logo glass.
10 oz Golden Fog Nitro/Brandy Style glass
10 oz brandy/ nitro cold brew style Golden Fog logo glass!
HUSKEE Cup
The HuskeeCup features coffee husk as a raw material. Coffee husk is an organic waste material that’s produced at the milling stage of coffee production. By using a HuskeeCup, you are helping to recycle hundreds of tonnes of waste material from the production of coffee. It is produced using non-toxic (BPA free) materials with no hazardous chemicals and has been tested as food safe. Size: 8oz /227ml Dishwasher safe Stackable
Grab N Go
Dark chocolate with bourbon soaked cocoa nibs and edible gold
Vegas Born The most popular chocolate bar! Bitter dark chocolate with Bourbon soaked double roasted cocoa nibs and edible gold leaf. VEGAN!
Milk chocolate with toasted coconut and puffed rice
Milk chocolate with toasted coconut and puffed rice.
Dark chocolate with chipotle and Alderwood smoked salt
Dark chocolate with Cabernet Sauvignon infused sea salt
White Choco with Quinoa
Peppermint Bark
Dark Choco w/ Toffee
Sparkling Water
Ever and Ever Sparkling Water in reusable tin
Still Water
Still water by Open Water
Ethiopian Washed Cold Brew
Ethiopian Natural Cold Brew
COLOMBIA Cold Crew
Humm Kombucha
CRODO Peach Sparkling Water
Lorina Blood Orange Soda
Lorina French Sparkling Blood Orange.
Maine Ginger Brew
Nova Blend 12oz
Brazil 12 oz
DR Congo 12oz
Ecuador 12 oz
Kenya 12oz
Colombia 12 oz
Decaf 12 oz
Honduras 12 oz
Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Cacao, Mango & Black Cherry
Ethiopian 12 Oz
Sumatra 12 Oz
Costa Rica 12 Oz
Strawberry Oats
Chewy steel cut gluten free oats mixed with chai seeds and our Almond mylk, topped with a strawberry compote, gluten free chocolate granola and fresh berries.