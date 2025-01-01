Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Golden Fog Coffee

107 Reviews

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacotarian Breakfast Burrito
Americano
Elvis Latte

Espresso and Coffee

All our coffee is provided through Dark Moon in Henderson.
House Coffee

House Coffee

$3.50

12oz - Our batch brewed Dark Moon house coffee of the day.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

2oz - Dark Moon Nova Espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

8oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with steamed milk and generous foam

Americano

Americano

$3.50

8 oz -Dark Moon Nova espresso over hot water.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

4oz - Equal parts Dark Moon Nova espresso and steamed milk (choose milk option)

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

2oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso marked with a dollop of milk foam (choice of milk).

Flat White

Flat White

$4.00

8oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with steamed milk and a slight cap of foam (choice of milk).

Latte

Latte

$4.50

12oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with steamed milk and a cap of foam (choice of milk).

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50

12oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso, Dandelion single origin Ecuadorian chocolate and steamed milk (choice of milk).

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

$5.00

12 oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with your choice of milk with vanilla and cinnamon.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.75

12 oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso, vanilla and our house made vegan coconut cream caramel.

Peanut Butter Latte

Peanut Butter Latte

$5.75

A sweet/savory treat that also gives you a bit of a protein punch! Dark Moon Nova espresso mixed with peanut butter powder, your choice of milk and a little simple syrup. 6 grams of protein per drink!

Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.25

12 oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with turmeric, ginger syrup, espresso and your choice of steamed milk.

NOTella

NOTella

$5.75

We made a vegan nutella! Our Ecuadorian chocolate, house made hazelnut syrup and espresso with your choice of milk.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.95

House made white chocolate syrup with espresso and your choice of steamed milk.

Strawberry Latte

Strawberry Latte

$5.75

Our House made strawberry syrup, vanilla, espresso and your choice of milk, tinted with beet root and topped with freeze dried strawberries.

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$5.75

House made vanilla with rose water and espresso with your choice of milk, tinted with beet root.

Peanut Butter Cup Mocha

Peanut Butter Cup Mocha

$5.75

A sweet/savory treat that also gives you a bit of a protein punch! Dark Moon Nova espresso mixed with peanut butter powder, our Ecuadorian dark chocolate, your choice of milk and a little simplesyrup. 6 grams of protein per drink!

Raspberry Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

$5.75

12 oz - Our Dandelion dark chocolate mixed with our house made raspberry syrup, Dark Moon Nova espresso and your choice of milk.

Gingerbread Mocha

Gingerbread Mocha

$5.50

12 oz- Dark Moon Nova espresso served with Dandelion dark chocolate and our house made ginger syrup and your choice of milk.

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

12oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso, Dandelion single origin Ecuadorian chocolate and a hint of cool peppermint and steamed milk (choice of milk).

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

12oz - Smooth and Rich cold brewed Dark Moon coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

12oz - Smooth and Creamy Nitrogenated Cold Brewed Dark Moon Coffee

32 oz Golden Fog Growler with FILL

32 oz Golden Fog Growler with FILL

$25.00

Our 32 oz Golden Fog Growler featuring our Black Flag logo takeover. Filled with our Dark Moon cold brew coffee.

FILL 32oz Golden Fog Growler

FILL 32oz Golden Fog Growler

$15.00

32 ounces of our Dark Moon Cold Brew Coffee to fill your growler.

Water

Water

Better than a bottle! We have a triple filtered reverse osmosis water system!

Elvis Latte

Elvis Latte

$5.75

Our House Made banana sauce with fresh bananas, peanut butter powder espresso and your choice of milk.

Banana Mocha

Banana Mocha

$5.75

Our Ecuadorian Dark Chocolate and banana syrup with espresso and your choice of milk.5.75

Brazil - Dark Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Colombia -Dark Moon

$6.00

Costa Rica- Dark Moon

$6.00

Ecuador - Dark Moon

$6.00

Kenya -Dark Moon

$6.00

Peru

$6.00Out of stock

Sumatra

$6.00

New Guinea

$6.00Out of stock

Ethiopian - Dark Moon

$6.00

Iced Tea

Iced Rou Gui

Iced Rou Gui

Seasonal Iced Tea

Seasonal Iced Tea

$5.00

Our herbal Rishi Hibiscus Tea mixed with our Japanese Black tea for a refreshing, tart alternative to our traditional black teas.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.75

Choice of our Iced Teas mixed with lemonade.

Wildflower Lemonade

$5.75

Teas

Cold Brewed Prana Chai Latte

Cold Brewed Prana Chai Latte

$5.75

12oz - Loose leaf black tea and whole spices steeped with agave cold-brewed in Good Mylk's Almond Milk, served over ice. Prana Chai Ingredients: premium black tea, agave syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, peppercorn, ginger root.

Rishi Chai

Rishi Dirty Chai

Rishi Dirty Chai

$6.75

Masala Chai, your choice of milk and a double shot of espresso. A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

12oz - Fine, stone-ground Japanese matcha combined with your choice of steamed milk.

Prana Chai Latte

Prana Chai Latte

$5.75

12oz - Loose leaf black tea and whole spices steeped with agave and hot water, and combined with steamed milk. Prana Chai Ingredients: premium black tea, agave syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, peppercorn, ginger root.

Raspberry Matcha Latte

Raspberry Matcha Latte

$6.50

Our matcha tea with our house made raspberry syrup and your choice of milk.

Lavender Matcha Latte

Lavender Matcha Latte

$6.50

Our matcha tea with house made lavender syrup and your choice of milk.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.75

12 oz - Earl Grey tea steeped in milk of choice, sweetened with vanilla syrup.

Lavender Fog

Blue Fog

Blue Fog

$6.00

12 oz - Our Tropical Coconut Oolong tea steeped with butterfly pea flowers and house made vanilla. Made with your choice steamed milk.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$5.25

Your choice of tea from our extensive list, sweetened with vanilla and topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Red Tea Latte

Red Tea Latte

$5.75

12 oz- Our herbal African Rooibos red tea steeped with house made vanilla and your choice of steamed milk.

Strawberry Matcha Lemonade

Strawberry Matcha Lemonade

$6.50

A layered drink of strawberry syrup, lemonade and topped with matcha. A refreshing summer drink!

Ginger Matcha Lemonade

Ginger Matcha Lemonade

$6.50

Our house made ginger syrup served with lemonade and topped with matcha.

Ginger Matcha Italian Soda

Ginger Matcha Italian Soda

$6.50

12 oz - Our house made ginger syrup with sparkling soda water and topped with matcha. A refreshing, less sweet alternative to a matcha lemonade.

Ceremonial Matcha

Ceremonial Matcha

$6.00

8oz - A very special green tea brewed from fine, stone-ground Japanese tencha tea leaves

Raspberry Moon

Japanese Black

Japanese Black

$5.25

Unlike classic black teas from India and Sri Lanka, which are malty and robust, Japanese black teas are smooth and earthy, with woodsy, marine, and tart notes. It is unusual to find black teas from Japan, as the country is known for its famous green teas.

Vangedi Pekoe

Vangedi Pekoe

$4.75

Brown sugar • Malt • Orange peel • Toffee • Dark chocolate Bold texture with bright finish Vangedi Pekoe is a black tea with a unique processing style. Instead of being rolled or cut by machines, it is pounded in a vangedi stone mortar.

Peppermint

Peppermint

$4.25

Distinctive flavor and heady aroma, calms the body and soothes the digestive system. This pure peppermint leaves hail from the Pacific Northwest, where certain cultivars are prized as some of the most aromatic and potent in the world.

Rooibos

Rooibos

$4.25

Naturally sweet and refreshing pure African rooibos with a deep red, nectar-like infusion. Rooibos is rich in minerals like iron and prized for its attractive red infusion color, rooibos has a robust body and nectar-like flavor.

OP 1 with Flowers

OP 1 with Flowers

$5.25

The OP1 black tea is brisk and bold, with raisin, toffee, and malt flavors. These flavors are accented by the natural, honeysuckle sweetness from the flowers. OP1 refers to the grade of the tea, which is the highest (number 1) quality of pekoe tea: Golden Flowery Orange Pekoe. It is made using only the finest quality one leaf and bud that is hand-plucked with great care.

18 Ruby

18 Ruby

$5.25

Complex and well-balanced. Notes of sarsaparilla, cherry, and spearmint. Brisk, well-rounded texture with long-lasting, cool menthol aftertaste.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.25

Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges. This organic Earl Grey combines robust and fruity Thai black tea with mellow, caramel sweet Yunnan Dian Hong.

Genmaicha

Genmaicha

$4.75

Genmaicha is one of Japan's most famous teas. Literally "brown rice tea", it is often found in Japanese restaurants and served alongside food. This is because of the warm, toasty, and approachable flavor.

Gansu Dragonwell

Gansu Dragonwell

$5.25

This April 10 harvest is sweet, nutty, and fresh, with a clean mineral finish and a softly sparkling texture. The aftertaste lingers with a soft aroma and a sweet flavor. An elegant and complex Dragonwell.

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25

Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms. Jasmine blossoms are gathered during midsummer evenings and spread amongst tea leaves over several successive nights. Because dried tea leaves are hygroscopic, they readily absorb floral essences like jasmine.

Dark Tieguanyin

Dark Tieguanyin

$4.75

A charcoal-roasted oolong tea with robust flavors and notes of cacao, cinnamon and warm caramel. The pleasant aroma is sure to lift the spirits. Great for cold nights and cool mornings. Recommended for coffee drinkers, or as an alternative to other strong flavorful drinks.

Rou Gui

Rou Gui

$6.00

Fruity, flowery, and woody, and with a long-lasting aftertaste. Rou Gui is a type of oolong called yancha, or "rock tea". These oolongs benefit from the rich mineral soils and rocky terrain of the area.

Tropical Coconut

Tropical Coconut

$4.25

A rejuvenating blend of flowery oolong tea paired with refreshing, creamy coconut. Tropical Coconut combines floral and delicately sweet Bao Zhong oolong tea with real juicy pineapple and creamy coconut. Oolong tea, organic pineapple, organic coconut flakes, natural coconut flavor.

Nannuo Sticky Rice Sheng Puer

Nannuo Sticky Rice Sheng Puer

$5.25

This puerh is a "maocha", or loose-leaf version. The intense mineral and herbaceous flavors of sheng puerh are accented with a sweet sticky rice fragrance. These tea trees have never had any added manures, pesticides, or soil additives of any kind, and thrive completely on their own in their natural environment. The local tea growers believe that this gives the tea a more genuine character.

Satemwa Antlers

Satemwa Antlers

$6.00

Rustic, fruity, and sweet. Notes of honey, dried bark, lychee, and cashew nuts. Well-rounded texture with a fine dryness. No bitterness. Satemwa Antlers is a white tea crafted using only the tender, new-growth stems of the tea plants. Because the stems are lower in caffeine and higher in L-Theanine, the tea is sweet and fragrant with very little bitterness.

Ruby White

Ruby White

$6.00

Complex and well-balanced. Notes of sarsaparilla, camphor, and menthol. Light, well-rounded texture with long-lasting, cool menthol aftertaste.

Zomba Steamed Green

Zomba Steamed Green

$4.75

Zomba Steamed Green is a solid everyday green tea. The raw leaves are steamed at 260F, then rolled and shaped before being dried into their final state. Deep marine flavors, with notes of kelp, ocean air, and floral fragrances. Slight smoky finish. Steeps quickly, and performs well when iced or cold-brewed.

White Tea Rose Mélange

White Tea Rose Mélange

$4.25

Organic rose petals, organic green tea with jasmine, organic white tea, organic peppermint, organic lavender flowers. This white tea blend features a base of White Peony and presents a fresh floral bouquet with a bright minty finish.

Golden Chamomile Blossoms

Golden Chamomile Blossoms

$4.25

Chamomile blossoms have a lovely sweet flavor evoking fruit nectar, apple and quince. Golden liquoring infusion with a fragrance reminiscent of honey and fruit blossoms.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus

$4.25

Wonderfully tart and fruity with notes of citrus and pomegranate. Harvested by hand when plump and juicy, hibiscus makes a full-bodied, crimson colored infusion with a flavor similar to tart cranberry.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate steamed with milk of your choice.

Raspberry Hot Chocolate

Raspberry Hot Chocolate

$5.25

12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate, house made raspberry syrup, steamed with milk of your choice.

Strawberry Hot Chocolate

Strawberry Hot Chocolate

$5.25

12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate , house made strawberry syrup, steamed with milk of your choice.

Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$4.50

4 oz - Rich Dandelion Chocolate from Ecuador served in a rich warm drinkable chocolate. Tasting Notes: brown sugar, malt, and walnuts

Peanut Butter Cocoa

Peanut Butter Cocoa

$5.25

A sweet/savory treat that also gives you a bit of a protein punch! Peanut butter powder, our Ecuadorian dark chocolate, your choice of milk and a little simple syrup. 6 grams of protein per drink!

Alternative Drinks

Delicious beverages made with milk of your choice without coffee or tea!
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate steamed with milk of your choice.

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$4.95

Tumeric steeped in your choice of steamed milk with a splash of ginger syrup.

Milk Steamer

Milk Steamer

$4.50

12oz - Milk of your choice steamed with varieties of herbs and spices

Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$4.50

4 oz - Rich Dandelion Chocolate from Ecuador served in a rich warm drinkable chocolate. Tasting Notes: brown sugar, malt, and walnuts

Kid's Milk 8 Oz

Kid's Milk 8 Oz

$3.00

8 oz - Steamer of your choice of milk

Raspberry Hot Chocolate

Raspberry Hot Chocolate

$5.25

12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate, house made raspberry syrup, steamed with milk of your choice.

Strawberry Hot Chocolate

Strawberry Hot Chocolate

$5.25

12 oz - Dandelion Ecuadorian Chocolate , house made strawberry syrup, steamed with milk of your choice.

Italian Cream Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$5.25

Your choice of house made syrup or sauce with sparkling soda water and your choice of milk.

Strawberry and Cream Soda

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.00

Any of our house made syrups or sauces with sparkling soda water for a refreshing treat.

Just Lemonade

Peanut Butter Cocoa

Peanut Butter Cocoa

$5.25

A sweet/savory treat that also gives you a bit of a protein punch! Peanut butter powder, our Ecuadorian dark chocolate, your choice of milk and a little simple syrup. 6 grams of protein per drink!

Strawberry milk

Strawberry milk

$5.75

Your choice of milk with house made strawberry syrup, vanilla, and topped with freeze dried strawberries.

Food Items

Enjoy some of our delicious pastries.
Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan bagel or vegan English Muffin, with vegan cheddar and tomato.

Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$6.25

Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan butter croissant with hummus, vegan cheddar and tomato.

Beyond Sausage Sandwich

Beyond Sausage Sandwich

$6.25

House made vegan sandwich featuring Beyond Sausage, Just Egg, and vegan cheddar on an English Muffin! Satisfy your craving!

Garden Grill Bakon Vegan Muffin

Garden Grill Bakon Vegan Muffin

$7.50Out of stock

Garden Grill's Original Bakon Breakfast Sandwhich : English muffin, follow your heart american cheeze, bakon (wheat and soy), tofu egg (soy)

Vegan Ham Bagel Sandwich w/ chips

Vegan Ham Bagel Sandwich w/ chips

$6.75Out of stock

Your choice of vegan bagel with Veganaise, sprouts, tomato, vegan cheddar and vegan ham.

Vegan Bagel Hummus Sandwich With Chips

Vegan Bagel Hummus Sandwich With Chips

$6.75

Vegan Everything or Plain bagel with hummus, tomato and sprouts.

Vegan Cheese Bagel Sandwich w/chips

Vegan Cheese Bagel Sandwich w/chips

$5.75

Choice of vegan bagel with veganaise, vegan cheddar, sprouts and tomato. Served with Utz chips

Tacotarian Breakfast Burrito

Tacotarian Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

From our friends at Tacotarian, Plant Based Mexican Cuisine. We are featuring a one of a kind Breakfast burrito featuring a flour tortilla filled with fried red potatoes, refried beans, and their signature chorizo made out of red peppers, paprika, salt, oil, garlic, vinegar and other spices. Heated for you and served with a side of tomatillo sauce.

Vegan Croissant

Vegan Croissant

$3.50

A delicious and flaky version of a regular croissant, just vegan!

Vegan blueberry Muffins

GF Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

GF Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.50

Gluten Free Vegan Poppy Seed Muffin sweetened with agave.

Vegan Coffee Cake

Vegan Coffee Cake

$3.50

Vegan Coffee Cake from Cupcave bakery

GF Vegan Brownie

GF Vegan Brownie

$2.50

Small but delicious vegan, gluten free brownie.

GF Vegan Zucchini Muffin

Vegan Oreo Brownie

Vegan Oreo Brownie

$5.00

Vegan scone from Cupcave bakery

Vegan lemon blueberry Scone

Vegan lemon blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan maple pecan scone from Cupcave bakery

Vegan Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Cupcave bakery vegan muffin.

Vegan Sugar Cookie

Vegan Dipping Chocolate

Vegan Dipping Chocolate

$3.50

4 oz rich thick vegan dark chocolate for your pastry of choice.

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Las Vegas Vintage Vegan Diner is providing us with some amazing vegan cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Croissant and Dipping Chocolate

Croissant and Dipping Chocolate

$7.00

Banana Caramel Oats

Strawberry Oats

Strawberry Oats

$5.25

Chewy steel cut gluten free oats mixed with chai seeds and our Almond mylk, topped with a strawberry compote, gluten free chocolate granola and fresh berries.

Roasted Vegetable Quiche

Roasted Vegetable Quiche

$8.00

Roasted Vegetable Quiche with Gouda cheese, peas, zucchini and tomato. Served with a side of fresh berries.

Leek Parm Turnover

Margherita Turnover

Margherita Turnover

$4.25Out of stock

Savory and herbacious, this puff pastry is filled and braided with a delicious tomato sauce.

Feta Spinach Turnover

Feta Spinach Turnover

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Delicious buttery, flaky pastry made with whole grains for a savory yet delicate experience.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Flaky and light pastry filled and braided with a rich velvety chocolate.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious almond filled croissant topped with sliced almonds

Mini Chocolate Hazelnut Muffins

Mini Chocolate Hazelnut Muffins

$1.25

Mini Chocolate Hazelnut muffins with hazelnut filling.

Mini Caramel Muffins

Mini Caramel Muffins

$1.25Out of stock

Mini apple cinnamon muffins. A quick delicious bite without commitment!

Mini Mixed Berry Muffins

Mini Mixed Berry Muffins

$1.25

Mini muffin with berry filling.

Milk and Cookie

Milk and Cookie

$3.75

Vintage Vegan Diner Chocolate Chip Cookie and a glass of choice of milk.

JUST Berries

Banana

Banana

$1.00

It's a banana.. and it's organic.

Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese

Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese

Vegan Cinnamon Twist Donut

Vegan Cinnamon Twist Donut

$3.75Out of stock

Delicious, glazed cinnamon twist donut! You won't even know this is vegan!

Vegan Glazed Donut

Vegan Glazed Donut

$2.75Out of stock

Fluffy, glazed mouth watering donut! It's vegan too!

Vegan Chocolate Donut

Vegan Chocolate Donut

$2.75Out of stock

Rich, chocolate glazed, mouth watering donut. You'll never guess it's vegan!

Merch

Golden Fog and Other Artists have created an amazing array of merchandise.
32 oz Golden Fog Growler EMPTY

32 oz Golden Fog Growler EMPTY

$10.00

32 oz empty Golden Fog Growler to do with what you please. (fill it up for $15.00)

Golden Straw

Patch

WHITE Black Flag Shirt - SML

WHITE Black Flag Shirt - SML

$19.95

GF DGK Shirt - BLACK

$19.95

GF TBC Shirt

BLACK Flag Shirt

BLACK Flag Shirt

MISFITS Shirt

MISFITS Shirt

COFFEE CUP Shirt GREY

COFFEE CUP Shirt GREY

$25.00

GREY Black Flag Shirt

Tea Tin - Vangedi Pekoe

Tea Tin - Vangedi Pekoe

$15.00

A unique tea processed in the homes of estate workers, once called "stolen tea" because workers would take the tea from the estates for personal consumption. It is now named after the "vangedi", a stone mortar used to grind the leaves. The leaves are ground by hand, oxidized, and fired, creating a strong flavorful black tea. The sweet malt and citrus notes are a classic profile for afternoon tea.

Tea Tin - OP1 with Tea Flowers

Tea Tin - OP1 with Tea Flowers

Prana Chai Starter Kit

Prana Chai Starter Kit

$45.00Out of stock

You’ve got the vegan chai mix you’ve been looking for. Now get the right equipment to brew it the way it was always intended. These chai sets make a great gift or starter pack for anyone wanting to get serious about their chai teas. Comes with: *250g Vegan Blend *Stainless steel stove top pot *Fine mesh strainer *Prana Chai Recipe Booklet packed with 6 original recipes to help you make the most of your chai.

Gaiwan Tea Brewer

Gaiwan Tea Brewer

$21.75

Gaiwan is an indispensable part of the Chinese tea culture. If you like tea culture, and want to brew your Tealet tea like we do here at Golden Fog, you need this gaiwan. (feel free to ask a barista for a lesson on how we steep!) Includes:Tea bowl (3.4oz/100ml), Saucer, Lid

Hobnail Teapot

Hobnail Teapot

$40.00Out of stock

Inspired by the Japanese hobnail cast iron tea pot, this teapot is made with high quality ceramic porcelain. Hot water is poured into teapot. Tea pot holds a capacity of 26 fl ounce and comes with a stainless steel tea leave infuser.

Prana Vegan Chai 250 kg

Prana Vegan Chai 250 kg

$30.00

Serves 15 cups per 250g. It’s a comforting tea quite unlike anything you’ve ever chai-ed. A Goldilocks combination of whole spices and agave - not too spicy, not too sweet. Prana Chai Veganl Masala Blend beautifully balances smooth and spicy.

Prana Vegan Chai 1 kg

Prana Vegan Chai 1 kg

$80.00

You want it all.. you can have it. A huge 1kg bag of our Prana chai

Kalita Glass Server 500ml

Kalita Glass Server 500ml

$35.00

Kalita (Carita) Coffee Server I Pour Over Carafe I 500ml (17oz) I Pot Fits Kalita Drippers I Heat Resistant Glass I Made in Japan I, Single Cup, Clear

Kalita Wave Steel Dripper

Kalita Wave Steel Dripper

$40.00

The Wave Series from Kalita is the premier coffee dripper available on the market and what we use at Golden Fog for our pour overs! The flat-bottom coffee bed geometry, patented "Wave" filter, and three-hole design work together to provide an even extraction that makes brewing a perfect cup accessible and easy

Kalita Wave Paper Filers

Kalita Wave Paper Filers

$15.00

Kailta Wave 185 filters (100 filters per package)

Kalita KIt

Golden Fog Black Flag Mug

Golden Fog Black Flag Mug

$12.00

Homage to the famous Black Flag logo, we have Golden Fog's Black Coffee.

Golden Fog Type By Cone Mug

Golden Fog Type By Cone Mug

$12.00Out of stock

Mug of our first Golden Fog mural by Type By Cone.

Golden Fog DGK Mug

Golden Fog DGK Mug

$12.00Out of stock

Golden Fog's take on the DKG logo!

Golden Fog Travel Mug

Golden Fog Travel Mug

$20.00

Take your Golden Fog coffee with you anywhere!

Golden Fog NBA Mug

Golden Fog NBA Mug

$12.00

We love basketball and coffee here at Golden Fog!

12 Oz Golden Fog Glass

12 Oz Golden Fog Glass

$6.00

12 oz Original Golden Fog logo glass.

10 oz Golden Fog Nitro/Brandy Style glass

10 oz Golden Fog Nitro/Brandy Style glass

$8.00

10 oz brandy/ nitro cold brew style Golden Fog logo glass!

HUSKEE Cup

HUSKEE Cup

$26.00

The HuskeeCup features coffee husk as a raw material. Coffee husk is an organic waste material that’s produced at the milling stage of coffee production. By using a HuskeeCup, you are helping to recycle hundreds of tonnes of waste material from the production of coffee. It is produced using non-toxic (BPA free) materials with no hazardous chemicals and has been tested as food safe. Size: 8oz /227ml Dishwasher safe Stackable

Grab N Go

Come pick up snacks and bottled beverages in our grab and go area. Waters, kombucha, chips, oats and more!
Dark chocolate with bourbon soaked cocoa nibs and edible gold

Dark chocolate with bourbon soaked cocoa nibs and edible gold

$3.50

Vegas Born The most popular chocolate bar! Bitter dark chocolate with Bourbon soaked double roasted cocoa nibs and edible gold leaf. VEGAN!

Milk chocolate with toasted coconut and puffed rice

Milk chocolate with toasted coconut and puffed rice

$3.50

Milk chocolate with toasted coconut and puffed rice.

Dark chocolate with chipotle and Alderwood smoked salt

Dark chocolate with chipotle and Alderwood smoked salt

Dark chocolate with Cabernet Sauvignon infused sea salt

Dark chocolate with Cabernet Sauvignon infused sea salt

$3.50

White Choco with Quinoa

Peppermint Bark

Dark Choco w/ Toffee

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.99Out of stock

Ever and Ever Sparkling Water in reusable tin

Still Water

Still Water

$2.99

Still water by Open Water

Ethiopian Washed Cold Brew

Ethiopian Natural Cold Brew

COLOMBIA Cold Crew

Humm Kombucha

Humm Kombucha

CRODO Peach Sparkling Water

CRODO Peach Sparkling Water

Lorina Blood Orange Soda

Lorina Blood Orange Soda

$4.00

Lorina French Sparkling Blood Orange.

Maine Ginger Brew

Maine Ginger Brew

Nova Blend 12oz

Nova Blend 12oz

Brazil 12 oz

Brazil 12 oz

DR Congo 12oz

DR Congo 12oz

Ecuador 12 oz

Ecuador 12 oz

Kenya 12oz

Kenya 12oz

Colombia 12 oz

Colombia 12 oz

Decaf 12 oz

Decaf 12 oz

Honduras 12 oz

Honduras 12 oz

$18.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Cacao, Mango & Black Cherry

Ethiopian 12 Oz

Sumatra 12 Oz

Costa Rica 12 Oz

