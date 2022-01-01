Golden Hoosier imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Golden Hoosier

review star

No reviews yet

3707 S. Kingshighway

St. Louis, MO 63139

APPS

ONION DIP

$6.00
QUESO DIP

$6.00
ROSEMARY FRIES

$5.00+
SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00+
TANDOORI WINGS

$16.00
BUFFALO WINGS

$16.00
PEPPERED BACON

$14.00
CHISLIC

$16.00

SIDE SAUCE

EXTRA CORN CHIPS

$2.00

EXTRA RIPLETS

$2.00

CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

BURGERS

SOUTHSIDE

$14.00
DIABLO

$15.00
HOOSIER

$16.00
BACON JAM

$17.00

SANDWICHES

BLACK BEAN

$14.00
BLT

$14.00
FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00
GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

SOUP/SALAD

WEDGE

$5.00+
CAESAR

$6.00+
CUP TOMATO SOUP

$6.00
BOWL TOMATO SOUP

$10.00
CUP CHILI

$6.00
BOWL CHILI

$10.00

SIDES

ROSEMARY FRIES

$5.00+
SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00+
MAC N CHEESE

$6.00
SPICY PICKLES

$6.00
VEG OF DAY

$6.00

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHZ

$7.00
KIDS SMASH BURGER

$7.00
KIDS MAC N FRIES

$7.00

SWEETS

GOOEY PEANUT BUTTER

$8.00
MILK N COOKIES

$8.00

S'MORES

$5.00

ICE CREAM

$3.00+Out of stock

SOFT DRINKS

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Blue

$4.00

EXTRAS

SIDE SAUCE

Red Hot Riplets (2.5 oz.)

$4.00

SPECIALS

FISH AND CHIPS

$18.00Out of stock

PORK STEAK

$20.00

Candle

$25.00

Hats

$27.00+

Hoodies

$45.00

Key Chain

$12.00

Koozie

$6.00

Snake Bite

$29.00

Stickers

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
If a natural history museum/old world hunting lodge and a historic Art Deco neighborhood bar had a love child, we’re that baby. Come visit our uniquely quirky South City watering hole.

3707 S. Kingshighway, St. Louis, MO 63139

