Golden Hop Saloon

133 C Street

Independence, OR 97351

Appetizer

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.00

Soft pretzel sticks served with fondue cheese dip.

Southern Meatballs

Southern Meatballs

$9.00

Rolled seasoned ground beef in bbq sauce

Sausage Sampler

Sausage Sampler

$12.00

Sliced, smoked kielbasa and polish sausage served with assorted mustards.

Main

Ham & Cheese Panini

Ham & Cheese Panini

$13.00

Honey ham with Havarti cheese enhanced with honey dijon spread.

Cubano Panini

Cubano Panini

$14.00

Salam, ham, havarti cheese and pickles with seasoned mustard.

Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$14.00

Turkey and Havarti cheese with pesto

Golden Hop Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Pasta in creamy chese sauce with bacon, jalapeno's & special seasonings. Served with Texas toast.

Italian Wrap

Italian Wrap

$12.00

Salami, ham, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini with seasoned dressing

Southwestern Wrap

Southwestern Wrap

$15.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion with chipotle aioli.

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Shredded cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, avocado, tomato with balsamic vinegar.

Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with choice of grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheese, with Ranch dressing.

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, ground beef, tomato, olives, jalapenos, topped with tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, parmesan and croutons. Served with Texas toast.

Side House Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens, bacon, assorted veggies, shredded cheese, croutons.

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Romaine tossed with caeser dressing, parmesan, peppercorns and croutons.

Soup

Soup Cup

$5.00

Cup of soup of the day.

Soup Bowl

$9.00

Bowl of soup of the day. Served with Texas toast.

Kids

PB&J

$6.00

Creamy nut butter with tart berry jelly on choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Soft bread stuffed with melty cheese and grilled golden brown

Kids Mac

$6.00

Pasta in creamy cheese sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Tender breaded chicken breast strips with choice of dipping sauce

Drinks

Adult Soft Drink

$3.00

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Fanta Orange, Lemonade, Milk, Iced Tea

Kids Soft Drink

$2.00

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Fanta Orange

Juice

$4.00

Choice of Orange, Apple, Cranberry, Tomato

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
