Golden Lotus Boerne Stage road @ The Point Park

24188 Boerne Stage Road

Scenic Oaks, TX 78255

Popular Items

Phad Thai
Pad See Ew
Red Panang Curry

Appettizer

Sweet Chili Wings(10)

Sweet Chili Wings(10)

$18.00

Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili sauce and served with cucumbers.

Veggie Spring Rolls(3)

Veggie Spring Rolls(3)

$2.50

Crispy rolls stuffed with all vegetables; great for a simple snack.

 Chicken Spring Rolls(6)

Chicken Spring Rolls(6)

$7.00

Hand rolled chicken spring rolls with vegetables and glass noodles then deep fried; served with sweet chili sauce and cucumbers.

Pot Stickers(10)

$9.00

Pork pot stickers that are deep fried and served with a homemade dipping sauce and cucumbers.

Pork Egg Rolls(2)

$5.00
Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$15.00

Crispy beef marinated to perfection then deep fried and served with a one-of-a-kind spicy dipping sauce

Thai Fried Pork Belly

Thai Fried Pork Belly

$14.00

Marinated pork belly with Thai spices then deep fried; served with a spicy tiger cry sauce, steamed jasmine rice and papaya salad.

Entrees

Phad Thai

Phad Thai

$12.50

Dish made with rice noodles, peanuts, a scrambled egg and bean sprouts. The ingredients are lightly sautéed together in a wok and tossed in a delicious Phad Thai sauce

Golden Lotus House Special Fried Rice

Golden Lotus House Special Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken and shrimp, tomatoes, onions, bean sprouts, egg in a delicious sauce made from scratch daily. Topped with a fried egg, lime and cucumbers.

Woonsen

Woonsen

$12.50

Thai classic noodle dish, smooth and silky glass noodles, stir fried with broccoli, bean sprouts, onions, egg, carrots and black mushrooms in a homemade garlic sauce.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

A meal that is bursting with flavors. The basil makes the rice fulfilling and adds an extra special taste to the fried rice sauce.

Curry Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

A nice smoky curry flavor with all the original Thai fried rice ingredients.

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.00

Thai chicken fried rice, two vegetable spring rolls, and a juice pouch.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Long grain rice stir fried with Thai fried rice sauce making the rice moist and fluffy with plenty of taste.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.50

Phad See Ew – Flat wide noodles stir fried with broccoli florets, egg, bean sprouts in a dark rich sauce that caramelizes creating a heavenly taste.

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$12.50

Pepper Steak – Your choice of protein stir fried with garlic, onions, green and red bell peppers in a dark sauce. Served with Jasmine Steamed Rice.

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$12.50

Kung Poa – Your choice of protein stirred fried with garlic, cashews, carrots, spicy red peppers, red and green bell pepper. Served with Jasmine steamed rice.

KaPow

KaPow

$12.50

Fresh minced sirloin pork sautéed with onions, garlic, holy basil in a savory sauce served with hot steaming Jasmine rice and a fried egg on top

Red Panang Curry

Red Panang Curry

$14.00
Beef Broc

Beef Broc

$12.50

Beef Broccoli- Your choice of protein stirred fried with garlic, broccoli, and carrots in a dark sauce. Served with Jasmine Steamed Rice.

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.50

Thom Yum

Thom Yum

Thom Yum

$12.50

A tart and spicy soup with fresh mushrooms, galanga root, lime leaves, and lemon grass served with steaming Jasmine rice.

Sides

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Golden Lotus Pens

$9.50

Extras

Cucumber Relish

Cucumber Relish

$1.50
Tiger Cry Sauce

Tiger Cry Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Red Curry

$1.75
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Sweet Rice with Mango

Sweet Rice with Mango

Sweet Rice with Mango

$9.00

A traditional Thai dessert made with a sweet coconut milk poured over Thai sticky rice and topped off with fresh juicy mango.

Drinks

Kids Drink

$1.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$7.00

A cool mix of black iced tea, sugar, spices and condensed milk

Add Boba

$1.00

No Boba

Water Bottle

$2.00

coke products

Coke -Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Escape the Ordinary!

24188 Boerne Stage Road, Scenic Oaks, TX 78255

Golden Lotus image
Golden Lotus image

