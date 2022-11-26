- Home
- /
- Sun Prairie
- /
- Golden Nest - Prairie Lakes Drive
Golden Nest - Prairie Lakes Drive
2812 Prairie Lakes Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Benedicts & More
Classic Benedict
Poached eggs, smoked pork loin on an English muffin and topped with Hollandaise
Country Benedict
Buttermilk Biscuits topped with sausage patties, poached eggs, pork sausage gravy & green onions
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Poached eggs, honey smoked salmon fresh avocado on an English muffin and topped with dill Hollandaise
Florence Benedict
Toasted English muffin, poached egg, baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, and asparagus topped with Hollandaise
Nashville Heat Benedict
Poached eggs, Fried Chicken Filet dipped in Nashville sauce on Flakey Buttermilk Biscuits topped with creamy Hollandaise
Treasures of the Sea Benedict
Blend of Lobster meat, Crab meat and Shrimp on top of toasted English muffin with poached eggs and creamy Hollandaise
Sizzlin' Skillets
Country Fried Steak
1/2lb Breaded chopped Steak deep fried golden brown covered in Sausage gravy, choice of eggs and toast.
Veggie Skillet
Asparagus, Spinach, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Cheddar cheese any style egg.
Shamrock Skillet
Homemade Corned Beef Hash topped with choice of Eggs and Swiss Cheese.
South of the Border Skillet
Chorizo, Grilled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Bell Peppers, Onions, any style Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese.
Beef Short Rib Poutine
Braised Beef Short Rib, tossed with breakfast potatoes, sautéed mushroom and green onions, white cheddar cheese curds, two eggs any style topped with a savory demi-glace sauce & fresh herbs and choice of toast.
Biscuits and Gravy Skillet
Savory Pork sausage, onions, Bell Peppers, Pork sausage Gravy your choice of Eggs.
Farmland Skillet
Smoked Bacon, Pork Sausage, Baked ham, Bell Peppers & Onions, any style Eggs, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese.
Steak & Eggs Skillet
Kebob Style Grilled Steak, Bell Peppers and Onions, topped with Cheddar Cheese and your choice of Eggs.
Egg-Quisite Omelettes
The Cheesehead
Farm fresh Eggs, stuffed with savory Pork Sausage. caramelized Onions, sautéed Bell peppers, deep fried Cheese Curds and more Cheddar cheese
Harvest
Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Asparagus and Broccoli. Add Cheese +1.
Wild Mushroom
Mozzarella cheese, Spinach, Herb Roasted Cremini, Shitake and Oyster Mushrooms
Butchers Favorite
Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
The Denver
Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese
The Cheese
Choice of one: American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Havarti, Pepper Jack, Swiss or Feta
The Zaragoza
Chorizo sausage, Tomato, Sauteed Onion Bell peppers topped with Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Salsa, Sour Cream, and choice of Potato
Steak Frittata
Farm Fresh Eggs, Grilled Steak, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese topped with Diced Tomato, Avocado Sauce, and Crema Fresca.
The Sweet and Savory Omelette
Smoked Bacon, Dried Figs, Havarti Cheese folded inside fluffy eggs, topped with Fig Honey Conserve
Dishes from Cali
Avocado Toast
Multigrain Toast, Eggs to order, Avocado spread, Pico De Gallo, crumbled Feta cheese and Choice of Breakfast Potatoes
Chilaquiles
Corn Tortillas, Salsa Roja, two Eggs any style Queso Fresco, Sour Cream with Black Beans and Spanish Rice
Cali Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, Eggs, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Diced Potato, Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream Served with Black Beans and Spanish Rice
Breakfast Favorites
2pc Buttermilk Pancakes
3pc Buttermilk Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
High Bush Blueberries
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Topped with Streusel and Vanilla Icing
2pc Gluten Free Pancakes
3pc Gluten Free Pancakes
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
Strawberry Cheesecake Bites and Fresh Strawberries
Red Velvet Pancakes
Omanhene Cocoa enhanced buttermilk pancakes layered with Cream Cheesecake topped and real whip cream
2pc Brioche French Toast
3pc Brioche French Toast
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
Cheesecake stuffed Brioche French Toast with fresh Strawberries or Blueberries
French Toast Stack
Cinnamon French toast stacked with layers of Cream Cheesecake, roasted Fuji Apples garnished with candied Pecans and Whip Cream
Croissant French Toast
Tender Croissants dipped in Custard like batter grilled Golden Brown topped with Fresh Berries and served with Whipped Butter and Maple Syrup
Crêpes
Golden Crêpes
French style pancakes
Granola Berry Crêpes
French style pancakes filled with Cream Cheesecake, fresh Strawberries and Blueberries Granola and topped with toasted Almonds
Salted Caramel Apple Crêpes
French Style Pancakes filled with Cheesecake, topped with Salted Caramel Apple Conserve and Cinnamon Streusel
Cage Free Organic AA Eggs
One Egg Any Style
Choice of one: Veggie Patty, Smoked Bacon, Turkey Patty, Pork Sausage Link or patty, Kielbasa Link, Ham or Corned Beef Hash choice of potato and toast.
Two Eggs Any Style
Choice of one: Veggie Patty, Smoked Bacon, Turkey Patty, Pork Sausage Link or patty, Kielbasa Link, Ham or Corned Beef Hash choice of potato and toast.
Three Eggs Any Style
Choice of one: Veggie Patty, Smoked Bacon, Turkey Patty, Pork Sausage Link or patty, Kielbasa Link, Ham or Corned Beef Hash choice of potato and toast.
Rare Treats
Signature Sandwiches
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast marinated in Buttermilk, dusted in Seasoned Flour, Deep Fried on Brioche Roll with Monterey Jack Cheese, Nashville Hot Mayo, Mike's Hot Honey and sliced Pickles
The CBR Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon Cheddar Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, wrapped in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla
The Creole Chicken Wrap
Blackened Chicken Breast, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chopped Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese and, Hidden Valley Ranch, wrapped in a jumbo Flour Tortilla
The Street Tacos
Warm Corn Tortillas filled with Beef Short Rib diced Onion, chopped Cilantro and Avocado sauce comes with Beans and rice.
The Salmon BLT
Cajun grilled Salmon, smoked bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Dilled Mayo with avocado spread on Multi grain Bread.
The Fish Sandwich
Beer battered Cod on toasted Brioche roll, crisp Lettuce, choice of Cheese and tangy Tartar sauce.
The Grilled Ham & Cheese
Carved Ham with choice of Cheese on thick sliced bread grilled golden brown. Add Bacon +2
The Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato Creamy Avocado spread on a toasted Brioche Roll. Add Bacon +2
The BLT
Cherrywood smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, thick sliced bread grilled golden brown. Add Avocado +2
The Grilled Cheese
Choice of Cheese on thick sliced bread grilled golden brown. Add Bacon +2
Refreshing Organic Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing with shredded Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons
Cobb Salad
Crisp Mixed greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, smoked Bacon, ripe Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, hard boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Black Refried Beans, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, in a Crisp Tortilla Bowl. Add Chorizo sausage +2
Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Crisp mixed Greens, Baby Spinach, Mandarin Orange slices, dried Cranberries, toasted Walnuts, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Poppyseed dressing
Burgers & More
All-American
Jumbo char-grilled beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add bacon +2.
Second Breakfast
Jumbo char-grilled beef patty with bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, topped with creamy peanut butter, and smoked bacon jam
Indiana Pork Fritter Sandwich
Jumbo Breaded Pork Cutlet Deep Fried golden Brown topped with lettuce, tomato and sliced dill pickle.
Smoke Beef Brisket Sandwich
Thin Sliced Smoked Beef Brisket on Brioche Roll topped with crisp fried Onion Rings, Havarti Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Add bacon +2.
Wisconsin
Jumbo char-grilled 1/2lb Angus Beef patty on toasted brioche roll, topped with fried cheese curds, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and slice of American cheese. Add bacon +2.
Sizzlin' Sides
Extras N' Sides
One Egg
Two Egg
Three Egg
Toast
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Hash Browns Crispy
Hash Browns
Home Fries
English Muffin
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Side Fries
Fruit Cup
Berry Cup
Side BBQ
Side Pico
Side Sour Cream
Side Ranch
Side Hollandaise
Side County Gravy
Salsa Roja
NA Beverages
Coffee
Fresh Orange Juice
Fresh Apple Juice
Fresh Kale Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Rainbow Lemonade
Refreshing Lemonade with choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Peach, Cherry, and Raspberry fruit infusion
Rainbow Iced Tea
Refreshing Iced Tea with choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Peach, Cherry, and Raspberry fruit infusion
Rainbow Refill
Milk
Eternal Life
Pineapple, Orange, and Ginger
Bionic Glow
Watermelon, Strawberry, and Lemon
Invincibility
Kale, Kiwi, Apple, and Lemon
Super Destroyer
Beet, Carrot, Apple, and Lemon
Virgin Bloody Mary
Hot Tea
Club Soda
Hot Coco
Mulled Apple Cider
Espresso
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a new, classic-style cafe located at the beautiful Mayfair Collection. Serving Breakfast and Lunch!
2812 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590