Golden Nest - Prairie Lakes Drive

review star

No reviews yet

2812 Prairie Lakes Drive

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Benedicts & More

All benedicts served with choice of breakfast potato or fresh seasonal fruit.

Classic Benedict

$14.00

Poached eggs, smoked pork loin on an English muffin and topped with Hollandaise

Country Benedict

$15.00

Buttermilk Biscuits topped with sausage patties, poached eggs, pork sausage gravy & green onions

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Poached eggs, honey smoked salmon fresh avocado on an English muffin and topped with dill Hollandaise

Florence Benedict

$15.00

Toasted English muffin, poached egg, baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, and asparagus topped with Hollandaise

Nashville Heat Benedict

$15.00

Poached eggs, Fried Chicken Filet dipped in Nashville sauce on Flakey Buttermilk Biscuits topped with creamy Hollandaise

Treasures of the Sea Benedict

$18.00

Blend of Lobster meat, Crab meat and Shrimp on top of toasted English muffin with poached eggs and creamy Hollandaise

Sizzlin' Skillets

Served on top of your choice of potato and with choice of toast. Substitute a pancake or french toast +1

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

1/2lb Breaded chopped Steak deep fried golden brown covered in Sausage gravy, choice of eggs and toast.

Veggie Skillet

$14.00

Asparagus, Spinach, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Cheddar cheese any style egg.

Shamrock Skillet

$15.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash topped with choice of Eggs and Swiss Cheese.

South of the Border Skillet

$15.00

Chorizo, Grilled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Bell Peppers, Onions, any style Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese.

Beef Short Rib Poutine

$17.00

Braised Beef Short Rib, tossed with breakfast potatoes, sautéed mushroom and green onions, white cheddar cheese curds, two eggs any style topped with a savory demi-glace sauce & fresh herbs and choice of toast.

Biscuits and Gravy Skillet

$15.00

Savory Pork sausage, onions, Bell Peppers, Pork sausage Gravy your choice of Eggs.

Farmland Skillet

$17.00

Smoked Bacon, Pork Sausage, Baked ham, Bell Peppers & Onions, any style Eggs, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese.

Steak & Eggs Skillet

$18.00

Kebob Style Grilled Steak, Bell Peppers and Onions, topped with Cheddar Cheese and your choice of Eggs.

Egg-Quisite Omelettes

Served with choice of breakfast potato or fresh seasonal fruit and choice of toast. Upgrade to a Pancake or French toast +1

The Cheesehead

$15.00

Farm fresh Eggs, stuffed with savory Pork Sausage. caramelized Onions, sautéed Bell peppers, deep fried Cheese Curds and more Cheddar cheese

Harvest

$15.00

Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Asparagus and Broccoli. Add Cheese +1.

Wild Mushroom

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese, Spinach, Herb Roasted Cremini, Shitake and Oyster Mushrooms

Butchers Favorite

$15.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Cheddar Cheese

The Denver

$15.00

Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese

The Cheese

$13.00

Choice of one: American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Havarti, Pepper Jack, Swiss or Feta

The Zaragoza

$15.00

Chorizo sausage, Tomato, Sauteed Onion Bell peppers topped with Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Salsa, Sour Cream, and choice of Potato

Steak Frittata

$16.00

Farm Fresh Eggs, Grilled Steak, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese topped with Diced Tomato, Avocado Sauce, and Crema Fresca.

The Sweet and Savory Omelette

$15.00

Smoked Bacon, Dried Figs, Havarti Cheese folded inside fluffy eggs, topped with Fig Honey Conserve

Dishes from Cali

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Multigrain Toast, Eggs to order, Avocado spread, Pico De Gallo, crumbled Feta cheese and Choice of Breakfast Potatoes

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Corn Tortillas, Salsa Roja, two Eggs any style Queso Fresco, Sour Cream with Black Beans and Spanish Rice

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Chorizo, Eggs, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Diced Potato, Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream Served with Black Beans and Spanish Rice

Breakfast Favorites

2pc Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

3pc Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

High Bush Blueberries

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$13.00

Topped with Streusel and Vanilla Icing

2pc Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.00

3pc Gluten Free Pancakes

$12.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes

$14.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Bites and Fresh Strawberries

Red Velvet Pancakes

$14.00

Omanhene Cocoa enhanced buttermilk pancakes layered with Cream Cheesecake topped and real whip cream

2pc Brioche French Toast

$9.00

3pc Brioche French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$12.00

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Cheesecake stuffed Brioche French Toast with fresh Strawberries or Blueberries

French Toast Stack

$14.00

Cinnamon French toast stacked with layers of Cream Cheesecake, roasted Fuji Apples garnished with candied Pecans and Whip Cream

Croissant French Toast

$14.00

Tender Croissants dipped in Custard like batter grilled Golden Brown topped with Fresh Berries and served with Whipped Butter and Maple Syrup

Crêpes

Golden Crêpes

$12.00

French style pancakes

Granola Berry Crêpes

$14.00

French style pancakes filled with Cream Cheesecake, fresh Strawberries and Blueberries Granola and topped with toasted Almonds

Salted Caramel Apple Crêpes

$14.00

French Style Pancakes filled with Cheesecake, topped with Salted Caramel Apple Conserve and Cinnamon Streusel

Cage Free Organic AA Eggs

Choice of one: Veggie Patty, Smoked Bacon, Turkey Patty, Pork Sausage Link or patty, Kielbasa Link, Ham or Corned Beef Hash choice of potato and toast.

One Egg Any Style

$10.00

Choice of one: Veggie Patty, Smoked Bacon, Turkey Patty, Pork Sausage Link or patty, Kielbasa Link, Ham or Corned Beef Hash choice of potato and toast.

Two Eggs Any Style

$12.00

Choice of one: Veggie Patty, Smoked Bacon, Turkey Patty, Pork Sausage Link or patty, Kielbasa Link, Ham or Corned Beef Hash choice of potato and toast.

Three Eggs Any Style

$13.00

Choice of one: Veggie Patty, Smoked Bacon, Turkey Patty, Pork Sausage Link or patty, Kielbasa Link, Ham or Corned Beef Hash choice of potato and toast.

Rare Treats

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$8.00

Cooked Whole Grain Oats served with Heavy Cream, Brown Sugar and Raisins.

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Layers of Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Berries and Crunchy Granola

Crunchy Granola Berries & Milk

$8.00

Almond Granola Fresh Berries and Milk

Signature Sandwiches

Served with French Fries or fresh Fruit cup. Upgrade to Sweet Potato fries +1

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Breast marinated in Buttermilk, dusted in Seasoned Flour, Deep Fried on Brioche Roll with Monterey Jack Cheese, Nashville Hot Mayo, Mike's Hot Honey and sliced Pickles

The CBR Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon Cheddar Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, wrapped in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla

The Creole Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chopped Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese and, Hidden Valley Ranch, wrapped in a jumbo Flour Tortilla

The Street Tacos

$14.00

Warm Corn Tortillas filled with Beef Short Rib diced Onion, chopped Cilantro and Avocado sauce comes with Beans and rice.

The Salmon BLT

$15.00

Cajun grilled Salmon, smoked bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Dilled Mayo with avocado spread on Multi grain Bread.

The Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Beer battered Cod on toasted Brioche roll, crisp Lettuce, choice of Cheese and tangy Tartar sauce.

The Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Carved Ham with choice of Cheese on thick sliced bread grilled golden brown. Add Bacon +2

The Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken breast, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato Creamy Avocado spread on a toasted Brioche Roll. Add Bacon +2

The BLT

$12.00

Cherrywood smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, thick sliced bread grilled golden brown. Add Avocado +2

The Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of Cheese on thick sliced bread grilled golden brown. Add Bacon +2

Refreshing Organic Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing with shredded Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Crisp Mixed greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, smoked Bacon, ripe Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, hard boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$12.00

Black Refried Beans, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, in a Crisp Tortilla Bowl. Add Chorizo sausage +2

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Crisp mixed Greens, Baby Spinach, Mandarin Orange slices, dried Cranberries, toasted Walnuts, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Poppyseed dressing

Burgers & More

We use only fresh, USDA choice angus beef patties. Served on a brioche bun with french fries or fresh fruit cup. Upgrade to sweet potato fries +1

All-American

$11.00

Jumbo char-grilled beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add bacon +2.

Second Breakfast

$15.00

Jumbo char-grilled beef patty with bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, topped with creamy peanut butter, and smoked bacon jam

Indiana Pork Fritter Sandwich

$15.00

Jumbo Breaded Pork Cutlet Deep Fried golden Brown topped with lettuce, tomato and sliced dill pickle.

Smoke Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Thin Sliced Smoked Beef Brisket on Brioche Roll topped with crisp fried Onion Rings, Havarti Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Add bacon +2.

Wisconsin

$14.00

Jumbo char-grilled 1/2lb Angus Beef patty on toasted brioche roll, topped with fried cheese curds, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and slice of American cheese. Add bacon +2.

Sizzlin' Sides

Ham Off the Bone

$5.00

Turkey Sausage Patty

$5.00

Pork Sausage Links

$5.00

Pork Sausage Patty

$5.00

Veggie Patty

$4.00

Grilled Steak

$8.00

Smoked Pork Loin

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Cajun Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Kielbasa

$5.00

Extras N' Sides

One Egg

$2.00

Two Egg

$4.00

Three Egg

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.00

Hash Browns Crispy

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Berry Cup

$4.00

Side BBQ

$2.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side County Gravy

$2.00

Salsa Roja

$1.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Apple Juice

$5.00

Fresh Kale Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Rainbow Lemonade

$4.00

Refreshing Lemonade with choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Peach, Cherry, and Raspberry fruit infusion

Rainbow Iced Tea

$4.00

Refreshing Iced Tea with choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Peach, Cherry, and Raspberry fruit infusion

Rainbow Refill

$1.00

Milk

$3.50

Eternal Life

$5.00

Pineapple, Orange, and Ginger

Bionic Glow

$5.00

Watermelon, Strawberry, and Lemon

Invincibility

$5.00

Kale, Kiwi, Apple, and Lemon

Super Destroyer

$5.00

Beet, Carrot, Apple, and Lemon

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Hot Coco

$4.50

Mulled Apple Cider

$4.50

Espresso

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

Golden Frappe

$4.50

Espresso blended with your choice of Mocha, Vanilla, Caramel, and Hazelnut, topped with Whipped Cream

Chai

$4.50

Dirty Chai

$6.50

Redeye

$4.00

Double Shot

$4.00

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a new, classic-style cafe located at the beautiful Mayfair Collection. Serving Breakfast and Lunch!

2812 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

