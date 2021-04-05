Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Golden Road - LA

5410 N San Fernando Road West

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Popular Items

Ahi Tuna Bowl

To Start & Share

Avocado Tacos (v)

$12.00

Three beer battered fried avocados on corn tortilla, mango/pineapple relish, sambal aioli, lime wedge. Add tinga for $3 more. ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Garlic, Citrus, Onion

Birria Fries

$17.00

Crispy french fries, slow braised beef, salsa roja, pickled red onions, muenster/mozzarella cheese blend, cilantro. ALLERGENS: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Three breaded chicken tenders, crispy fries. Sauce upon request. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion

Chips & Guac

$12.00

House-made guacamole and chips, cilantro, Tajin. Good for sharing! ALLERGENS: Soy, Citrus, Garlic, Onion

Fries

$8.00

Crispy french fries to share. Sauces upon request. Allergies: Gluten, soy

Nachos

$16.00

House-made tortilla chips, spicy beer cheese, black bean puree, pickled Fresno chilis, chipotle crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro. Add Tinga or Mexi-Beef for $5 more! Vegan Option: (V) Beer Cheese, no chipotle aioli ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion

Pub Pretzel

$12.00

A giant Bavarian-style pretzel, served with our spicy nacho beer cheese (non-vegan) and our Wolf Among Weeds IPA mustard. Yellow mustard available, upon request. Vegan Beer Cheese available. Good to share! Allergens: Gluten, Diary, Garlic, Chilies

Taquitos

$14.00

Achiote marinated chicken, chipotle black bean puree, shredded lettuce, avocado crema, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo. ALLERGENS: Soy, Dairy, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion

Vegan Pub Pretzel

$12.00

Bavarian pretzel, vegan beer cheese, Wolf Among Weeds IPA mustard.

Wings

$17.00

Bone-in crispy fried chicken wings. Your choice of buffalo sauce or spicy BBQ, with celery and carrots on the side. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch. 8 per order. Vegan ranch available. ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion

Salads

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$16.00

Ahi Tuna tossed in poke sauce, sushi rice, cucumber, mango, ginger, pickled red onions, pickled Serranos, seaweed, avocado, Furikake and green onion.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Local baby romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan, chile-caesar dressing, lemon wedge. ALLERGENS: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion

Falafel Bowl

$14.00

Crispy fried falafel on mixed greens, tossed with tzatziki, cherry tomatoes, pickled onion, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, hummus and crumbled feta cheese. Served with warm pita bread and a lemon wedge. ALLERGENS: Garlic, Chile, Dairy, Onion, Citrus, Gluten, Egg, Soy

Noodle Salad

$14.00

Vermicelli noodles, cabbage, julienne cucumbers, carrots, toasted almond, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, mango, pineapple, red onion, Fresno chili, fried shallot, lime juice, all tossed in a sweet and salty dressing. ALLERGENS: Nut, Fish, Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Chile, Garlic, Citrus, Onion

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes and cucumbers.

Burgers, Sandwiches, & Kids

Gino's Chicken Hibachi Bowl

$14.00

Grilled chicken thigh, steamed white rice, cabbage & carrot mix, fried shallot, green onion, hibachi sauce.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Three breaded chicken tenders, crispy fries. Sauce upon request. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion

Chimi Burger

$18.00

House-made vegan patty, arugula, tomato, grilled onion/Portobello mix, smoked vegan provolone, chimichurri sauce, garlic aioli, vegan brioche bun. Choice of Fries or Mixed Greens. Vegan! ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Citrus, Garlic, Onion

Classic Burger

$17.00

6oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade, pickles, potato bun. Choice of Fries or Mixed Greens. Vegan Option: Veggie Patty, (v)Ranch (v) Cheddar, (v) Brioche Bun ALLERGENS: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Chile, Garlic, Onion

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Two slices of Texas toast, melted Velveeta cheese, served with a side of crispy fries. Vegan Option: add $1.50 ALLERGENS: Gluten, Dairy, Soy

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

A small portion of mini corn dogs, served with a side of crispy fries. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg

Patty Melt

$17.00

Local beef, caramelized onion/bacon jam, Muenster/mozzarella, on Texas Toast. Choice of Fries or Mixed Greens. ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Onion

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Hand pulled, slow-roasted pork, house-made spicy BBQ sauce, pickled onions, green apple cabbage slaw, pickles, potato bun. Choice of Fries or Mixed Greens. ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Dairy, Egg, Citrus, Garlic, Onion

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy, fried chicken sandwich with swiss cheese, tomato, pickle, pickled serranos, Asian-inspired coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with fries or mixed greens. ALLERGENS: Sesame, Garlic, Dairy, Onion, Gluten, Soy, Egg

Vegan Classic Burger

$16.00

Veggie patty, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, vegan bun. Choice of Fries or Mixed Greens. ALLERGENS: Gluten, Egg, Chile, Garlic, Onion

Doggy Patty

$4.00

A griddled 6oz unseasoned angus beef patty, cooked well done, for your furry friend!

Sweets

Mango Sorbet

$11.00

Mango sorbet, Chamoy and Tajin. Add a Tamarindo straw for $1 more. Make it a Mango Cart float for $3 more: *Must be 21 ALLERGENS: Soy

Chocolate Brownie

$11.00

Warm brownie, a drizzle of Nutella, powdered sugar and macerated berries. Vegan Option: Vegan brownie, chocolate sauce, macerated berries, mint leaf *Add vanilla ice cream for $2! ALLERGENS: Nut, Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream. Allergens: Diary

(V) Chocolate Brownie

$11.00

Warm vegan brownie served with a drizzle of chocolate sauce, powdered sugar and topped with macerated berries. Allergens: Gluten, egg

Sides & Sauces

*If you want a sauce but don't need food or drinks, a .01 cent charge will be added in order to fully checkout

Avo Crema

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon (3)

$2.00

Side of BBQ (spicy!)

$0.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Allergens: Citrus, garlic

Side of Beef Patty

$4.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Allergens: Diary, chili

Side of Carrots & Celery

$2.50

Side of Chicken-Achiote

$5.00

Side of Chile-Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Side of Chips

$1.50

Side of Fried Egg

$2.00

Side of Mango Mustard

$0.50

Side of Jalapeno

$0.50

Side of Muenster/Mozzarella

$2.00

Side of Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Pickled Red Onions

$0.50

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Allergens: Egg, diary, garlic, onion

Side of Ranch (VEGAN!)

$0.50

Allergens: Onion, garlic

Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Remoulade

$0.50

Allergens: Egg, garlic, onion, chili

Side of Salsa Roja

$0.50

Side of Sambal Aioli

$0.50

Side of Spicy Beer Cheese

$0.50

Allergens: Chili, diary

Side of Tajin

$0.50

Side of Tinga

$5.00

Side of VEGAN Beer Cheese

$1.00

Allergens: Garlic, onion

Side of Veggie Patty

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Free refills on fountain drinks.
Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade mixed with Iced Tea. 16oz Fountain Drink

Coke

$3.00

"Taste the feeling" 16oz Fountain Drink

Diet Coke

$3.00

"Taste the feeling" 16oz Fountain Drink

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

16oz Fountain Drink

Lemonade

$3.00

Minute Maid 16oz Fountain Drink

Orange Fanta

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00

Quench your thirst. 16oz Fountain Drink

Water, Coffee, Juice

Soda Water

16oz Fountain Drink

Orange Juice 12oz

$4.50
Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.50
Liquid Death Canned Water

$3.00

Choose from still or sparkling water. Liquid Death comes from a deep underground mountain source protected by a few hundred feet of stone. The water is tapped right from the source into our bottler where it goes directly into air-tight cans after a fancy purification process that 100% maintains the original mineral profile of the water.

Coffee

$3.50

Seattle's Best regular black coffee.

6-Packs (To Go Only)

Champango 4-Pack

$7.00

This refreshing Agua Fresca tastes like a blend of our famous Mango Cart Wheat Ale with your favorite Champagne. It's weekend brunch in a glass! 6.5% abv

Cortes Bank 6-Pack

$7.00

Double IPA with hints of stone fruit and orange citrus. Dangerously smooth! 9% abv

Golden State Cerveza 6-Pack

$7.00

A light, smooth Mexican-style lager with just a hint of citrus. 4.8% abv

Guava Cart 6-Pack

$7.00
Mango Cart 6-Pack

$7.00

Our delicious wheat ale w/ fresh mango flavor and aroma. 4% abv

Melon Cart 6-Pack

$7.00

Wheat ale infused w/ watermelon, honeydew & cantaloupe. 4% abv

Non-Alcoholic Mango Cart 6-Pack

$7.00

All the bright, refreshing goodness of our famous Mango Cart Wheal Ale, with less than 0.5% abv. Salud!

Oktoberfest Bier 6-Pack

$7.00Out of stock

German-style amber lager that is caramelly and smooth. We collaborated with our friends at the world famous Spaten Brewery in Munich, Germany on this classic Oktoberfest/Marzenbier. We also partnered with local LA artist Steven Harrington on an exceptionally whimsical design! 5.8% abv

Ride On 10 Hop Hazy 6-Pack

$7.00

For our 10 year anniversary, our master brewers created something with hops selected from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, and created a deliciously complex but smooth IPA. Big, juicy and full of flavor. 10 signature hops. 1 smooth ride. 7.5% abv

Ride On Tropical 6-Pack

$7.00

Ride On West Coast 6-Pack

$7.00

Our Ride On West Coast IPA brings together our brewers' love of aromatic hops and distinctive flavors to make an IPA perfect to take anywhere. Bursting with stone fruit and tropical flavors of apricot, peach and guava, with a crisp hoppy finish, this West Coast IPA is not to be missed. Take a Moment....Take a Sip...Ride On. 7% abv

Spicy Mango 6-Pack

$7.00

A spicy version of our classic Mango Cart wheat ale. Do it right and rim your class with Tajin! 4% abv

Wolf Among Weeds IPA 6-Pack

$7.00

This classic West Coast IPA is a balanced showcase of the majestic hop species, Humulus Lupulus, which in Latin translates as "Wolf Among Weeds". This double IPA will sneak up on you with tropical, citrusy and dank hop notes. 8% abv

Wolf Pup Session IPA 6-Pack

$7.00

Hoppy and refreshing, Wolf Pup is our riff on a session IPA. Highly drinkable with a wildly aromatic tropical character, it's the perfect companion to keep on sippin' for those long, sunny days. 4.5% abv

12 & 15-Packs (To Go Only)

Fruit Cart Mixer 15-Pack

$16.95

Ride On Variety 12-Pack

$18.99

Tall Boys (To Go Only)

Big Hazy Wolf 19.2oz

$5.00

Like our iconic Wolf Among Weeds double IPA, but hazy with a higher ABV. 9% abv

Ride On 10 Hop Hazy 19.2oz

$5.00

Ride On Tropical 19.2oz

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Delicious Pub Fare with a Golden Road Twist! Enjoy our awesome outdoor space or take home delicious food and a 6-Pack today!

Website

Location

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Directions

