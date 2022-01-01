- Home
Golden Road - Sacramento
No reviews yet
1830 L St
Sacramento, CA 95811
Order Again
Popular Items
Food
Add Ons
Brussle Sprouts
Buffalo Cauliflower
Crispy chunks of cauliflower tossed in Franks Red Hot sauce. Limited quantities!
Chilaquiles
Chips With Choice Of Dip
Extra side of chips (by themselves)
Extra Side of pita (by itself)
Hummus
Vegan Artichoke Wings
Whole artichoke hearts dipped in our housemate beer batter and panko, fried until crispy golden brown, and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with our house made vegan dill ranch, buffalo sauce, and carrots.
Pretzel Bites(not active)
Large House Salad
Small Side Salad
Bleu Cheese Burger
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Housemade chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, red onions and arugula with grilled chicken on a soft and fluffy brioche bun.
Veggie Sandwhich
Grilled cheese
BLTA
BBQ Burger
Club Wrap
Hummus Wrap
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Served with fries, ranch and/or ketchup Adult upcharge $5.00
Giant Bavarian Dessert Pretzel
Cinnamon and sugar dusted giant Bavarian pretzel, drizzled with a light icing.
Kids Cheeseburger
Just the meat, cheddar cheese, and bun. The basics
Cheese Quesadilla & Chips
Pupper Patty
Chicken Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Street tacos made with house marinaded carne asada, onions, and cilantro topped with our house made tomatillo salsa
Gardein Chicken Taco
Beyond Vegan Tacos
Vegan Chili Fries
Side of Fries
Plenty Fries to go around! Ketch it up! Dusted in our special house made season blend. Make it garlicky for two more bucks!
Buffalo Fries
Crispy golden fries splashed with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served with buffalo chicken tenders and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, celery, green onions, and pickled red onions
Soyrizo Nachos
Pulled Pork Fries
Draft Beer
Mango Cart LA Style 16oz
Mango Cart LA Style 20oz
10 Hop Hazy 5oz
10 Hop Hazy 16oz
10 Hop Hazy 20oz
Christmas Cart 5oz
Christmas Cart 13oz
Christmas Cart 16oz
Get Up Offa That Brown 5oz
Get Up Offa That Brown 16oz
Get Up Offa That Brown 20oz
GRB Blonde 5oz
GRB Blonde 16oz
GRB Blonde 20oz
GRB Red 5oz
GRB Red 16oz
GRB Red 20oz
Hefeweizen 5oz
Hefeweizen 16oz
Hefeweizen 20oz
Passion 5oz
Passion 16oz
Passion 20oz
Wolf Pup 5oz
Wolf Pup 16oz
Wolf Pup 20oz.
Ride On Tropical 5oz
Ride On Tropical 16oz
Ride On Tropical 20oz
Micheladas
Ciders & Beyond
N/A Beverages
Rockstar Recovery
Rockstar Sugar Free
12oz Crush Orange Can
12oz Diet Dr. Pepper
12oz Diet Pepsi
12oz Dr. Pepper Can
12oz Dr. Pepper Cream Soda
12oz Mountain Dew
12oz Mountain Dew Major Melon
12oz Mug Rootbeer Can
12oz Pepsi Can
12oz Pepsi Mango
12oz Pepsi Mango Zero Sugar
12oz Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
Pepsi Cream Soda
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Squirt
Dole Lemonade
House Lemonade
House Lemonade **Refill**
Pure Leaf Green Team
Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple
Packaged Beer
Big Hazy Wolf 19.2oz Can
Chela De Playa 12oz
Golden State Cerveza 12oz Can
Light, smooth Mexican-style Lager with just a hint of citrus. 4.8% ABV.
Guava Cart Can
Mango Cart 12oz Can
4% ABV. First in a series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. A light Wheat Ale bursting with lots of fresh mango flavor and aroma, finishing crisp and refreshing.
Medianoche IPA 12oz Can
6.4% ABV. A light to medium-bodied California-style IPA. Copper in color with wonderful flavors and aromas of tropical fruit and citrus, finishing pleasantly dry
Melon Cart
Non-Alcoholic Mango Cart 12oz Can
Our delicious and refreshing mango cart wheat ale without the alcohol! >0.5% ABV
Oktoberfest 12oz Can
Passion Wolf Can
Ride On 10 Hop Hazy Can
Wolf Pup Session IPA 12oz Can
4.5% ABV. Classic Session IPA. Light body, tropical fruit, citrus
Ride On Tropical
Wine
Di Arie Sauvignon Blanc 5oz
Red Blend 750ml Bottle
A dry, serious, single vineyard blend from Paso Robles with an interactive label, the Rabble Red Blend.
Rosé 750ml Bottle
The Rosé has a nice appearance with a light and fresh pink color. This particularly fruity taste of raspberries and strawberries, typical of the Campuget style, has a good and refreshing acidity.
Wycliff Brut 5oz
Wycliff Brut is a blend of California grapes with a touch of sweetness and a crisp, clean finish. Wycliff Sparkling Wine is a focus for the On-Premise channel.
Wycliff Brut 750ml
Wycliff Brut is a blend of California grapes with a touch of sweetness and a crisp, clean finish. Wycliff Sparkling Wine is a focus for the On-Premise channel and has a unique re-sealable "Twist and Pop" closure which opens and reseals quickly and easily, preserving the fresh taste.
Mixed Breed Rosé 5oz
Mixed Breed Rosé 750ml Bottle
Mixed Breed White Blend 5oz
Mixed Breed White Blend 750ml Bottle
American Legends 5oz
American Legends 750ml Bottle
Draft Tasters
Event Menu
Packaged Beer
10 Hop Hazy 6-Pack
Big Hazy 19.2oz
Chela De Playa 6-Pack
Cortes Bank 6-Pack
Golden State Cerveza 6-Pack
A light, smooth, easy drinking Mexican style lager. 4.8% ABV.
Guava Cart 6-Pack
Guava Chelada 25oz Can
Hazy Roller 19.2oz
Hazy Roller 6-pack
Mango Cart 6-Pack
First in a series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. A light Wheat Ale bursting with lots of fresh mango flavor and aroma, finishing crisp and refreshing. 4% ABV
Melon Cart 6pk
MICHI MIX 12OZ
Oktoberfest Bier 6-pack
Passion Wolf 6-Pack
Ride On West Coast IPA 6-Pack
Spicy Mango Cart 6-Pack
A light refreshing wheat ale with fresh mango flavor and aroma, finishing spicy! 4% ABV
Wolf Pup 6-pack
Wolf Mother 19.2 oz (To Go Only)
Ride On Tropical 6-Pack
To Start & To Share
French Fries
Greens
Spring Mixed Green Salad
Spring mix greens, thinly sliced red onions, granny smith apples, strawberries, walnuts, dried cranberries and goat cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette
Burgers & Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, red onions and avo ranch on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of Fries or Side salad.
Kids & Sweets
Merchandise
Blue Logo Keychain
Foamy Pint Acrylic Pin
Get up Offa That Brown Magnet
Golden Road Sticker (pink w/white outline)
GRB Iconic Koozie (blue)
Hazy Pup Patch
Aviators Sticker
Michelada Pint Keychain
Passion Wolf Keychain
Passion Wolf Sticker
Stylus Keychain
Wolf Pack Enamel Pin Set
Fruit Cart Seltzer Mango Sticker
Wolf Pup Sticker
Big Hazy Wolf Sticker
GRB Yellow Icon Sticker
Cerveza Sticker
Ride On Sticker
Heal the Bay Magnet
Champango Sticker
Blue Logo Sticker
Black Logo Tee
Blue On Blue Tee
Blue Pint Patch Tee
Blue Tee Yellow Logo
CA Inspired Tee
Charcoal Tee White Logo
Cerveza Long Sleeve
Grey Palm Logo Tee
Grey Pint Glass Tee
Grey Tee Yellow Logo
Hazy Pup Patch T-Shirt
Hot Pink Palm Tree Shirt
Grey Tee Blue Logo
Lilac Logo Tee
Mango Cart Crop Top
Mango Cart Tee
MidTown Tee
Peach GRB Logo Tee
Pink Long Sleeve
Pink Tank Top
Purple Pint Patch Tee
Rainbow Cans Tee (Grey)
Rainbow Cans Tee (Oatmeal)
Stay Golden Tank
Teal Tank
Teal Tee Yellow Logo
Grey Tank White Logo
Grey Tank Black Logo
Nike Polo
Brewed In LA
Black Shirt Round Logo
Tan Shirt Orange Logo
Arctic Blue Dark Logo
Blue Denim Shirt
Stone Palm Zip Up
Fruit Cart Tie-Dye Sweater
Grey Crewneck Sweater
Mustard Yellow Zip Up
Green Hoodie
Ugly Christmas Sweater
Charcoal Tri ZipUp
Crew Sweatshirt Denim
Navy Hoodie Zip Up
10x24 Tacker
13x15 Logo Tacker
Koozie (Xmas Cart)
Christmas Cart Mug
Dog Bowl (Green)
Dog Bowl (Orange)
Dog Collar (Blue)
Dog Collar (Pink)
Dog Leash (blue)
Dog Leash (pink)
Frisbee
Glassware
GRB Logo Ornament
GRB Pink Bandana
GRB Socks
Hazy Pup Dog Ball
Hazy Pup Patch
Mango Cart Cooler Bag
Mango Cart Ornament
Mango Cart Tacker
Mask
Mini Sunblock
Passion Wolf Beer Koozie
Shower Beer Koozie
Sunglasses (Black)
Sunglasses (Pink)
Sunglasses (White)
Wolf Pup Tacker
Aviators
Misters
Koozie (12oz Blue)
Yellow Knit Beanie
Grey Trucker Hat
Seafoam Mango Cart Dad Hat
Yellow Tie-Dye Hat
Red Snapback Hat
Royal Blue Right Field Dad Hat
Blue/Black Trucker Hat
Yellow Logo Dad Hat
Floral Snapback
Ride On Trucker
Ride On 7-Panel
Grey Beanie
ARCTIC BLUE HAT
BLACK LOGO HAT
KHAKI ROPE HAT
COFFEE ROPE HAT
Golden Road Panel PALM HAT
Golden Road Panel STRIPED HAT
GRB Joggers
64oz Growlers
64oz Growler Glass (only if they didnt bring one)
Blonde 64oz
Brown 64oz
Cerveza 64oz
Guava Cart 64oz
Hefeweizen 64oz
Mango Cart 64oz
Oktoberfest 64oz
Passion Wolf 64oz
Red Ale 64oz
Ride On West Coast 64oz
Trapdoor IPA 64oz
Wolf Among Weeds 64oz
32oz Growlers
32oz Growler Glass (only if they didn't bring one)
Brown Ale 32oz
Cerveza 32oz
Guava Cart 32oz
Hefeweizen 32oz
Mango Cart 32oz
Oktoberfest 32oz
Passion Wolf 32oz
Pumpkin Ale 32oz
Red Ale 32oz
Ride On West Coast 32oz
Trapdoor IPA 32oz
Wolf Among Weeds 32oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1830 L St, Sacramento, CA 95811