Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Golden Road - Sacramento

review star

No reviews yet

1830 L St

Sacramento, CA 95811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Food

Add Ons

Add Ons

Brussle Sprouts

$11.00
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Crispy chunks of cauliflower tossed in Franks Red Hot sauce. Limited quantities!

Chilaquiles

$13.00Out of stock

Chips With Choice Of Dip

$8.00

Extra side of chips (by themselves)

$3.00

Extra Side of pita (by itself)

$2.00

Hummus

$10.00Out of stock
Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$13.00

Served warm with spicy IPA beer cheese and spicy brown mustard

Vegan Artichoke Wings

Vegan Artichoke Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Whole artichoke hearts dipped in our housemate beer batter and panko, fried until crispy golden brown, and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with our house made vegan dill ranch, buffalo sauce, and carrots.

Pretzel Bites(not active)

$11.00Out of stock
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, Parmesan cheese. Add chicken

Vegan Caesar Salad

Vegan Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, house made vegan Caesar dressing, croutons, vegan parmesan cheese.

Large House Salad

$8.00

Small Side Salad

$4.50

Bleu Cheese Burger

$16.00
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

Seared 6oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, on a brioche bun.

GRB Burger

GRB Burger

$16.00

Seared 6oz Angus beef patty, aged white cheddar, crispy bacon, sun-dried tomatoes caramelized onion mixture, lettuce, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, on a brioche bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Housemade chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, red onions and arugula with grilled chicken on a soft and fluffy brioche bun.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, red onion, crispy bacon, tomato, rosemary aioli, on toasted sourdough

Vegan Classic Burger

Vegan Classic Burger

$17.00

Seared Beyond Meat patty, vegan cheddar, tomato, red onion, lettuce, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, sesame bun

Vegan GRB Burger

Vegan GRB Burger

$17.00

Seared Beyond Meat patty, vegan daiya cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes caramelized onion mixture, lettuce, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, sesame bun.

Veggie Sandwhich

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled cheese

$10.00

BLTA

$10.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Club Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Hummus Wrap

$12.00Out of stock
Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Served with fries, ranch and/or ketchup Adult upcharge $5.00

Giant Bavarian Dessert Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Dessert Pretzel

$10.00

Cinnamon and sugar dusted giant Bavarian pretzel, drizzled with a light icing.

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Just the meat, cheddar cheese, and bun. The basics

Cheese Quesadilla & Chips

$10.00

Pupper Patty

$4.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00
Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$13.00

Street tacos made with house marinaded carne asada, onions, and cilantro topped with our house made tomatillo salsa

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Three (3) Carnitas tacos on corn tortilla with onion and cilantro topped with our house made tomatillo salsa

Gardein Chicken Taco

$13.00Out of stock
Vegan Avocado Tacos

Vegan Avocado Tacos

$10.00

Vegan! Deep fried beer battered avocados, chipotle cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, and cilantro.

Beyond Vegan Tacos

$13.00Out of stock
Asada Fries **Can Not Be Made Vegan**

Asada Fries **Can Not Be Made Vegan**

$13.00

Grilled carne asada, spicy beer cheese, pico de Gallo, and guacamole, topped with sour cream.

Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$13.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, beer cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with sour cream.

Vegan Chili Fries

$13.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$6.00

Plenty Fries to go around! Ketch it up! Dusted in our special house made season blend. Make it garlicky for two more bucks!

Buffalo Fries

$13.00

Crispy golden fries splashed with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served with buffalo chicken tenders and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, celery, green onions, and pickled red onions

Soyrizo Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

Mango Cart LA Style 16oz

$8.50

Mango Cart LA Style 20oz

$9.50

10 Hop Hazy 5oz

$3.25

10 Hop Hazy 16oz

$8.00

10 Hop Hazy 20oz

$9.00

Christmas Cart 5oz

$3.50

Christmas Cart 13oz

$7.50

Christmas Cart 16oz

$8.50

Get Up Offa That Brown 5oz

$3.25

Get Up Offa That Brown 16oz

$8.00

Get Up Offa That Brown 20oz

$9.00

GRB Blonde 5oz

$3.25

GRB Blonde 16oz

$8.00

GRB Blonde 20oz

$9.00

GRB Red 5oz

$3.25

GRB Red 16oz

$8.00

GRB Red 20oz

$9.00

Hefeweizen 5oz

$3.25

Hefeweizen 16oz

$8.00

Hefeweizen 20oz

$9.00

Passion 5oz

$3.25

Passion 16oz

$8.00

Passion 20oz

$9.00

Wolf Pup 5oz

$3.25

Wolf Pup 16oz

$8.00

Wolf Pup 20oz.

$9.00

Ride On Tropical 5oz

$3.25

Ride On Tropical 16oz

$8.00

Ride On Tropical 20oz

$9.00

Micheladas

Golden State Cerveza Michelada 20oz

$10.50

GRB Blonde Michelada 20oz

$10.50

Guava Cart Michelada 20oz

$10.50

Mango Cart Michelada 20oz

$10.50

Spicy Mango Cart Michelada 20oz

$10.50

N/A Mango Michelada

$10.50

Cheladas

Cerveza Chelada

$8.50

Blonde Chelada

$8.50

Ciders & Beyond

Mimosa's

$9.00

Champango

$5.00
Guava Chelada 25oz Can

Guava Chelada 25oz Can

$10.00

A massive can of guava michelada yummy happiness! 3.5% ABV

Champango Bucket

$20.00

N/A Beverages

Rockstar Recovery

$4.00Out of stock

Rockstar Sugar Free

$4.00Out of stock

12oz Crush Orange Can

$3.00

12oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

12oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

12oz Dr. Pepper Can

$3.00

12oz Dr. Pepper Cream Soda

$3.00Out of stock

12oz Mountain Dew

$3.00

12oz Mountain Dew Major Melon

$3.00Out of stock

12oz Mug Rootbeer Can

$3.00

12oz Pepsi Can

$3.00

12oz Pepsi Mango

$3.00

12oz Pepsi Mango Zero Sugar

$3.00Out of stock

12oz Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi Cream Soda

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Squirt

$3.00

Dole Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

House Lemonade

$3.00

House Lemonade **Refill**

Pure Leaf Green Team

$4.00

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet

$4.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Packaged Beer

Big Hazy Wolf 19.2oz Can

$8.00

Chela De Playa 12oz

$6.00Out of stock
Golden State Cerveza 12oz Can

Golden State Cerveza 12oz Can

$6.00

Light, smooth Mexican-style Lager with just a hint of citrus. 4.8% ABV.

Guava Cart Can

$6.00
Mango Cart 12oz Can

Mango Cart 12oz Can

$6.00

4% ABV. First in a series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. A light Wheat Ale bursting with lots of fresh mango flavor and aroma, finishing crisp and refreshing.

Medianoche IPA 12oz Can

Medianoche IPA 12oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

6.4% ABV. A light to medium-bodied California-style IPA. Copper in color with wonderful flavors and aromas of tropical fruit and citrus, finishing pleasantly dry

Melon Cart

$6.00
Non-Alcoholic Mango Cart 12oz Can

Non-Alcoholic Mango Cart 12oz Can

$6.00

Our delicious and refreshing mango cart wheat ale without the alcohol! >0.5% ABV

Oktoberfest 12oz Can

$6.00

Passion Wolf Can

$6.00Out of stock

Ride On 10 Hop Hazy Can

$6.00
Wolf Pup Session IPA 12oz Can

Wolf Pup Session IPA 12oz Can

$6.00

4.5% ABV. Classic Session IPA. Light body, tropical fruit, citrus

Ride On Tropical

$6.00

Wine

Di Arie Sauvignon Blanc 5oz

$9.00
Red Blend 750ml Bottle

Red Blend 750ml Bottle

$32.00

A dry, serious, single vineyard blend from Paso Robles with an interactive label, the Rabble Red Blend.

Rosé 750ml Bottle

Rosé 750ml Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

The Rosé has a nice appearance with a light and fresh pink color. This particularly fruity taste of raspberries and strawberries, typical of the Campuget style, has a good and refreshing acidity.

Wycliff Brut 5oz

Wycliff Brut 5oz

$7.00

Wycliff Brut is a blend of California grapes with a touch of sweetness and a crisp, clean finish. Wycliff Sparkling Wine is a focus for the On-Premise channel.

Wycliff Brut 750ml

Wycliff Brut 750ml

$26.00

Wycliff Brut is a blend of California grapes with a touch of sweetness and a crisp, clean finish. Wycliff Sparkling Wine is a focus for the On-Premise channel and has a unique re-sealable "Twist and Pop" closure which opens and reseals quickly and easily, preserving the fresh taste.

Mixed Breed Rosé 5oz

$9.00

Mixed Breed Rosé 750ml Bottle

$34.00

Mixed Breed White Blend 5oz

$9.00

Mixed Breed White Blend 750ml Bottle

$34.00

American Legends 5oz

$9.00

American Legends 750ml Bottle

$34.00

Draft Tasters

Cortes Banks TASTER

Get Up Offa That Brown TASTER

GRB Blonde TASTER

Guava Cart TASTER

Hefe TASTER

Mango Cart TASTER

Passion Wolf TASTER

Ride On WC TASTER

Trap Door TASTER

Wolf Pup TASTER

Wolf Mother TASTER

Christmas Cart TASTER

Event Menu

BYO Taco Bar

$28.00

BYO Bar Carnitas

$40.00

Pretzel Bites

$60.00

Chips & Guac

$30.00

Fries

$30.00

Sheet Fries Asada

$50.00

Sheet Fries Carnitas

$50.00

Sheet Fries Soyrizo

$50.00

Sampler Platter

$70.00

Avo Tacos

$50.00

Wings

$200.00

Sammie Sliders

$90.00

Packaged Beer

10 Hop Hazy 6-Pack

$11.99

Big Hazy 19.2oz

$8.00

Chela De Playa 6-Pack

$11.99

Cortes Bank 6-Pack

$13.99
Golden State Cerveza 6-Pack

Golden State Cerveza 6-Pack

$11.99

A light, smooth, easy drinking Mexican style lager. 4.8% ABV.

Guava Cart 6-Pack

$11.99

Guava Chelada 25oz Can

$8.00

Hazy Roller 19.2oz

$8.00

Hazy Roller 6-pack

$11.99
Mango Cart 6-Pack

Mango Cart 6-Pack

$11.99

First in a series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. A light Wheat Ale bursting with lots of fresh mango flavor and aroma, finishing crisp and refreshing. 4% ABV

Melon Cart 6pk

$11.99

MICHI MIX 12OZ

$8.00

Oktoberfest Bier 6-pack

$11.99

Passion Wolf 6-Pack

$11.99

Ride On West Coast IPA 6-Pack

$11.99
Spicy Mango Cart 6-Pack

Spicy Mango Cart 6-Pack

$11.99

A light refreshing wheat ale with fresh mango flavor and aroma, finishing spicy! 4% ABV

Wolf Pup 6-pack

$11.99

Wolf Mother 19.2 oz (To Go Only)

$12.00

Ride On Tropical 6-Pack

$11.99

To Start & To Share

Soyrizo, house made vegan cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole topped with enoki mushrooms
Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$13.00

Served warm with spicy IPA beer cheese and spicy brown mustard

Vegan Avocado Tacos

Vegan Avocado Tacos

$10.00

Vegan! Deep fried beer battered avocados, chipotle cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, and cilantro.

Asada Fries **Can Not Be Made Vegan**

Asada Fries **Can Not Be Made Vegan**

$13.00

Grilled carne asada, spicy beer cheese, pico de Gallo, and guacamole, topped with sour cream.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$13.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, beer cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with sour cream.

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Three (3) Carnitas tacos on corn tortilla with onion and cilantro topped with our house made tomatillo salsa

Greens

Spring Mixed Green Salad

Spring Mixed Green Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Spring mix greens, thinly sliced red onions, granny smith apples, strawberries, walnuts, dried cranberries and goat cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, Parmesan cheese. Add chicken

Vegan Caesar Salad

Vegan Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, house made vegan Caesar dressing, croutons, vegan parmesan cheese.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

Seared 6oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, on a brioche bun.

GRB Burger

GRB Burger

$16.00

Seared 6oz Angus beef patty, aged white cheddar, crispy bacon, sun-dried tomatoes caramelized onion mixture, lettuce, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, on a brioche bun.

Vegan Classic Burger

Vegan Classic Burger

$17.00

Seared Beyond Meat patty, vegan cheddar, tomato, red onion, lettuce, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, sesame bun

Vegan GRB Burger

Vegan GRB Burger

$17.00

Seared Beyond Meat patty, vegan daiya cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes caramelized onion mixture, lettuce, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, sesame bun.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, red onion, crispy bacon, tomato, rosemary aioli, on toasted sourdough

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, red onions and avo ranch on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of Fries or Side salad.

Kids & Sweets

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Served with fries, ranch and/or ketchup Adult upcharge $5.00

Merchandise

Blue Logo Keychain

$3.00

Foamy Pint Acrylic Pin

$3.00

Get up Offa That Brown Magnet

$3.00

Golden Road Sticker (pink w/white outline)

$3.00Out of stock

GRB Iconic Koozie (blue)

$4.00

Hazy Pup Patch

$3.00

Aviators Sticker

$3.00

Michelada Pint Keychain

$3.00

Passion Wolf Keychain

$3.00

Passion Wolf Sticker

$3.00Out of stock

Stylus Keychain

$5.00

Wolf Pack Enamel Pin Set

$15.00Out of stock

Fruit Cart Seltzer Mango Sticker

$3.00

Wolf Pup Sticker

$3.00

Big Hazy Wolf Sticker

$3.00

GRB Yellow Icon Sticker

$3.00

Cerveza Sticker

$3.00

Ride On Sticker

$3.00

Heal the Bay Magnet

$3.00

Champango Sticker

$3.00

Blue Logo Sticker

$3.00

Black Logo Tee

$18.00

Blue On Blue Tee

$18.00

Blue Pint Patch Tee

$25.00

Blue Tee Yellow Logo

$18.00

CA Inspired Tee

$18.00

Charcoal Tee White Logo

$18.00

Cerveza Long Sleeve

$25.00

Grey Palm Logo Tee

$18.00

Grey Pint Glass Tee

$25.00

Grey Tee Yellow Logo

$18.00

Hazy Pup Patch T-Shirt

$25.00

Hot Pink Palm Tree Shirt

$18.00

Grey Tee Blue Logo

$18.00

Lilac Logo Tee

$18.00

Mango Cart Crop Top

$28.00

Mango Cart Tee

$25.00

MidTown Tee

$18.00

Peach GRB Logo Tee

$25.00

Pink Long Sleeve

$30.00

Pink Tank Top

$18.00

Purple Pint Patch Tee

$25.00

Rainbow Cans Tee (Grey)

$18.00

Rainbow Cans Tee (Oatmeal)

$18.00

Stay Golden Tank

$18.00

Teal Tank

$18.00

Teal Tee Yellow Logo

$18.00

Grey Tank White Logo

$15.00

Grey Tank Black Logo

$15.00

Nike Polo

$50.00

Brewed In LA

$25.00

Black Shirt Round Logo

$25.00

Tan Shirt Orange Logo

$25.00

Arctic Blue Dark Logo

$25.00

Blue Denim Shirt

$30.00

Stone Palm Zip Up

$40.00

Fruit Cart Tie-Dye Sweater

$50.00

Grey Crewneck Sweater

$45.00

Mustard Yellow Zip Up

$50.00

Green Hoodie

$50.00

Ugly Christmas Sweater

$35.00

Charcoal Tri ZipUp

$40.00

Crew Sweatshirt Denim

$58.00

Navy Hoodie Zip Up

$60.00

10x24 Tacker

$15.00

13x15 Logo Tacker

$15.00

Koozie (Xmas Cart)

$4.00

Christmas Cart Mug

$25.00Out of stock

Dog Bowl (Green)

$8.00

Dog Bowl (Orange)

$8.00Out of stock

Dog Collar (Blue)

$20.00

Dog Collar (Pink)

$20.00

Dog Leash (blue)

$23.00

Dog Leash (pink)

$23.00

Frisbee

$4.00

Glassware

$5.00

GRB Logo Ornament

$3.00

GRB Pink Bandana

$3.00

GRB Socks

$20.00

Hazy Pup Dog Ball

$3.00

Hazy Pup Patch

$3.00

Mango Cart Cooler Bag

$45.00

Mango Cart Ornament

$3.00

Mango Cart Tacker

$12.00

Mask

$5.00

Mini Sunblock

$3.00

Passion Wolf Beer Koozie

$4.00

Shower Beer Koozie

$14.00Out of stock

Sunglasses (Black)

$5.00

Sunglasses (Pink)

$5.00

Sunglasses (White)

$5.00

Wolf Pup Tacker

$12.00

Aviators

$1.00

Misters

$5.00

Koozie (12oz Blue)

$4.00

Yellow Knit Beanie

$20.00

Grey Trucker Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Seafoam Mango Cart Dad Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Yellow Tie-Dye Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Red Snapback Hat

$25.00

Royal Blue Right Field Dad Hat

$25.00

Blue/Black Trucker Hat

$25.00

Yellow Logo Dad Hat

$20.00

Floral Snapback

$25.00

Ride On Trucker

$20.00

Ride On 7-Panel

$30.00

Grey Beanie

$20.00

ARCTIC BLUE HAT

$25.00

BLACK LOGO HAT

$25.00

KHAKI ROPE HAT

$25.00

COFFEE ROPE HAT

$25.00

Golden Road Panel PALM HAT

$28.00

Golden Road Panel STRIPED HAT

$28.00

GRB Joggers

$52.00

64oz Growlers

64oz Growler Glass (only if they didnt bring one)

$5.00

Blonde 64oz

$23.00

Brown 64oz

$23.00

Cerveza 64oz

$23.00

Guava Cart 64oz

$23.00

Hefeweizen 64oz

$23.00

Mango Cart 64oz

$23.00

Oktoberfest 64oz

$23.00

Passion Wolf 64oz

$23.00

Red Ale 64oz

$23.00

Ride On West Coast 64oz

$23.00

Trapdoor IPA 64oz

$23.00

Wolf Among Weeds 64oz

$30.00

32oz Growlers

32oz Growler Glass (only if they didn't bring one)

$5.00

Brown Ale 32oz

$12.00

Cerveza 32oz

$12.00

Guava Cart 32oz

$12.00

Hefeweizen 32oz

$12.00

Mango Cart 32oz

$12.00

Oktoberfest 32oz

$12.00

Passion Wolf 32oz

$12.00

Pumpkin Ale 32oz

$12.00

Red Ale 32oz

$12.00

Ride On West Coast 32oz

$12.00

Trapdoor IPA 32oz

$12.00

Wolf Among Weeds 32oz

$16.00

Soda's

Crush Orange 12oz

$1.00

Diet Dr. Pepper 12oz

$1.00

Dr. Pepper 12oz

$1.00

Mountain Dew 12oz

$1.00

Mug Root Beer 12oz

$1.00

Pepsi 12oz

$1.00

Pepsi Mango 12oz

$1.00

Pepsi Zero Mango 12oz

$1.00

Pure Leaf

$1.25

Rockstar Sugar Free

$2.00

Sierra Mist 12oz

$1.00

Ginger Ale 12oz

$1.00

Squirt 12oz

$1.00

Diet Pepsi 12oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1830 L St, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

Gallery
Golden Road image
Golden Road image
Golden Road image
Golden Road image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 731
2004 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
SacYard Community Tap House
orange star4.7 • 329
1725 33rd St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Oak Park Brewing Co.
orange star4.1 • 803
3514 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Track 7 Brewing Company - Curtis Park
orange starNo Reviews
3747 W. Pacific Ave. Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurantnext
Track 7 The Other Side - East Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 614
5090 Folsom Blvd Sacremento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Sac City Brews
orange starNo Reviews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820 Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
The Porch Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 4,134
1815 K St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Beast+Bounty
orange star4.4 • 3,407
1701 R St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
orange star4.0 • 3,329
1806 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston