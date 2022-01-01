Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golden Rose Restaurant 7115 Beach Boulevard

7115 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

Order Again

Cold Appetizers

Baba Ghannouj

$8.00

Eggplant Salad

$8.00

House Labneh (Regular)

$10.00

House Labneh (Spicy)

$11.00

Cheese Plate

$14.00

Kibbeh Neyye

$15.00

Grape Leaves

$8.00

Hummus (Regular)

$8.00

Hummus (Spicy)

$9.00

Basturma

$14.00

Tabbouleh

$10.00

Hot Appetizers

San Bousek

$11.00

Cheese Boreg

$11.00

Halloum Cheese

$12.00

Falafel

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried Kibbeh

$10.00

Spicy Potato

$8.00

Soujouk

$12.00

French Fries

$8.00

French Fries (With Garlic)

$11.00

Frog Legs

$18.00

Arayes with Cheese

$11.00

Arayes with Meat

$11.00

Hummus with Shawarma

$12.00

Chicken Liver

$12.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.00

Cucumber & Yogurt

$10.00

Fattoush

$10.00

Entrees

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Beef Kabab

$21.00

Chicken Kabab

$20.00

Kaftah Kabab Platter

$18.00

Beef Shawarma Platter

$18.00

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$16.00

Falafel Plate

$14.00

Lamb Kabab

$22.00

Combo Grill

$25.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Teas & Coffee

Tea Sage

$6.00

Tea Pot

$9.00+

Tea Black

$3.00+

Tea Green

$3.00+

Tea Anise

$3.00+

Tea Hibiscus

$3.00+

Arabic Coffee

$4.00+

American Coffee

$4.00

Tea With Milk

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Set Menu

The Standard

$40.00

The Gold

$50.00

The Royal

$60.00

Standard Event

$50.00

Set Menu 0$

Seafood

Fish Fillet

$20.00

Salmon Fillet

$20.00

Shrimp Supreme

$22.00

Egyptian Plates

Beef Liver

$12.00

Macaroni with Bechamel

$17.00

Koshary

$13.00

Mombar

$13.00

Hamam Mahshy

$35.00

Lamb Shank

$22.00

Beef Brain

$12.00

Stuffed Chicken

$20.00

Kids Plates

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Chicken Kebab

$10.00

Kafta Kebab

$10.00

Wrap / Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

$9.00

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$11.00

Kufta Kabab Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Tawook Sandwich

$12.00

Beef Shish Kabab Sandwich

$14.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Konafah

$9.00

Baklava

$8.00

Um Ali

$9.00

Fruit Platter

$15.00+

Konafah With Nutella

$11.00

Smoothie

Strawberry

$7.00

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Lemon with Mint

$7.00

Open Buffet 35

OpenBuffet

$35.00

Open Buffet Kids

$17.50

Open Buffet 40

Open Buffet

$40.00

Open Buffet Kids

$20.00

Tickets

Ticket $55

$55.00

Ticket $75

$75.00

Ticket $100

$100.00

Ticket $120

$120.00

Ticket $150

$150.00

Ticket $175

$175.00

Ticket $200

$200.00

Ticket $225

$225.00

Ticket $250

$250.00

Ticket $300

$300.00

Ticket $400

$400.00

Ticket PAID

Event Dinners

VIP Event Dinner

Event Dinner

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Stylish and fashionable restaurant with exquisite dishes from different worlds, stylish interiors will make your mood real and impressive.

Website

Location

7115 Beach Boulevard, Buena Park, CA 90620

Directions

