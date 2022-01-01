Golden Star Diner

- Home
No reviews yet
80 US 202
Ringoes, NJ 08882
Popular Items
Omelettes.
Alexandra Omelette
Spinach, Portobella Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, And Mozzarella Cheese
Alpine Omelette
Mushrooms, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese
American Cheese Omelette
Athenian Omelette
Beef Gyro, Diced Tomato, Spinach, Feta Cheese
Bacon Omelette
Broccoli Omelette
Buffalo Chicken Omelette
Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Chicken Breast Omelette
Onions and Peppers
Corned Beef Hash Omelette
Peppers, Onions, and Cheddar Cheese
Country Omelette
Bacon, Mushrooms, Potatoes, Onions, and American Cheese
Farmer Omelette
Bacon,Sausage, Pepper, Onion, and Cheddar
Feta Omelette
Florentine Omelette
Spinach and Feta Cheese
Garden Omelette
Spinach, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Onions & Peppers
Golden Star Omelette
Spinach, Bacon, Ham, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese
Greek Omelette
Feta Cheese and Tomato
Gyro Omelette
with Tomatoes
Ham Omelette
Italian Sausage Omelette
Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella
Kielbasa Omelette
Onion, Peppers, and Mozzarella
Local Trenton Omelette
Onions and Peppers
Mediterranean Omelette
Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese
Mexican Omelette
Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, Black Beans, with Cheddar cheese, topped with Avocado
Mozzarella Omelette
Mushroom Omelette
New York Omelette
Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese
Nova Scotia Salmon & Onion Omelette
Pepper & Onion Omelette
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Polka Omelette
Diced Kielbasa, Caramelized Onions, and American Cheese
Pork Roll Omelette
wit Onions and Peppers
Portobello Mushroom Omelette
Ringoes Omelette
Spinach, Portobella Mushrooms, Onion, Grilled Chicken, with Mozzarella Cheese
Rodeo Omelete
Homemade Chili, Onions, and Cheddar Cheese
Sausage Omelette
Smokey Omelette
Sausage, Bacon, Ham and American Cheese
Southwest Omelette
Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onion, & Cheddar Cheese
Spanish Omelette
Spinach Omelette
Steak Fajita Omelette
Gilled Steak or Chicken, Mushroom, Peppers, and Cheddar
Swiss Cheese Omelette
The California Mixer
Mushrooms, Onion, Tomatoes, Garlic, and Cheddar, Mozzarella and Swiss Cheese
Tomato Omelette
Turkey Bacon, Spinach, Onion, and Tomato Omelette
Turkey Breast Omelette
Onion and Mozzarella
U.S. Omelette
Tomato, Spinach, Bacon, Mozzarella, topped with Avocado
Western Omelette
Skillets.
Greek Skillet
Beef Gyro, Peppers, Onion, Feta Cheese, Home Fries, and Eggs
Healthy Skillet
Broccoli, Spinach, Onions, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Home Fries
Italian Sausage Skillet
Italian Sausage,Peppers, Onions, Eggs, Home Fries, Cheddar Cheese
Steak Skillet
Steak, Onion, Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Home Fries, and Eggs
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Corned Beef Hash, Onions, Peppers, Home Fries, Cheddar Cheese, and Eggs
Chicken Skillet
Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Home Fries
Mexican Skillet
Black Beans, Cheddar, Spinach, Onions, Avocado, Peppers, and Home Fries
Crabmeat Skillet
Kielbasa Skillet
Scrapple Skillet
waffles.
Hungryman Special
With Waffle, Two Eggs, Two Bacon, Two Sausage
Plain Waffle
Waffle & Bacon
Waffle & Ham
Waffle & Sausage
Waffle & Porkroll
Waffle & Canadian Bacon
Waffle & Two Scoops Of Ice Cream
Waffle & Cinnamon Apple
Waffle & Chocolate Chips
Waffle & Strawberries
Waffle & Blueberries
Waffle & Strawberries & Bananas
Waffle & Strawberries , Blueberries, & Bananas
Waffle & Strawberries w & Blueberries
French Toast.
Eggs.
Single Egg
Single Egg & Bacon
Single Egg & Sausage
Single Egg & Pork Roll
Single Egg & Canadian Bacon
Two Eggs
Two Eggs & Bacon
Two Eggs & Sausage
Two Eggs &Ham
Two Eggs & Porkroll
Two Eggs & Scrapple
Two Eggs & Potato Pancakes
Two Eggs & Turkey Sausage
Two Eggs & Turkey Bacon
Two Eggs & Corned Beef Hash
Egg Whites
Egg Whites & Bacon
Egg Whites & Sausage
Egg Whites & Porkroll
Egg Whites & Ham
Ham Steak and Eggs
Steak and Eggs
Scrambled Eggs & Nova Scotia Salmon
Eggs Benedict.
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs with Canadian Bacon, served over Toasted Thomas English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries
Eggs Benedict & Potato Pancakes
Two Poached Eggs with Canadian Bacon, and Two Potato Pancakes, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Fruit Cup
Eggs Benedict Florentine
Two Poached Eggs with Spinach and Feta Cheese, served over Toasted Thomas English Muffi n, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries
Eggs Benedict Crabmeat
Two Poached Eggs with Crabmeat, served over Toasted Thomas English Muffi n, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries
Eggs Benedict Nova Scotia Lox
Two Poached Eggs with Lox, served over Toasted Thomas English Muffi n, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries
Corned Beef Hash Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs with Corned Beef served over Toasted Thomas English Muffi n, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries
BreakFast Sandwiches.
Golden Star Breakfast Specialties.
Potato Pancakes
with Applesauce or Sour Cream
Potato Pancakes with Bacon
with Applesauce or Sour Cream
The Healthy Choice
Two Eggs and Broccoli scrambled together and served with Sliced Tomatoes, English Muffi n, and Fruit
The Traveler
Two Eggs, Two Strips of Bacon, and Two Pancakes
Polish Delight
Kielbasa with Scrambled Eggs, served with Potato Pancakes (3) and Applesauce or Sour Cream
Cheese Blintz
Blue Berry Blintz
Pancakes.
Pancakes (3)
Pancakes & Two Eggs
Short Stack Pancakes (2)
Short Stack Pancakes and two eggs
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)
Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2)
Blueberry Pancakes (3)
Blueberry Short Stack Pancakes (2)
M&M Pancakes
Oreo Pancakes
Nutella Strawberry & Banana Panckes
Big Breafast
Two Eggs, Two Pancakes, Sausages and Three Bacon Strips
Breakfast Sides.
Burgers
California Hamburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Green Pepper, and Mayo
California Cheeseburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Green Pepper, and Mayo
California Swissburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Green Pepper, and Mayo
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Pizzaburger
Swissburger
Turkey Burger
Turkey Cheeseburger
California Turkey Burger
Vegetable Burger
Mushroom Burger
Fried Mushrooms and Fried Onions
Barbecue Burger
Zesty Barbecue Sauce
Cheddar Cheeseburger
Jersey Burger
Pork Roll, Fried Onions, Peppers and Cheese
Texas BBQ Burger
Cheddar, Bacon and BBQ Sauce
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon (2) Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries, Onion Rings, Cole Slaw and Pickle
Patty Melt
Rye with Fried Onions, French Fries, Onion Rings, Cole Slaw and Pickle
Sandwich Favorites
Chicken Parmigiana hero
On a hero roll with French fries
Meatball Parmigiana hero
On a hero roll with French fries
Eggplant Parmigiana hero
On a hero roll with French fries
Cheese Steak
Happy Waitress Special- Open Grilled Cheese
Grilled Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, French Fries and Creamy Cole Slaw with American Cheese
Open Tuna Melt
with French Fries
Open Tuna Melt with Swiss
with Grilled Onions, Peppers, and Mozzarella on a Hero Roll
Crab Cake Sandwhich
on a Hard Roll with Lettuce and Tomato, served with French Fries
Corned Beef Reuben
Grilled Swiss Cheese and choice of Corned beef or Pastrami or Turkey, with Saueraut on Rye, served with French Fries
Philly Cheese Steak
Pastrami Reuben
with French Fries
Turkey Reuben
with French Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken sandwich
with Lettuce and Tomato on a Hard Roll
Grilled Chicken Breast sandwich
served on Hard Roll, with French Fries and Onion Rings
Grilled Chiken Breast on Pita
with Lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Filet sandwich
Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Lettuce and Tomato on a Hard Roll
Grilled Chicken with Portobello Mushroom sandwich
Roasted Peppers and Mozzarella on an Italian Roll, with French Fries
Grilled Chicken with Spinach sandwich
with Spinach, Eggplant, and Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Roll, with French Fries
Texas Bbq Grilled Chicken sandwich
with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Hard Roll with French Fries
Hot Open Chicken Salad Sandwich
With Sliced Tomatoes and cheddar cheese on rye served with French Fries
Salad
Greek Salad
A Mixture of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers and Onions with Olive Oil and Vinegar, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Anchovies
Greek Salad With Chicken
Greek Salad With Shrimp
Greek Salad with Grilled Salmon
with chicken
Greek Salad with Gyro Strips
Chef's Salad
Southern Salad
Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Black Beans, Corn, Jalapeños, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad With Chicken
Caesar Salad with Grilled Salmon
Tossed Salad With Chicken
Spinach Salad
Spinach Salad With Chicken
Cobb Salad
Buffalo Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Chopped Shrimp Salad Platter
Tuna Fish Salad Platter
Chicken Salad Platter
Egg Salad Platter
Club Sandwiches
#1 Turkey Club
with French Fries, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
#2 Virginia Ham Club
with French Fries, Imported Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
#3 Shrimp Salad Club
with French Fries, Hard Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato
#4 Golden Star Special Club
Corned Beef and Pastrami on Rye Bread with Russian Dressing and French Fries
#5 Chicken Salad Club
with French Fries, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
#6 Tuna Fish Salad Club
with French Fries, Sliced Egg, Lettuce and Tomato
#7 Roast Beef Club
with French Fries, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
#8 Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Club
with French Fries
#9 Chicken Club
with French Fries, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
#10 Hamburger Club
with French Fries, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Classic Sandwiches
Egg Salad Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Grilled Swiss
Grilled Swiss & Tomato
Virginia Ham sandwich
BLT sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Tuna Fish salad sandwich
Shrimp Salad sandwich
Chicken Salad sandwich
Hot Dog
Two Hot Dogs with chili
Fried Filet Sandwhich
Meatloaf Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Sliced Turkey Sandwich
All White Meat
Corned Beef Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
Turkey on Pita
French Dip
with Swiss
BLT on pita
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
BLT with avocado sandwich
with Avocado on a hero roll
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Grilled Swiss with Bacon
Grilled Swiss with Ham
Meatball Sandwich
Greek
Appetizers
Potato Skins
Jalapeno Poppers (8)
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Wings (8)
Wings (8) with Fries
Golden Star Combo
Jalapeno poppers (2), Mozzarella Sticks, Buffalo Wings, Onion Rings, and Chicken Fingers
Fried Clam Strips With Fries
with French Fries
Fried Calamari
Stuffed Mushrooms app
Onion Rings
Disco Fries
Cheese Fries with American Cheese
Cheese Fries with Mozzarella Cheese
Mac and Cheese Wedges
Nachos
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, and Cheddar
Mac and Cheese
Guacamole & Chips
Coconut Shrimp With Fries
Popcorn Chicken
with French Fries
Pierogies with fried onions
with Fried Onions
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers with French Fries
Nachos with Chilli
Mac & Cheese with Bacon
Pierogies w Sauerkraut & Kielbasa
Jalapeno Poppers w/ Fries
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Fries
Mexican
Panini
Cuban Panini
Slow Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Dijon Mayo, with french fries
New Yorker Panini
Corned Beef or Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Cheese with french fries
Turkey Panini
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Mozzarella, and tomato with french fries
Vegetable Panini
Portabella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Zucchini, and Fresh Mushrooms, with Mozzarella and Pesto with french fries
Ringoes Panini
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, and Bacon, with Pesto with french fries
Fajita Panini
Grilled Chicken, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Onion, with Cheddar Cheese and Salsa with french fries
Italian Panini
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Eggplant, Roasted, Red Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese, and Balsamic with french fries
Athenian Panini
Beef Gyro, Tomato, Feta Cheese, with Side of Tzatiki Sauce with french fries
Florentine Panni
Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Fresh Spinach
Chicken Codon
Ham and Swiss Cheese
Mexican Panni
Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Spinach, Sliced Jalapeños, Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese
Texas Panni
Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Spinach, Sliced Jalapeños, Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese
Wraps
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Wrap
with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast Wrap
with Lettuce and Tomato and French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast Wrap Mozz Chz And Red Peppers
with Mozzarella cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, and French Fries
Roast Beef Wrap
with Lettuce,Tomato, and French Fries
Turkey Wrap
with Lettuce, Tomato,.and French Fries
Tuna Salad Wrap
with Lettuce, Tomato,.and French Fries
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
with French Fries
Chicken Salad Wrap
with Lettuce, Tomato,.and French Fries
Chicken Parm Wrap
with French Fries
Eggplant Parm Wrap
with French Fries
Gyro Wrap
with Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce and French
Chicken Salad B.L.T Wrap
with Lettuce, Tomato, bacon, and French Fries
Buffalo Wrap
with French Fries
Philly Wrap
With Peppers, Onions, America Cheese and French Fries
Sloppy Joe Wrap
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian, and French Fries
Grilled Chicken Portbello Wrap
with Portoello, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, and French Fries
Cajun Chicken Wrap
with French Fries
Roasts
Baked Meatloaf
Baked Virginia Ham
Topped with Fruit Sauce
Breaded Veal Cutlet
Broiled Chopped Steak
Served with fried onions and gravy
Fried Half Chicken in the Basket
with fries
Roast Turkey
served with stuffing and gravy
Roast Half Chicken
Broiled Chicken Breast
Stuffed Peppers
Yankee Pot Roast
Broiled Chicken Kebob
served over rice pilaf
Broiled Sirloin Steak
served with onion rings
Broiled Pork Chops
Seafood
Broiled Stuffed Tilapia
with crabmeat stuffing
Stuffed Tilapia
Broiled Salmon
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
with tartar sauce and lemon
Broiled Filet of Flounder
with butter sauce
Broiled Stuffed Filet of Flounder
with crabmeat
Broiled Stuffed Shrimp
with butter sauce
Broiled Shrimp
with butter sauce
Fried Filet of Flounder
Fried Clams Dinner
with cocktail sauce or tartar sauce
Filet of Flounder Francaise
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Marinara
Crabcake Dinner
Broiled Portobello Mushroom Stuffed with Crabmeat
Shrimp Francaise
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Chicken
Chicken Francaise
over rice pilaf
Chicken Marsala
with mushrooms in light brown sauce
Chicken Scampi
sautéed in white wine and garlic sauce
Country Chicken
mushrooms, peppers, onions, potatoes, and sausage
Chicken Teriyaki
sautéed with fresh vegetables in oriental sauce
Chicken Marco Polo
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Stir Fry
with fresh vegetable
Coconut Chicken
over rice
Chicken Murphy
Veal and Pork
Italian
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
with pasta
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
with pasta
Baked Ziti Parmigiana
Shrimp & Eggplant Parmigiana
Veal Parmigiana Dinner
with pasta
Penne Ala Vodka with Chicken
Fettuccini Alfredo Chicken Dinner
with Chicken
Fettuccini Alfredo with broccoli
with broccoli
Italian Sausage dinner
with peppers and onions in marinara sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti & Meatsauce
Penne Pasta Alexandria
Cavatelli & Broccoli & Chicken
Cavatelli & Broccoli & Shrimp
Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana
Kids Menu
Odd & Ends
Buttered Toast
Corn or Blueberry Muffin
Toasted Bagel
Bagel with Cream cheese
English Muffin
Butter Hard Roll
Tossed Salad
Homeade Creamy Cole Slaw
Vegetable
Side of Sauteed Spinach
Potato Salad
Apple Sauce
Home Fried Potatoes
French Fried Potatoes
Side of Mashed Potaoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Rice
Side of Hash Browns Patties
Plain Spaghetti
Side of Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Fresh Fruit Salad
Melon
Soups
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
80 US 202, Ringoes, NJ 08882