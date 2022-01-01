Golden Star Diner imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Golden Star Diner

review star

No reviews yet

80 US 202

Ringoes, NJ 08882

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Mexican Wrap
M&M Pancakes

Omelettes.

Alexandra Omelette

$12.95

Spinach, Portobella Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, And Mozzarella Cheese

Alpine Omelette

$11.95

Mushrooms, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese

American Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Athenian Omelette

$13.95

Beef Gyro, Diced Tomato, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Bacon Omelette

$11.95

Broccoli Omelette

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Omelette

$12.95

Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Chicken Breast Omelette

$11.95

Onions and Peppers

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$13.95

Peppers, Onions, and Cheddar Cheese

Country Omelette

$12.95

Bacon, Mushrooms, Potatoes, Onions, and American Cheese

Farmer Omelette

$13.95

Bacon,Sausage, Pepper, Onion, and Cheddar

Feta Omelette

$10.95

Florentine Omelette

$11.95

Spinach and Feta Cheese

Garden Omelette

$12.95

Spinach, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Onions & Peppers

Golden Star Omelette

$12.95

Spinach, Bacon, Ham, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese

Greek Omelette

$11.95

Feta Cheese and Tomato

Gyro Omelette

$12.95

with Tomatoes

Ham Omelette

$11.95

Italian Sausage Omelette

$12.95

Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Kielbasa Omelette

$12.95

Onion, Peppers, and Mozzarella

Local Trenton Omelette

$12.95

Onions and Peppers

Mediterranean Omelette

$12.95

Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese

Mexican Omelette

$14.95

Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, Black Beans, with Cheddar cheese, topped with Avocado

Mozzarella Omelette

$10.95

Mushroom Omelette

$10.95

New York Omelette

$13.95

Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese

Nova Scotia Salmon & Onion Omelette

$13.95

Pepper & Onion Omelette

$10.95

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$13.95

Polka Omelette

$11.95

Diced Kielbasa, Caramelized Onions, and American Cheese

Pork Roll Omelette

$11.95

wit Onions and Peppers

Portobello Mushroom Omelette

$10.95

Ringoes Omelette

$13.95

Spinach, Portobella Mushrooms, Onion, Grilled Chicken, with Mozzarella Cheese

Rodeo Omelete

$12.95

Homemade Chili, Onions, and Cheddar Cheese

Sausage Omelette

$11.95

Smokey Omelette

$13.95

Sausage, Bacon, Ham and American Cheese

Southwest Omelette

$12.95

Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onion, & Cheddar Cheese

Spanish Omelette

$10.95

Spinach Omelette

$10.95

Steak Fajita Omelette

$12.95

Gilled Steak or Chicken, Mushroom, Peppers, and Cheddar

Swiss Cheese Omelette

$10.95

The California Mixer

$11.95

Mushrooms, Onion, Tomatoes, Garlic, and Cheddar, Mozzarella and Swiss Cheese

Tomato Omelette

$10.95

Turkey Bacon, Spinach, Onion, and Tomato Omelette

$13.95

Turkey Breast Omelette

$13.95

Onion and Mozzarella

U.S. Omelette

$14.75

Tomato, Spinach, Bacon, Mozzarella, topped with Avocado

Western Omelette

$11.95

Skillets.

Greek Skillet

$15.95

Beef Gyro, Peppers, Onion, Feta Cheese, Home Fries, and Eggs

Healthy Skillet

$15.95

Broccoli, Spinach, Onions, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Home Fries

Italian Sausage Skillet

$15.95

Italian Sausage,Peppers, Onions, Eggs, Home Fries, Cheddar Cheese

Steak Skillet

$15.95

Steak, Onion, Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Home Fries, and Eggs

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$15.95

Corned Beef Hash, Onions, Peppers, Home Fries, Cheddar Cheese, and Eggs

Chicken Skillet

$15.95

Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Home Fries

Mexican Skillet

$15.95

Black Beans, Cheddar, Spinach, Onions, Avocado, Peppers, and Home Fries

Crabmeat Skillet

$15.95

Kielbasa Skillet

$15.95

Scrapple Skillet

$15.95

waffles.

Hungryman Special

$13.95

With Waffle, Two Eggs, Two Bacon, Two Sausage

Plain Waffle

$8.95

Waffle & Bacon

$11.95

Waffle & Ham

$11.95

Waffle & Sausage

$11.95

Waffle & Porkroll

$11.95

Waffle & Canadian Bacon

$11.95

Waffle & Two Scoops Of Ice Cream

$10.95

Waffle & Cinnamon Apple

$10.95

Waffle & Chocolate Chips

$10.95

Waffle & Strawberries

$10.95

Waffle & Blueberries

$10.95

Waffle & Strawberries & Bananas

$11.95

Waffle & Strawberries , Blueberries, & Bananas

$12.95

Waffle & Strawberries w & Blueberries

$11.95

French Toast.

French Toast (3)

$7.95

Thick Special Baked Bread

French Toast and Two Eggs

$10.95

Short Stack of French Toast (2)

$6.95

Short Stack and Two Eggs

$9.95

Monte Cristo

$13.95

Two French Toast with Turkey, Ham and Melted Swiss Cheese, served with French Fries

Eggs.

Single Egg

$5.25

Single Egg & Bacon

$8.95

Single Egg & Sausage

$8.95

Single Egg & Pork Roll

$8.95

Single Egg & Canadian Bacon

$8.95

Two Eggs

$6.25

Two Eggs & Bacon

$11.95

Two Eggs & Sausage

$11.95

Two Eggs &Ham

$11.95

Two Eggs & Porkroll

$11.95

Two Eggs & Scrapple

$11.95

Two Eggs & Potato Pancakes

$10.95

Two Eggs & Turkey Sausage

$12.95

Two Eggs & Turkey Bacon

$12.95

Two Eggs & Corned Beef Hash

$11.95

Egg Whites

$9.95

Egg Whites & Bacon

$13.95

Egg Whites & Sausage

$13.95

Egg Whites & Porkroll

$13.95

Egg Whites & Ham

$13.95

Ham Steak and Eggs

$17.95

Steak and Eggs

$21.95

Scrambled Eggs & Nova Scotia Salmon

$13.95

Eggs Benedict.

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Two Poached Eggs with Canadian Bacon, served over Toasted Thomas English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries

Eggs Benedict & Potato Pancakes

$13.95

Two Poached Eggs with Canadian Bacon, and Two Potato Pancakes, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Fruit Cup

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$13.95

Two Poached Eggs with Spinach and Feta Cheese, served over Toasted Thomas English Muffi n, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries

Eggs Benedict Crabmeat

$14.95

Two Poached Eggs with Crabmeat, served over Toasted Thomas English Muffi n, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries

Eggs Benedict Nova Scotia Lox

$14.95

Two Poached Eggs with Lox, served over Toasted Thomas English Muffi n, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries

Corned Beef Hash Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Two Poached Eggs with Corned Beef served over Toasted Thomas English Muffi n, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries

BreakFast Sandwiches.

Fried Eggs (2) Sandwich

$4.25

On a Hard Roll

PorkRoll & Egg Sandwich

$7.25

On a Hard Roll

Canadian Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.25

On a Hard Roll

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.25

Scrapple & Egg Sandwich

$7.25

Golden Star Breakfast Specialties.

Potato Pancakes

$10.95

with Applesauce or Sour Cream

Potato Pancakes with Bacon

$13.95

with Applesauce or Sour Cream

The Healthy Choice

$12.95

Two Eggs and Broccoli scrambled together and served with Sliced Tomatoes, English Muffi n, and Fruit

The Traveler

$8.95

Two Eggs, Two Strips of Bacon, and Two Pancakes

Polish Delight

$12.95

Kielbasa with Scrambled Eggs, served with Potato Pancakes (3) and Applesauce or Sour Cream

Cheese Blintz

$9.95

Blue Berry Blintz

$12.95

Pancakes.

Pancakes (3)

$7.95

Pancakes & Two Eggs

$10.95

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$6.25

Short Stack Pancakes and two eggs

$8.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$10.95

Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2)

$8.95

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$9.95

Blueberry Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$9.95

M&M Pancakes

$12.95

Oreo Pancakes

$11.95

Nutella Strawberry & Banana Panckes

$13.95

Big Breafast

$12.95

Two Eggs, Two Pancakes, Sausages and Three Bacon Strips

Breakfast Sides.

Bacon side order

$4.50

Ham side order

$4.50

Sausage Side order

$4.50

Canadian Bacon side order

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash side order

$6.95

Turkey Sausage side order

$4.75

Keilbasa side order

$4.50

Scrapple side order

$4.50

Turkey Bacon Side order

$4.75

Side of Home fries

$4.99

Breakfast Wraps

Denver Wrap

$11.95

Florentine Wrap

$11.95

Italian Wrap

$11.95

Mexican Wrap

$11.95

Burgers

California Hamburger

$8.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Green Pepper, and Mayo

California Cheeseburger

$8.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Green Pepper, and Mayo

California Swissburger

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Green Pepper, and Mayo

Hamburger

$6.25

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Pizzaburger

$7.25

Swissburger

$7.25

Turkey Burger

$6.25

Turkey Cheeseburger

$7.25

California Turkey Burger

$7.25

Vegetable Burger

$7.25

Mushroom Burger

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms and Fried Onions

Barbecue Burger

$6.75

Zesty Barbecue Sauce

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$7.25

Jersey Burger

$8.25

Pork Roll, Fried Onions, Peppers and Cheese

Texas BBQ Burger

$9.95

Cheddar, Bacon and BBQ Sauce

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.95

Bacon (2) Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries, Onion Rings, Cole Slaw and Pickle

Patty Melt

$14.95

Rye with Fried Onions, French Fries, Onion Rings, Cole Slaw and Pickle

Sandwich Favorites

Chicken Parmigiana hero

$13.95

On a hero roll with French fries

Meatball Parmigiana hero

$13.95

On a hero roll with French fries

Eggplant Parmigiana hero

$13.95

On a hero roll with French fries

Cheese Steak

$9.25

Happy Waitress Special- Open Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Grilled Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, French Fries and Creamy Cole Slaw with American Cheese

Open Tuna Melt

$13.95

with French Fries

Open Tuna Melt with Swiss

$13.95

with Grilled Onions, Peppers, and Mozzarella on a Hero Roll

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$12.95

on a Hard Roll with Lettuce and Tomato, served with French Fries

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.95

Grilled Swiss Cheese and choice of Corned beef or Pastrami or Turkey, with Saueraut on Rye, served with French Fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.95

Pastrami Reuben

$13.95

with French Fries

Turkey Reuben

$13.95

with French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$9.95

with Lettuce and Tomato on a Hard Roll

Grilled Chicken Breast sandwich

$13.95

served on Hard Roll, with French Fries and Onion Rings

Grilled Chiken Breast on Pita

$9.95

with Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Filet sandwich

$9.95

Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Lettuce and Tomato on a Hard Roll

Grilled Chicken with Portobello Mushroom sandwich

$13.95

Roasted Peppers and Mozzarella on an Italian Roll, with French Fries

Grilled Chicken with Spinach sandwich

$13.95

with Spinach, Eggplant, and Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Roll, with French Fries

Texas Bbq Grilled Chicken sandwich

$13.95

with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Hard Roll with French Fries

Hot Open Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

With Sliced Tomatoes and cheddar cheese on rye served with French Fries

Salad

Greek Salad

$12.95

A Mixture of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers and Onions with Olive Oil and Vinegar, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Anchovies

Greek Salad With Chicken

$18.95

Greek Salad With Shrimp

$21.95

Greek Salad with Grilled Salmon

$23.95

with chicken

Greek Salad with Gyro Strips

$18.95

Chef's Salad

$16.95

Southern Salad

$18.95

Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Black Beans, Corn, Jalapeños, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad With Chicken

$16.95

Caesar Salad with Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Tossed Salad With Chicken

$17.95

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Spinach Salad With Chicken

$18.95

Cobb Salad

$17.95

Buffalo Salad

$17.95

Mediterranean Salad

$18.95

Chopped Shrimp Salad Platter

$13.95

Tuna Fish Salad Platter

$12.95

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.95

Egg Salad Platter

$11.95

Club Sandwiches

#1 Turkey Club

$14.95

with French Fries, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

#2 Virginia Ham Club

$12.95

with French Fries, Imported Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

#3 Shrimp Salad Club

$12.95

with French Fries, Hard Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

#4 Golden Star Special Club

$17.95

Corned Beef and Pastrami on Rye Bread with Russian Dressing and French Fries

#5 Chicken Salad Club

$12.95

with French Fries, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

#6 Tuna Fish Salad Club

$12.95

with French Fries, Sliced Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

#7 Roast Beef Club

$14.95

with French Fries, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

#8 Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Club

$12.95

with French Fries

#9 Chicken Club

$13.95

with French Fries, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

#10 Hamburger Club

$13.95

with French Fries, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Classic Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$6.95

Grilled Swiss

$6.95

Grilled Swiss & Tomato

$7.25

Virginia Ham sandwich

$10.95

BLT sandwich

$7.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Tuna Fish salad sandwich

$8.75

Shrimp Salad sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Salad sandwich

$8.50

Hot Dog

$2.95

Two Hot Dogs with chili

$8.25

Fried Filet Sandwhich

$9.95

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.25

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

All White Meat

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.75

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.75

Turkey on Pita

$12.95

French Dip

$13.95

with Swiss

BLT on pita

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

BLT with avocado sandwich

$8.95

with Avocado on a hero roll

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries

$12.95

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$8.95

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$8.95

Grilled Swiss with Bacon

$8.95

Grilled Swiss with Ham

$8.95

Meatball Sandwich

$8.25

Greek

Beef Gyro Platter

$14.95

Served with Greek Salad

Chicken Gyro Platter

$14.95

Served with Greek Salad

Spinach Pie

$16.95

Served with Greek Salad

Chicken Gyro

$9.95

Chicken Gyro with French Fries

$13.95

Beef Gyro

$9.95

Beef Gyro with French Fries

$14.95

Beef Gyro Platter (Copy)

$12.95

Served with Greek Salad

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$8.95

Jalapeno Poppers (8)

$8.25

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.95

Wings (8)

$11.95

Wings (8) with Fries

$13.95

Golden Star Combo

$14.95

Jalapeno poppers (2), Mozzarella Sticks, Buffalo Wings, Onion Rings, and Chicken Fingers

Fried Clam Strips With Fries

$13.95

with French Fries

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Stuffed Mushrooms app

$13.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Disco Fries

$6.75

Cheese Fries with American Cheese

$5.95

Cheese Fries with Mozzarella Cheese

$6.25

Mac and Cheese Wedges

$7.95

Nachos

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, and Cheddar

Mac and Cheese

$8.25

Guacamole & Chips

$6.95

Coconut Shrimp With Fries

$14.95

Popcorn Chicken

$9.95

with French Fries

Pierogies with fried onions

$9.95

with Fried Onions

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$11.95

Nachos with Chilli

$13.95

Mac & Cheese with Bacon

$9.95

Pierogies w Sauerkraut & Kielbasa

$13.95

Jalapeno Poppers w/ Fries

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Fries

$11.95

Mexican

Steak Fajitas

$21.95

Chicken Fajitas

$18.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Chicken Quesdilla

$10.95

Steak Quesadilla

$11.95

Panini

Cuban Panini

$15.95

Slow Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Dijon Mayo, with french fries

New Yorker Panini

$15.95

Corned Beef or Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Cheese with french fries

Turkey Panini

$15.95

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Mozzarella, and tomato with french fries

Vegetable Panini

$15.95

Portabella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Zucchini, and Fresh Mushrooms, with Mozzarella and Pesto with french fries

Ringoes Panini

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, and Bacon, with Pesto with french fries

Fajita Panini

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Onion, with Cheddar Cheese and Salsa with french fries

Italian Panini

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Eggplant, Roasted, Red Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese, and Balsamic with french fries

Athenian Panini

$15.95

Beef Gyro, Tomato, Feta Cheese, with Side of Tzatiki Sauce with french fries

Florentine Panni

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Fresh Spinach

Chicken Codon

$15.95

Ham and Swiss Cheese

Mexican Panni

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Spinach, Sliced Jalapeños, Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese

Texas Panni

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Spinach, Sliced Jalapeños, Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese

Wraps

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Wrap

$14.95

with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Breast Wrap

$14.95

with Lettuce and Tomato and French Fries

Grilled Chicken Breast Wrap Mozz Chz And Red Peppers

$14.95

with Mozzarella cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, and French Fries

Roast Beef Wrap

$14.95

with Lettuce,Tomato, and French Fries

Turkey Wrap

$14.95

with Lettuce, Tomato,.and French Fries

Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.95

with Lettuce, Tomato,.and French Fries

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

with French Fries

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.95

with Lettuce, Tomato,.and French Fries

Chicken Parm Wrap

$14.95

with French Fries

Eggplant Parm Wrap

$14.95

with French Fries

Gyro Wrap

$14.95

with Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce and French

Chicken Salad B.L.T Wrap

$14.95

with Lettuce, Tomato, bacon, and French Fries

Buffalo Wrap

$14.95

with French Fries

Philly Wrap

$14.95

With Peppers, Onions, America Cheese and French Fries

Sloppy Joe Wrap

$14.95

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian, and French Fries

Grilled Chicken Portbello Wrap

$14.95

with Portoello, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, and French Fries

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$14.95

with French Fries

Roasts

Baked Meatloaf

$20.95

Baked Virginia Ham

$22.95

Topped with Fruit Sauce

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$22.95

Broiled Chopped Steak

$20.95

Served with fried onions and gravy

Fried Half Chicken in the Basket

$18.95

with fries

Roast Turkey

$24.95

served with stuffing and gravy

Roast Half Chicken

$18.95

Broiled Chicken Breast

$21.95

Stuffed Peppers

$20.95

Yankee Pot Roast

$22.95

Broiled Chicken Kebob

$22.95

served over rice pilaf

Broiled Sirloin Steak

$29.95

served with onion rings

Broiled Pork Chops

$21.95

Seafood

Broiled Stuffed Tilapia

$21.95

with crabmeat stuffing

Stuffed Tilapia

$24.95

Broiled Salmon

$24.95

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$22.95

with tartar sauce and lemon

Broiled Filet of Flounder

$23.95

with butter sauce

Broiled Stuffed Filet of Flounder

$25.95

with crabmeat

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp

$24.95

with butter sauce

Broiled Shrimp

$23.95

with butter sauce

Fried Filet of Flounder

$21.95

Fried Clams Dinner

$19.95

with cocktail sauce or tartar sauce

Filet of Flounder Francaise

$24.95

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Shrimp Marinara

$23.95

Crabcake Dinner

$24.95

Broiled Portobello Mushroom Stuffed with Crabmeat

$22.95

Shrimp Francaise

$24.95

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$24.95

Chicken

Chicken Francaise

$23.95

over rice pilaf

Chicken Marsala

$23.95

with mushrooms in light brown sauce

Chicken Scampi

$23.95

sautéed in white wine and garlic sauce

Country Chicken

$24.95

mushrooms, peppers, onions, potatoes, and sausage

Chicken Teriyaki

$24.95

sautéed with fresh vegetables in oriental sauce

Chicken Marco Polo

$24.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.95

Chicken Stir Fry

$24.95

with fresh vegetable

Coconut Chicken

$24.95

over rice

Chicken Murphy

$24.95

Veal and Pork

Veal Marsala

$25.95

mushrooms sautéed in marsala wine sauce

Veal Scallopini

$25.95

sautéed with mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Veal Francaise

$25.95

Pork Tenderloin Sauté

$21.95

with mushroom, onions, light brown sauce over rice

Italian

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$19.95

with pasta

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$23.95

with pasta

Baked Ziti Parmigiana

$17.95

Shrimp & Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.95

Veal Parmigiana Dinner

$22.95

with pasta

Penne Ala Vodka with Chicken

$22.95

Fettuccini Alfredo Chicken Dinner

$22.95

with Chicken

Fettuccini Alfredo with broccoli

$18.95

with broccoli

Italian Sausage dinner

$20.95

with peppers and onions in marinara sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.95

Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$18.95

Penne Pasta Alexandria

$22.95

Cavatelli & Broccoli & Chicken

$24.95

Cavatelli & Broccoli & Shrimp

$25.95

Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana

$19.95

Beverages.

Brewed Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Plain Soda

$3.75

Club Soda

$1.50

Ice Cream Soda

$4.75

Milk Shake

$4.50

Juice

$2.00

Orange, Pineapple, Grapefruit, or Tomato Juice

Kids Menu

Kids Gr Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Kids Hot Dog

$6.25

Kids Spag & Meatball

$6.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Pancake

$5.95

Kids French Toast

$5.95

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$5.95

Odd & Ends

Buttered Toast

$1.85

Corn or Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Toasted Bagel

$2.55

Bagel with Cream cheese

$4.75

English Muffin

$2.50

Butter Hard Roll

$1.50

Tossed Salad

$5.75

Homeade Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.25

Vegetable

$3.25

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$4.25

Potato Salad

$3.95

Apple Sauce

$2.95

Home Fried Potatoes

$4.99

French Fried Potatoes

$4.99

Side of Mashed Potaoes

$4.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Side of Rice

$3.75

Side of Hash Browns Patties

$2.25

Plain Spaghetti

$7.25

Side of Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$9.95

Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.50

Melon

$3.50Out of stock

Soups

Small Soup of the Day

$4.25

Small Chicken Soup

$4.25

Small Onion Soup

$4.25

Large Soup of the Day

$8.95

Large Chicken Soup

$8.95

Large Onion Soup

$8.95

Small Chili

$4.95

Large Chili

$7.95

Chili with Pita and Cheese

$9.25

Dessert

Apple Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Regular Layer Cake

$4.75

Ice Cream

$2.10

Rice Pudding or Chocolate

$4.25

Fruit Jello

$2.95

Plain Cheese Cake

$4.75

Fruit Cheese Cake

$5.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

80 US 202, Ringoes, NJ 08882

Directions

Golden Star Diner image

