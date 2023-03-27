Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golden Tea Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

113 Los Altos Parkway Suite 104

Sparks, NV 89436

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Top 10 Drink

Crème Brulee Latte

$6.25

Golden Tiger Latte

$5.75

Golden Classic Milk Tea

$5.50

Peach Black Tea

$5.50

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Golden Signature Iced Coffee

$4.75

Golden Vietnamese Coffee

$4.75

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50

Sea Salt Coffee

$4.75

Thai Milk Tea

$5.50

Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

Golden Classic Milk Tea

$5.50

Snowy Jasmine

$5.50

Green tea with cheese cream foam on top

Caramel Milk Tea

$5.50

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Thai Milk Tea

$5.50

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.50

Mango Milk Tea

$5.50

Peach Milk Tea

$5.50
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.50

Fresh Strawberries with creamer

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

$5.50

Latte

Crème Brulee Latte

$6.25

Golden Tiger Latte

$5.75

Dirty Matcha Latte

$6.25

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Taro Latte

$5.75

Thai Tea Latte

$5.75

Horchata Latte

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Coffee

Americano

$4.75

Cafe Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Golden Signature Ice Coffee (Hazelnut)

$4.75

Golden Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75

Cafe Mocha Chocolate

$4.75

House Cold Brew

$4.75

Sea Salt Coffee

$4.75

Frappuccino

Coffee Frap

$6.00

Caramel Frap

$6.00

Mocha Chocolate Frap

$6.00

Horchata Frap

$6.00

Toffee Coffee Frap

$6.00

Original Tea

Black Tea

$5.25

Green Tea

$5.25

Oolong Tea

$5.25

Flavor tea

Mango

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Passion Fruit

$5.50

Peach

$5.50

Slush

Mango Slush

$6.00

Strawberry Slush

$6.00

Peach Slush

$6.00

Taro Slush

$6.00

Matcha Slush

$6.00

Passion Fruit Slush

$6.00

Mango Chamoy Slush

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boba Milk Tea, Espresso Coffee, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Snacks and many more

Location

113 Los Altos Parkway Suite 104, Sparks, NV 89436

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GourMelt Grilled Cheese Shop
orange starNo Reviews
113 Los Altos Parkway Sparks, NV 89436
View restaurantnext
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Los Altos
orange starNo Reviews
295 Los Altos PKWY Sparks, NV 89436
View restaurantnext
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada - Sparks Location on Disc
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Disc Drive Sparks, NV 89436
View restaurantnext
Sip Of Saigon
orange starNo Reviews
1272 Disc Dr Sparks, NV 89436
View restaurantnext
Toss Your Greens
orange starNo Reviews
1495 East Prater Way Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurantnext
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Victorian Square
orange starNo Reviews
824 Victorian Ave Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sparks
Reno
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston