Lonesome Rose

768 Reviews

$$

2101 North California Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Lonesome Market Items

***does not come w/ chips***
Guacamole

Guacamole

$15.00+

red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, pico de gallo ***does not come w/ chips***

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$12.00+

poblano, tomato, and cilantro ***does not come w/ chips***

Roja Salsa

$5.00+

mild & smokey ***does not come w/ chips***

Verde Salsa

$5.00+

mild & tangy ***does not come w/ chips***

Tomatillo Crudo Salsa

$5.00+

mild, sweet, & tangy ***does not come w/ chips***

Pineapple Habanero Salsa

$5.00+

spicy & sweet (spiciest of all our salsas) ***does not come w/ chips***

Ranchera Salsa

Ranchera Salsa

$5.00+

mild, sweet, & smokey ***does not come w/ chips***

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Horchata Jug

$16.00Out of stock

house made horchata - perfect for coffee creamer, cocktail mixer, or as is! (32oz) contains dairy.

Apparel

Mug & Shirt Combo

$30.00

scorpion staff t-shirt w/ our desert pink logo mug

Pink Short Sleeve - Lonesome Rose Logo Tee

Pink Short Sleeve - Lonesome Rose Logo Tee

$25.00
White Short Sleeve - Lonesome Rose Logo Tee

White Short Sleeve - Lonesome Rose Logo Tee

$25.00
White Long Sleeve - Lonesome Rose Logo Tee

White Long Sleeve - Lonesome Rose Logo Tee

$32.00
Staff T-Shirt

Staff T-Shirt

$25.00

T-Shirt Club

$30.00

Accessories Plus Some

LR Pink Logo Mug

LR Pink Logo Mug

$9.00
Lonesome Rose Logo Enamel Pin

Lonesome Rose Logo Enamel Pin

$6.00
GT Enamel Pin

GT Enamel Pin

$6.00
"Whatever" Koozie

"Whatever" Koozie

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Lonesome Rose image
Lonesome Rose image
Lonesome Rose image

