Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine 433 North Reading Road

346 Reviews

$$

433 North Reading Road

Ephrata, PA 17522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN
PAD THAI
STEAMED DUMPLING

Apps

EGG ROLL PORK

$4.00

EGG ROLL VEGGIES

$4.00

FRESH SPRING ROLL

$6.00

GOLDEN TRIANGLE

$6.00

GOLDEN SHRIMP

$8.00

GOLDEN TOFU

$6.00

TEMPURA VEGGIES

$6.00

TEMPURA VEG & SH

$8.00

TEMPURA SH

$8.00

GOLDEN CALAMARI

$7.00

THAI SPICY FISH CAKES

$8.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$6.00

FRIED DUMPLING

$5.00

STEAMED DUMPLING

$5.00

EDAMAME

$4.00

SAMUSA

$5.00

CHICKEN CURRY & PALATHA

$10.00

CHICKEN SATAY

$6.00

Soups&Salads

MISO SOUP

$3.00

HEARTY SOUP

$4.00

TOM YUM SOUP

$4.00

COCONUT SOUP

$4.00

KUAY TIEW

$10.00

PHO TAI VIEN

$10.00

PAPAYA SALAD

$8.00

PAPAYA SALAD & SH

$10.00

BEEF SALAD

$10.00

THAI HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

KANI SALAD

$6.00

Rice

THAI CRAB FRIED RICE

$15.00

THAI FRIED RICE

$10.00

BASIL FRIED RICE

$10.00

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$10.00

MANGO FRIED RICE

$10.00

AVOCADO FRIED RICE

$10.00

SIDE OF FRIED RICE

$4.00

Noodles

PAD THAI

$10.00

PAD KEE MAO (DRUNKEN)

$10.00

PAD SIEW

$10.00

PAD LAD NA

$10.00

PAD WOON SEN

$10.00

PAD BA MEE

$10.00

Chefs Special

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

$12.00

BROCCOLI & PROTIEN

$10.00

MIX VEGGIES & PROTIEN

$10.00

PAD GA POW

$10.00

PAD PED

$10.00

THAI GINGER

$10.00

THAI BASIL

$10.00

THAI EGGPLANT

$10.00

RED CURRY

$10.00

GREEN CURRY

$10.00

YELLOW CURRY

$10.00

MASSAMAN CURRY

$10.00

PANANG CURRY

$10.00

CURRY DELIGHTS - TILAPIA

$15.00

CURRY DELIGHTS - SALMON

$15.00

CURRY DELIGHTS - DUCK

$20.00

Pumpkin Curry

$13.00Out of stock

Nigiri-Sashimi Poke Bowls

CRAB STICK (KANI)

$4.00

SMELT ROE (MASAGO)

$4.00

FLYING FISH ROE (TOBIKO)

$5.00

SHRIMP (EBI)

$4.00

RED SNAPPER

$5.00

SALMON (SAKE)

$6.00

TUNA (MAGURO)

$6.00

WHITE TUNA (SHIRO MAGURO)

$5.00

YELLOWTAIL (HAMACHI)

$6.00

SMOKED SALMON

$5.00

EEL (UNAGI)

$6.00

TUNA POKE B

$13.00

SALMON POKE B

$12.00

YELLOWTAIL POKE B

$13.00

T-S-Y MIX POKE B

$15.00

RAW / COOK SUSHI ROLLS

SALMON ROLL

$7.00

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$7.00

TUNA ROLL

$7.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.00

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.00

WHITE TUNA ROLL

$7.00

SPICY WHITE TUNA ROLL

$7.00

PHILLY ROLL

$7.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.00

SPICY CALI ROLL

$6.00

CALI SKINNY

$8.00

SH TEMPURA ROLL

$7.00

COCONUT SH ROLL

$7.00

EEL ROLL

$7.00

SHRIMP ROLL

$7.00

SPICY SH ROLL

$8.00

SPICY SH SUMMER

$7.00

LUMP CRAB ROLL

$7.00

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$7.00

BOSTON ROLL

$7.00

KANI TEMPURA ROLL

$7.00

FISH TEMPURA ROLL

$7.00

CRISPY CRAB ROLL

$8.00

CRUNCHY SHRIMP ROLL

$8.00

GREEN DRAGON ROLL

$12.00

SWEET&SPICY ROLL

$12.00

TNT ROLL

$15.00

DANCING DINOSAUR

$15.00

TIGER ROLL

$11.00

H POKE ROLL

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$7.00

SUSHI HOUSE SPECIAL

AMAZING YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$16.00

BONSAI ROLL

$14.00

DANCING OCEAN ROLL

$17.00

GEISHA ROLL

$15.00

GREEN GODZILLA ROLL

$13.00

LADY IN RED

$14.00

MEN IN BLACK

$15.00

GOLDEN ROLL

$20.00

OXOX ROLL

$18.00

HAWAIIAN POKE ROLL

$8.00

SEARED TUNA

$9.00

TUNACADO ROLL

$13.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$11.00

BLACK DRAGON ROLL

$13.00

SALMON CRAZY ROLL

$14.00

VALCANO ROLL - SALMON

$15.00

VALCANO ROLL - TUNA

$15.00

VALCANO ROLL - YELLOWTAIL

$15.00

MONSTER SHRIMP ROLL

$14.00

SPIDER ROLL

$14.00

VEGETARIAN ROLLS

AVOCADO ROLL

$5.00

AVOCADO CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.00

AVOCADO PEANUT ROLL

$6.00

ASPARAGUS ROLL

$5.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$4.00

OSHINKO ROLL

$4.00

VEGETABLE ROLL

$5.00

SUNFLOWER ROLL

$6.00

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$5.00

MANGO ROLL

$5.00

GREEN VEGGIE ROLL

$5.00

AVOCADO SPEACIAL

$8.00

Carrot Roll

$3.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI ENTREES

TUNA PLATTER

$16.00

SALMON PLATTER

$15.00

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

$17.00

VEGGIE COMBO

$9.00

DATENIGHT COMBO

$13.00

ROYAL COMBO

$19.00

FAMILY COMBO

$18.00

MAKI COMBO DINNER

$16.00

CHIRASHI

$20.00

THREE DELIGHT

$26.00

COMBO A

$13.00

COMBO B

$16.00

COMBO C

$20.00

SUSHI&SASHIMI COMBO

$25.00

SUSHI FOR TWO

$38.00

LOVE BOAT

$45.00

ULTIMATE BOAT

$55.00

LOVE BOAT FOR TWO

$72.00

SIDES

PEANUT SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SIDE OF EEL SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA CK

$2.00

EXTRA PK

$2.00

EXTRA BF

$3.00

EXTRA SH

$4.00

EXTRA WHITE RICE

$2.00

STICKY RICE

$2.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF FRIED RICE

$4.00

Fish Sauce W/ Thai Chili

$1.00

Side Of Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sushi Rice

$2.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.00

Limeaid

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

HOT COFFEE

$2.00

Soft Drink

$2.00

SOYMILK

$2.00

CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA

$2.00

COCONUT DRINK

$3.00

GRASS JELLY DRINK

$3.00

Boba Tea

$5.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Juice

$3.00

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.00

Sweet Palatha with Ice Cream

$6.00

Coconut Custard

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Fried Bananas with Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake with Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Palatha

$3.00

Fried Banana

$4.00

MOCHI

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake Roll

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you and enjoy!

Location

433 North Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522

Directions

Gallery
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine image
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine image
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eastern Palace - 2206 Columbia Ave.
orange star4.9 • 931
2206 Columbia Ave. Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ephrata

OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 1,077
1398 W Main St Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brewery
orange star4.6 • 222
301 West Main Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ephrata
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston