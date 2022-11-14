- Home
Golden West Cafe
1,741 Reviews
$
1105 W 36th St
Baltimore, MD 21211
Specials!!
Shoreside Tofu
Delicious marinated tofu flash-fried and tossed in our house Shore Sauce, drizzled with vegan ranch and served on a bed of arugula and topped with crispy garlic. Shore Sauce: Buffalo sauce simmered down with brown sugar, agave, and Old Bay.
Bang Bang Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Coconut “shrimp” tossed in zesty bang bang sauce and served on a bed of red leaf lettuce with sweet-chile cucumber salad, pickled vegetables, peanuts, and sweet soy sauce.
Fried Artichokes
Marinated artichoke hearts lightly fried and drizzled with hibiscus agave syrup. Served with truffle mayo.
Southside Chicken Sandwich
Pickle-brined chicken thigh with a cornmeal crust stacked with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, herb mayo, and arugula on brioche. Served with your choice of side.
Warm Grilled Salad
Grilled romaine hearts topped with crumbled goat cheese, candied walnuts, and apple slices and drizzled with a roasted onion vinaigrette.
Autumn Melt
Three pieces of applewood smoked bacon, apple slices, havarti and cheddar cheese, whole-grain honey mustard, and collard greens on sourdough. Served with your choice of side.
Specialties
El Supremo Vegan Chicken Sandwich
Little Fig vegan fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, wild island sauce, and fried nozzarella sticks. Served with waffle fries.
Vegan Spring Chick'n Sandwich
Buffalo Little Fig patty, jalapeño ranch, sambal mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.
Vegan Hot HONAY Chick'n and Waffle
Little Fig Chicken (vegan), vegan hot honay, scallions, and powdered sugar on a house-made vegan waffle
Vegan Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap
Creamy cashew-based caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, buffalo hot sauce, vegan chick'n patty, and Follow your Heart parm wrapped in a tortilla and served with your choice of side
Little Fig Buffalo Unchicken Sandwich
Buffalo Little Fig patty, vegan blue cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.
Nacho Salad
House-made corn tortilla chips, lettuce, beans, salsa fresca, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and choice of our own house-made hot sauce or vegan ranch dressing
Fish Tacos
Two corn tortillas topped with lightly fried cod, cilantro crema, creamy slaw, pickled red onions, lemon, and a dash of tajin. Served with a side of our own house-made hot sauce.
High Mesa Polenta
Lightly fried polenta wedge (v) topped with your choice of protein, eggs (choose vegan or non-vegan), chile sauce, and salsa fresca. Served with a griddled tortilla.
Steak & Brussels
6 oz. teres major steak cooked to your preference and served with a pile of lightly fried Brussels sprouts tossed in house-made island teriyaki sauce.
Vegan Citrus Short Rib Bahn Mi
Toasted Cunningham baguette, chili mayo, vegan citrus short rib, pickled vegetables, sliced cucumber, and cilantro.
Wild Mushroom Omelette
Non-vegan egg omelette wrapped around cremini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted red onion sautéed in red wine. Topped with goat cheese and served with a side of griddled tortillas.
Biscuits & Gravy Platter -Dairy-
Large house-made buttermilk biscuit smothered in mushroom gravy, two eggs, and a side of hash browns.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy w/Little Fig Chic'n
All vegan! Biscuits, creamy "sausage" gravy, Little Fig Fried Chic'n Patty and hash browns. Add JUST Egg for $3!
Biscuits & Jam
Large house-made buttermilk OR vegan biscuit with a side of grape jelly.
Appetizers
Pumpkin Curry Soup
Pumpkin soup made with green curry, lemongrass, and coconut milk. Topped with roasted pepitas.
Chips & ....
Chips fried daily and served with your choice of fresh side
Brussels Sprouts
Crispy fried Brussels sprouts with choice of either buffalo sauce or teriyaki sauce. Also available with no sauce.
Cauliflower Wings
Crispy gluten-free "breaded" cauliflower florets with choice of sauce
Tater Tots
Crispy golden tater tots served with choice of two sauces
Sweet Potato Fries
Golden sweet potato fries served with your choice of rosemary salt or cinnamon sugar
Vegan Buffalo Drummies
Vegan mock chicken drumettes tossed with buffalo sauce and served with vegan blue cheese dressing
Frito Pie
A bowl of fritos topped with beans, cheese, salsa fresca and your choice of red, green, or xmas sauce. Add a protein for a small up charge.
Nozzarella Sticks
Fried vegan cheese sticks served with house red chili marinara. Our nozzarella sticks are made by a local vendor, Greener Kitchen.
Waffle Fries
Crispy waffle-cut fries finished with a sprinkle of salt
Garlic Fries
Fresh-cut fries tossed with garlic-infused olive oil
French Fries
Classic french fries
Breakfast
VEGAN Huevos Rancheros
Flour or corn tortilla, beans, vegan cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and scrambled JUST Egg.
Huevos Rancheros
Flour or corn tortilla, beans, jack cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and two eggs any style
Drew Special
Beans sautéed in garlic, cumin, and olive oil. Served with guacamole, salsa fresca, two flour tortillas, and your choice of hash browns or a side salad.
Vegan French Toast
Fresh-baked ciabatta bread dipped in banana coconut batter. Topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup and vegan butter. Add fresh bananas for $1.00.
French Toast
House-made cinnamon bread topped with vanilla crème fraîche and your choice of apples, bananas and walnuts, or blueberries sautéed in honey butter.
Vegan Waffle
House-made vegan waffle served with maple syrup, powdered sugar, and vegan butter.
Vegan English Muffin Sandwich
Vegan cheddar cheese, blueberry maple sage sausage, and JUST Egg patty served on a toasted English muffin with a side of hash browns.
Vegan Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled vegan egg, vegan cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, and salsa fresca on you choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with a side of our own house-made hot sauce.
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned black beans, and salsa fresca on corn tortillas. Served with a side of hash browns and our own house-made hot sauce.
Vegan Farm Plate
Vegan eggs, Impossible blueberry maple sage sausage, hash browns, and choice of toast
Farm Plate
Two eggs any style, choice of protein, hash browns, and choice of toast
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla topped with salsa fresca and served with hash browns
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich w/Hash Browns
Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on an English muffin. Served with hash browns.
Egg And Cheese Muffin
Toasted English muffin with one egg any style topped with jack cheese
High Mesa Polenta
Fried corn polenta served with two eggs any style, spicy chili sauce, salsa fresca, and choice of protein. Served with a warm flour tortilla.
Huevos Motuleños
Whole kernel corn cakes topped with two sunny-side-up eggs, beans, spicy chili sauce, goat cheese, salsa fresca, and fried bananas. Served with a warm corn or flour tortilla.
Lisa Marie (1 Pancake)
Thick-sliced applewood smoked bacon, baked into one buttermilk pancake. Topped with fried bananas and powdered sugar and served with peanut-butter butter and maple syrup.
Elvis (2 Pancakes)
Thick-sliced applewood bacon baked into two buttermilk pancakes. Topped with fried bananas and powdered sugar and served with peanut-butter butter and maple syrup.
One Buttermilk Pancake
Fresh griddle-cooked buttermilk pancake topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup and butter
Two Buttermilk Pancakes
Double stack of fresh griddle-cooked buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup and butter
One Hopi Cake
Blue cornmeal banana-blueberry pancake topped with crème fraîche and pine nuts and served with maple syrup
Two Hopi Cakes
Blue cornmeal banana-blueberry pancakes topped with crème fraîche and pine nuts and served with maple syrup
One Zucchini Brie Pancake
A sweet and savory scallion and shredded zucchini pancake baked with brie cheese and topped with honey butter and powdered sugar
Two Zucchini Brie Pancakes
Sweet and savory scallion and shredded zucchini pancakes baked with brie cheese and topped with honey butter and powdered sugar
Goldi-lox Omelette
Omelette filled with cold-smoked salmon lox, cream cheese, and scallions. Topped with capers, and fresh cracked pepper. Served with a warm flour tortilla.
Wild Mushroom Omelette
Non-vegan egg omelette wrapped around cremini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted red onion sautéed in red wine. Topped with goat cheese and served with a side of griddled tortillas.
Sandwiches
Golden West B.A.L.T.
Our version of the classic! Thick-sliced applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato on a fresh-baked ciabatta. Served with choice of side.
El Supremo Vegan Chicken Sandwich
Little Fig vegan fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, wild island sauce, and fried nozzarella sticks. Served with waffle fries.
Vegan Spring Chick'n Sandwich
Buffalo Little Fig patty, jalapeño ranch, sambal mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.
Vegan B.A.L.T.
Vegan bacon, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and house-made guacamole on toasted ciabatta
Steak, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
Teres major steak cooked to your preference, scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on fresh ciabatta. Served with hash browns.
Vegan BBQ Un-Chicken Sammy
Vegan Gardein chicken smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, lettuce, pickles, and tomato. Served on a vegan brioche bun with choice of side.
Vegan Buffalo Un-Chicken Sammy
Vegan chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, vegan blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a vegan brioche bun with choice of side.
Turkey, Brie, & Cherry Chutney
Thick slices of roasted turkey breast topped with melted brie cheese and sweet and savory tart cherry chutney. Served on toasted ciabatta with choice of side.
Burgers
BBQ Burger
8 oz. burger seasoned with a house-blend of spices, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.
Cheeseburger
8 oz. burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.
Green Chile Burger
8 oz, burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, our own spicy green chili sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.
Mission Impossible Burger
Can you survive this mission?! Impossible burger topped with vegan blue cheese, buffalo sprouts, and fried cauliflower. All on a vegan brioche bun topped with a fried drummie. Served with choice of side.
Plain Burger
8 oz. burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickles, on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
Hangover Burger
8 oz burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and an over-easy egg. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.
Vegan Hangover Burger
Our classic Hangover Burger made vegan. Impossible patty, vegan bacon, JUST Egg patty, and vegan cheese on a vegan brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
Burritos, Quesadillas, and Enchiladas
Aztec Burrito
Fried plantains, roasted corn, black beans, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with both red and green chile sauce, grilled squash and zucchini, salsa fresca, and a crema drizzle.
Vegan Aztec Burrito
Fried plantains, roasted corn, black beans, and vegan cheddar cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla. Topped with both red and green chile sauce, grilled squash and zucchini, and salsa fresca.
Vegan Burrito
Vegan chorizo, shredded potatoes, and beans wrapped in a corn tortilla. Topped with salsa fresca and your choice of red or green chile sauce.