Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vegan

Golden West Cafe

1,741 Reviews

$

1105 W 36th St

Baltimore, MD 21211

Popular Items

Vegan Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap
Cheeseburger
Vegan Citrus Short Rib Bahn Mi

Specials!!

Shoreside Tofu

$12.00Out of stock

Delicious marinated tofu flash-fried and tossed in our house Shore Sauce, drizzled with vegan ranch and served on a bed of arugula and topped with crispy garlic. Shore Sauce: Buffalo sauce simmered down with brown sugar, agave, and Old Bay.

Bang Bang Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Coconut “shrimp” tossed in zesty bang bang sauce and served on a bed of red leaf lettuce with sweet-chile cucumber salad, pickled vegetables, peanuts, and sweet soy sauce.

Fried Artichokes

$9.00Out of stock

Marinated artichoke hearts lightly fried and drizzled with hibiscus agave syrup. Served with truffle mayo.

Southside Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Pickle-brined chicken thigh with a cornmeal crust stacked with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, herb mayo, and arugula on brioche. Served with your choice of side.

Warm Grilled Salad

$10.00

Grilled romaine hearts topped with crumbled goat cheese, candied walnuts, and apple slices and drizzled with a roasted onion vinaigrette.

Autumn Melt

$13.99

Three pieces of applewood smoked bacon, apple slices, havarti and cheddar cheese, whole-grain honey mustard, and collard greens on sourdough. Served with your choice of side.

Specialties

El Supremo Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Little Fig vegan fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, wild island sauce, and fried nozzarella sticks. Served with waffle fries.

Vegan Spring Chick'n Sandwich

$15.99

Buffalo Little Fig patty, jalapeño ranch, sambal mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.

Vegan Hot HONAY Chick'n and Waffle

$15.00

Little Fig Chicken (vegan), vegan hot honay, scallions, and powdered sugar on a house-made vegan waffle

Vegan Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Creamy cashew-based caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, buffalo hot sauce, vegan chick'n patty, and Follow your Heart parm wrapped in a tortilla and served with your choice of side

Little Fig Buffalo Unchicken Sandwich

$15.99

Buffalo Little Fig patty, vegan blue cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.

Nacho Salad

$10.00

House-made corn tortilla chips, lettuce, beans, salsa fresca, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and choice of our own house-made hot sauce or vegan ranch dressing

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Two corn tortillas topped with lightly fried cod, cilantro crema, creamy slaw, pickled red onions, lemon, and a dash of tajin. Served with a side of our own house-made hot sauce.

High Mesa Polenta

$13.99

Lightly fried polenta wedge (v) topped with your choice of protein, eggs (choose vegan or non-vegan), chile sauce, and salsa fresca. Served with a griddled tortilla.

Steak & Brussels

$18.99Out of stock

6 oz. teres major steak cooked to your preference and served with a pile of lightly fried Brussels sprouts tossed in house-made island teriyaki sauce.

Vegan Citrus Short Rib Bahn Mi

$14.99

Toasted Cunningham baguette, chili mayo, vegan citrus short rib, pickled vegetables, sliced cucumber, and cilantro.

Wild Mushroom Omelette

$12.99

Non-vegan egg omelette wrapped around cremini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted red onion sautéed in red wine. Topped with goat cheese and served with a side of griddled tortillas.

Biscuits & Gravy Platter -Dairy-

$11.99

Large house-made buttermilk biscuit smothered in mushroom gravy, two eggs, and a side of hash browns.

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy w/Little Fig Chic'n

$15.99

All vegan! Biscuits, creamy "sausage" gravy, Little Fig Fried Chic'n Patty and hash browns. Add JUST Egg for $3!

Biscuits & Jam

$6.00

Large house-made buttermilk OR vegan biscuit with a side of grape jelly.

Appetizers

Pumpkin Curry Soup

$4.50+

Pumpkin soup made with green curry, lemongrass, and coconut milk. Topped with roasted pepitas.

Chips & ....

$4.00

Chips fried daily and served with your choice of fresh side

Brussels Sprouts

$8.99

Crispy fried Brussels sprouts with choice of either buffalo sauce or teriyaki sauce. Also available with no sauce.

Cauliflower Wings

$8.99Out of stock

Crispy gluten-free "breaded" cauliflower florets with choice of sauce

Tater Tots

$8.99

Crispy golden tater tots served with choice of two sauces

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Golden sweet potato fries served with your choice of rosemary salt or cinnamon sugar

Vegan Buffalo Drummies

$8.99

Vegan mock chicken drumettes tossed with buffalo sauce and served with vegan blue cheese dressing

Frito Pie

$7.99

A bowl of fritos topped with beans, cheese, salsa fresca and your choice of red, green, or xmas sauce. Add a protein for a small up charge.

Nozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Fried vegan cheese sticks served with house red chili marinara. Our nozzarella sticks are made by a local vendor, Greener Kitchen.

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Crispy waffle-cut fries finished with a sprinkle of salt

Garlic Fries

$4.99

Fresh-cut fries tossed with garlic-infused olive oil

French Fries

$4.99

Classic french fries

Breakfast

Vegan cheddar cheese, blueberry maple sage impossible sausage, just egg patty. Served on a toasted english muffin with a small side of tots
VEGAN Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Flour or corn tortilla, beans, vegan cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and scrambled JUST Egg.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Flour or corn tortilla, beans, jack cheese, chile sauce, salsa fresca, and two eggs any style

Drew Special

$10.99

Beans sautéed in garlic, cumin, and olive oil. Served with guacamole, salsa fresca, two flour tortillas, and your choice of hash browns or a side salad.

Vegan French Toast

$10.99

Fresh-baked ciabatta bread dipped in banana coconut batter. Topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup and vegan butter. Add fresh bananas for $1.00.

French Toast

$11.99

House-made cinnamon bread topped with vanilla crème fraîche and your choice of apples, bananas and walnuts, or blueberries sautéed in honey butter.

Vegan Waffle

$6.00

House-made vegan waffle served with maple syrup, powdered sugar, and vegan butter.

Vegan English Muffin Sandwich

$11.99

Vegan cheddar cheese, blueberry maple sage sausage, and JUST Egg patty served on a toasted English muffin with a side of hash browns.

Vegan Breakfast Tacos

$15.99

Scrambled vegan egg, vegan cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, and salsa fresca on you choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with a side of our own house-made hot sauce.

Breakfast Tacos

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned black beans, and salsa fresca on corn tortillas. Served with a side of hash browns and our own house-made hot sauce.

Vegan Farm Plate

$15.99

Vegan eggs, Impossible blueberry maple sage sausage, hash browns, and choice of toast

Farm Plate

$11.99

Two eggs any style, choice of protein, hash browns, and choice of toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.99

Scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla topped with salsa fresca and served with hash browns

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich w/Hash Browns

$10.99

Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on an English muffin. Served with hash browns.

Egg And Cheese Muffin

$9.99

Toasted English muffin with one egg any style topped with jack cheese

High Mesa Polenta

$13.99

Fried corn polenta served with two eggs any style, spicy chili sauce, salsa fresca, and choice of protein. Served with a warm flour tortilla.

Huevos Motuleños

$14.99

Whole kernel corn cakes topped with two sunny-side-up eggs, beans, spicy chili sauce, goat cheese, salsa fresca, and fried bananas. Served with a warm corn or flour tortilla.

Lisa Marie (1 Pancake)

$8.75

Thick-sliced applewood smoked bacon, baked into one buttermilk pancake. Topped with fried bananas and powdered sugar and served with peanut-butter butter and maple syrup.

Elvis (2 Pancakes)

$14.25

Thick-sliced applewood bacon baked into two buttermilk pancakes. Topped with fried bananas and powdered sugar and served with peanut-butter butter and maple syrup.

One Buttermilk Pancake

$5.25

Fresh griddle-cooked buttermilk pancake topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup and butter

Two Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Double stack of fresh griddle-cooked buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup and butter

One Hopi Cake

$6.00

Blue cornmeal banana-blueberry pancake topped with crème fraîche and pine nuts and served with maple syrup

Two Hopi Cakes

$11.00

Blue cornmeal banana-blueberry pancakes topped with crème fraîche and pine nuts and served with maple syrup

One Zucchini Brie Pancake

$7.00

A sweet and savory scallion and shredded zucchini pancake baked with brie cheese and topped with honey butter and powdered sugar

Two Zucchini Brie Pancakes

$12.00

Sweet and savory scallion and shredded zucchini pancakes baked with brie cheese and topped with honey butter and powdered sugar

Goldi-lox Omelette

$13.99

Omelette filled with cold-smoked salmon lox, cream cheese, and scallions. Topped with capers, and fresh cracked pepper. Served with a warm flour tortilla.

Wild Mushroom Omelette

$12.99

Non-vegan egg omelette wrapped around cremini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted red onion sautéed in red wine. Topped with goat cheese and served with a side of griddled tortillas.

Sandwiches

Golden West B.A.L.T.

$11.99

Our version of the classic! Thick-sliced applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato on a fresh-baked ciabatta. Served with choice of side.

El Supremo Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Little Fig vegan fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, wild island sauce, and fried nozzarella sticks. Served with waffle fries.

Vegan Spring Chick'n Sandwich

$15.99

Buffalo Little Fig patty, jalapeño ranch, sambal mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.

Vegan B.A.L.T.

$12.99

Vegan bacon, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and house-made guacamole on toasted ciabatta

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$17.99

Teres major steak cooked to your preference, scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on fresh ciabatta. Served with hash browns.

Vegan BBQ Un-Chicken Sammy

$11.99

Vegan Gardein chicken smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, lettuce, pickles, and tomato. Served on a vegan brioche bun with choice of side.

Vegan Buffalo Un-Chicken Sammy

$11.99

Vegan chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, vegan blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a vegan brioche bun with choice of side.

Turkey, Brie, & Cherry Chutney

$13.99

Thick slices of roasted turkey breast topped with melted brie cheese and sweet and savory tart cherry chutney. Served on toasted ciabatta with choice of side.

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$13.99

8 oz. burger seasoned with a house-blend of spices, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

8 oz. burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.

Green Chile Burger

$12.99

8 oz, burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, our own spicy green chili sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.

Mission Impossible Burger

$16.99

Can you survive this mission?! Impossible burger topped with vegan blue cheese, buffalo sprouts, and fried cauliflower. All on a vegan brioche bun topped with a fried drummie. Served with choice of side.

Plain Burger

$10.99

8 oz. burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickles, on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

Hangover Burger

$15.99

8 oz burger seasoned with a house blend of spices, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and an over-easy egg. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.

Vegan Hangover Burger

$18.99

Our classic Hangover Burger made vegan. Impossible patty, vegan bacon, JUST Egg patty, and vegan cheese on a vegan brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

Burritos, Quesadillas, and Enchiladas

Aztec Burrito

$12.99

Fried plantains, roasted corn, black beans, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with both red and green chile sauce, grilled squash and zucchini, salsa fresca, and a crema drizzle.

Vegan Aztec Burrito

$13.50

Fried plantains, roasted corn, black beans, and vegan cheddar cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla. Topped with both red and green chile sauce, grilled squash and zucchini, and salsa fresca.

Vegan Burrito

$11.99

Vegan chorizo, shredded potatoes, and beans wrapped in a corn tortilla. Topped with salsa fresca and your choice of red or green chile sauce.