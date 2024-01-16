Restaurant info

Golden Hour is a neighborly café and bottle shop specializing in natural, minimal intervention wines, specialty coffee, and seasonal, European influenced cooking. We are driven by our experiences abroad and inspired by our neighbors here at home. The term “Golden Hour” is used to describe the period of daytime shortly after sunrise or before sunset, during which daylight is redder and softer. These moments are our favorite time to begin and unwind the day with meaningful connection and purpose.

