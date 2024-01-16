Golden Hour 7731 Menchaca Rd. Suite 100
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Golden Hour is a neighborly café and bottle shop specializing in natural, minimal intervention wines, specialty coffee, and seasonal, European influenced cooking. We are driven by our experiences abroad and inspired by our neighbors here at home. The term “Golden Hour” is used to describe the period of daytime shortly after sunrise or before sunset, during which daylight is redder and softer. These moments are our favorite time to begin and unwind the day with meaningful connection and purpose.
Location
7731 Menchaca Rd. Suite 100, Austin, TX 78745
Gallery
