Golden Isles Olive Oil

1609 Fredrica Rd

Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522

Kids Entrees

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Hummus

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Salmon

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
An Unforgettable Culinary Destination. Full Service Restaurant serving lunch and Dinner, Full Bar & Gourmet Market. Come experience for yourself what everyone is talking about.

1609 Fredrica Rd, Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522

