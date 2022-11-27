Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golden Sombrero Cocina

802 West Main Street

Suite 108

Jenks, OK 74037

Order Again

Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.10

Unsweet Tea

$3.10

Dr Pepper

$3.10

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.10

Fanta Orange

$3.10

Root Beer

$3.10

Lemonade

$3.10

Sprite

$3.10

Coke

$3.10

Diet Coke

$3.10

WINGS

6 Wings

$8.99

12 Wings

$13.99

APPETIZERS

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

Bottomless Chips & Salsa

$3.99

House Queso

$8.99

Guacamole

$8.99

Shrimp Stack

$13.99

Street Corn (2)

$9.99

Fried Basket

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Loaded Nachos

$13.99

Loaded Fries

$12.99

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Single Fajitas (1)

Double Fajitas (2)

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Blackened Ckn Guac Club

$12.99

SIDES

Side Refried Beans

$3.25

Side of Rice

$3.25

Side of French Fries

$3.25

BURGERS

Charbroiled Burger

$10.99

Jap Bacon Burger

$13.99

Hickory Burger

$13.99

TACOS & BURRITOS

Traditional Street Tacos

$13.99

Tinga Tacos (3)

$13.99

Combo Burrito

$11.99

Taco Basket (2)

$9.99

WRAPS

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

SALADS

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$13.99

Blackened Ckn Ceaser Salad

$13.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$12.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS Taco

$6.99

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$8.49

Kids Chz Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Churros

$8.99

Choclate Molten Lava Cake

$8.99

Lunch Specials

Charbroiled Burger

$9.99

Taco Basket

$9.99

Fiesta WRAP

$9.99

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy Ckn WRAP

$9.99

Fiesta SALAD

$11.99

Blkn Ckn SALAD

$11.99

Ckn Tender SALAD

$11.99

Burger Basket

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a unique Mexican-fusion Sports Bar that will have something for the whole family. Whether you are looking to leisurely catch a game, hungry after a heavy sports week or if the family wants to celebrate a night out, we are here to treat you like an MVP!

802 West Main Street, Suite 108, Jenks, OK 74037

