Jolie & The Belle 300 California 1
300 California 1
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
FOOD
Appetizers
- Brussels Sprouts App$14.00
- Calamari
Cherry Peppers, Lemon Basil Aioli & House-Made Marinara$18.00
- Fresh Black Mussels
White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Creme & Toasted Baguette$22.00
- Goat Cheese Stuffed Artichoke Flowers
Red Pepper Puree & Parsleu Oil$17.00
- Poke Wraps
Ahi Poke Mix, Butter Lettuce, Sticky Rice, Avocado & Honey Wasabi Soy$19.00
- Pork & Beef Meatballs
Spiced Marinara, Shaved Parmesan & Crusted Sourdough$18.00
- Roast Bone Marrow$26.00
- Spicy Tuna Stack$22.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Béchamel & Toasted Baguette$18.00
Salads
- Banh Mi Chopped Salad$24.00
- Caesar Salad
Torn Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese & House-Made Caesar Dressing$15.00
- Gorgonzola & Granny Smith Apple Salad
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Romaine Hearts & Dijon Vinaigrette$17.50
- Grilled Flat Iron Steak Salad
Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Carrots, Avocado, Romaine, Candied Pecans, Pickled Onions & Balsamic Vinaigrette$26.00
- Iceberg Wedge$15.50
- Poke Bowl
Sticky Rice, Ahi Poke Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Edamame, Roasted Carrots & Charred Pineapple$22.00
- Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, Goat Cheese, Almonds & Dijon Vinaigrette$17.50
- Shrimp, Lobster & Melon Salad$23.00
Sandwiches
- Jolie Burger
House Blend Patty, Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, 1000 Island & Brioche Bun$20.00
- Lobster Roll
Warm Lobster, Butter Sauce & Butter Roll$29.00
- Panko Crusted Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
Cilantro Sauce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Salsa & Corn Tortilla$20.00
- Prime Rib Dip Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Prime Rib, French Roll, Au Jus & Creamy Horseradish$25.00
- Shrimp Pho Burger
Shrimp & Noodle Burger, Pho Aioli, Jalapeno, Onion, Bean Sprouts, Mint, Basil, Cilantro & Brioche Bun$22.00
- Spicy Fried Jidori Chicken Sandwich
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Pickles, Spicy Sauce & Brioche Bun$20.00
- Sweet Potato Tacos$19.00
- Grilled Salmon Sandwich$27.00
Entrees
- Atlantic Salmon
Grilled Broccolini, Asparagus & Garlic Butter$36.00
- Braised Short Rib
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus & Carrots$42.00
- Cioppino
Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Mahi Mahi, Tomato Broth, Crusted Sourdough & Pasta Optional$39.00
- Filet Mignon
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes & Grilled Broccolini$58.00
- Filet Oscar$85.00
- Furikake Crusted Seabass
Spinach, Shiitake, Sweet Potato Vermicelli, Dashi Cream Sauce, Green Onions & Togarashi Aioli$51.00
- Lump Crab Cake$52.00
- Maple Glazed Double Pork Chop
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Onions & Brussels Sprouts$44.00
- Picanha
Top Sirloin Cap, Chimichurri, Arugula Salad & Garlic Fries$36.00
- Pistachio Panko Crusted Halibut
Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Parsley Oil & Red Pepper Puree$45.00
- Ribeye House Butchered
Prime Grade, Grilled Asparagus & Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes$52.00
- Rosemary Brined Buttermilk Fried Jidori Chicken
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Topped with White Gravy & Brussels Sprouts$29.00
- Shrimp & Lobster Linguinne$42.00
- Sunburst Tomato Pasta$26.00
- Wagyu Strip
Baked Potato Steak Fries & Grilled Broccolini$75.00
Sides
- Side of Rice$5.00
- Side of Salmon$12.00
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Side of Flat Iron$12.00
- Side Garlic Shrimp$10.00
- 1/2 Wedge$9.00
- Arugula Salad$8.00
- Extra Tortilla Chips
- French Fries
Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper$8.00
- Garlic Fries$9.00
- Grilled Asparagus
Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper$9.00
- Grilled Broccolini
Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper$9.00
- Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper$9.00
- Roasted Root Vegetables
Lightly Seasoned with Oregano, Salt & Pepper$9.00
- Side Caesar Salad
Torn Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese & House-Made Caesar Dressing$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
