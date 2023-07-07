Goldie Harper

Small Party Time Package

$150.00

This item requires at least one day of lead time. Our party time platter is a great option for larger groups! Our small package is sufficient for a meal for up to ten people, or snacks for up to twenty people. Includes 10 pita, 60 falafel balls, an assortment of sauces, one 38oz bowl of Israeli salad, one 38oz bowl of cabbage salad, and one 38oz bowl of green salad. Serving utensils included. Plates and cutlery can be aded on for a small fee.