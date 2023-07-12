Main picView gallery

Goldie Penn

review star

No reviews yet

3401 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Want fries and a drink with your falafel? Get $1 off! CLICK -->
COMBO
Copied!
Want fries and a drink with your falafel? Get $1 off! CLICK -->
COMBO
Copied!

Popular Items

Mint Cookie Tehina Shake

Mint Cookie Tehina Shake

$7.00

Topped with cookie crumble

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.00

Served with a side of tehina ketchup

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$14.00

Built on a base of baby kale and napa cabbage, our salad includes six falafel balls, carrot, beet, marinated green cabbage, cucumber, fresh herbs, za'atar sunflower seeds, a lemon date vinaigrette, and tehina. Served with an Israeli pickle.


Falafel

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$11.00

Six falafel balls, tomato, marinated cabbage, cucumber, parsley, and your choice of tehina sauce, all wrapped in a fluffy pita. Served with an Israeli pickle.

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$14.00

Built on a base of baby kale and napa cabbage, our salad includes six falafel balls, carrot, beet, marinated green cabbage, cucumber, fresh herbs, za'atar sunflower seeds, a lemon date vinaigrette, and tehina. Served with an Israeli pickle.

Falafel Hummus Platter

Falafel Hummus Platter

$15.00

Includes a side of seasonal salad and one pita

Bag of Balls

Bag of Balls

$6.00

Six falafel balls, includes your choice of sauce

Hummus

Classic Hummus Tehina Platter

Classic Hummus Tehina Platter

$12.00

Includes a half pint of seasonal salad and one pita

Falafel Hummus Platter

Falafel Hummus Platter

$15.00

Includes a side of seasonal salad and one pita

Hummus Pint

Hummus Pint

$11.00

16 ounces of our hummus, topped with olive oil

Hummus Half Pint

Hummus Half Pint

$6.00

8 ounces of our hummus, topped with olive oil

Hummus 2oz

Hummus 2oz

$2.00

Two ounces of our hummus

8oz Side of Chopped Salad

8oz Side of Chopped Salad

$6.00
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$2.00
Side of Sliced Cucumbers

Side of Sliced Cucumbers

$2.00

Fries

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.00

Served with a side of tehina ketchup

Shawarma Fries

Shawarma Fries

$4.00

Tossed in shawarma spice, a flavorful blend of turmeric, cinnamon, fenugreek, and other spices. Served with a side of tehina ketchup.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Shawarma Fries topped with two falafel balls, marinated cabbage, and fresh herbs. Served with tehina ketchup, lemon-date vinaigrette, and your choice of tehina sauce.

Shakes

Original Tehina Shake

Original Tehina Shake

$7.00

The OG! Simple and delicious

Turkish Coffee Tehina Shake

Turkish Coffee Tehina Shake

$7.00

Topped with hazelnut halva

Mint Cookie Tehina Shake

Mint Cookie Tehina Shake

$7.00

Topped with cookie crumble

Banana Tehina Shake

Banana Tehina Shake

$7.00

Topped with Kedem tea biscuits.

Drinks

Turmeric Lime Soda

Turmeric Lime Soda

$4.00

Tangy and sweet

Sour Cherry Iced Tea

Sour Cherry Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced black tea with sour cherry nectar, orange blossom water, and fresh mint

Chetzi Chetzi

Chetzi Chetzi

$4.00

Hebrew for "half and half," it's half lemonnana, half sour cherry iced tea, and 100% refreshing

Lemonnana

Lemonnana

$4.00

Refreshing mint lemonade, served over ice

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.00

Large Orders

Small Party Time Package

Small Party Time Package

$150.00

This item requires at least one day of lead time. Our party time platter is a great option for larger groups! Our small package is sufficient for a meal for up to ten people, or snacks for up to twenty people. Includes 10 pita, 60 falafel balls, an assortment of sauces, one 38oz bowl of Israeli salad, one 38oz bowl of cabbage salad, and one 38oz bowl of green salad. Serving utensils included. Plates and cutlery can be aded on for a small fee.

Large Party Time Package

Large Party Time Package

$275.00

This item requires at least one day of lead time. Our party time platter is a great option for larger groups! Our small package is sufficient for a meal for up to ten people, or snacks for up to twenty people. Includes 20 pita, 120 falafel balls, an assortment of sauces, one 80oz bowl of Israeli salad, one 80oz bowl of cabbage salad, and one 80oz bowl of green salad. Serving utensils included. Plates and cutlery can be aded on for a small fee.

Goldie at Home

Goldie at Home

$75.00

Includes six pita, thirty falafel balls, one quart each of Israeli and cabbage salads, green salad, and your choice of two sauces. Serves four to six. Requires at least two hours of notice.

Pint Package

Pint Package

$20.00

One pint of hummus, one pint of seasonal chopped salad, and four pita

Hummus

Hummus

$2.00+

Topped with olive oil

Falafel by the Dozen

Falafel by the Dozen

$10.00+

Add-ons

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$2.00
Side of Sliced Cucumbers

Side of Sliced Cucumbers

$2.00
8oz Side of Chopped Salad

8oz Side of Chopped Salad

$6.00
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Pita Tops

Pita Tops

$1.00
Hummus 2oz

Hummus 2oz

$2.00

Two ounces of our hummus

Bag of Balls

Bag of Balls

$6.00

Six falafel balls, includes your choice of sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
orange star4.7 • 48
3401 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Federal Donuts - West
orange starNo Reviews
3428 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Lucky Well - University City - 3432 Sansom Street
orange starNo Reviews
3432 Sansom Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Kpod
orange starNo Reviews
3636 Sansom Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Fuel - University City- 3200 Chestnut St
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston