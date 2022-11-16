Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goldie’s Donuts

5211 Mayfield Rd

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Order Again

Donuts

Apple Raspberry

$1.95

A flaky donut shell infused with apple-raspberry jam, topped with a rich vanilla glaze. Here is the sweetest way to get "an apple a day!"

Boston Cream

$1.95

A custard-filled yeast raised donut with rich chocolate frosting. A revolutionary delight from old Boston.

Butter Crunch

$1.95

Butterscotch icing takes this to the extreme with a crunch!

Chocolate Cream Fluff

$1.95

A delightful chocolate butter cream-filled donut shell. "Delightful" cannot even describe this fluffy way to start your morning!

Chocolate Frost Cake

$1.95

A cake donut finished with chocolate and fudge frosting. This cake will put both a smile on your face and a skip to your step.

Chocolate Honey Dew

$1.95

A devil's food cake donut enriched with chocolate flavor and glazed with honeydew reduction. Here is a devil’s delight!

Chocolate Sprinkle

$1.95

Our fluffy glazed donut topped with a chocolate frosting and finished with chocolate sprinkles.

Cinnamon Sugar

$1.95

A rich, moist, cinnamon-toast yeast donut.

Double Chocolate

$1.95

A rich and decadent devil’s food cake donut surrounded in a honey glaze.

Glazed Raised

$1.95

A fresh cake donut, enrolled in honey glaze. The bees did their work. We did the rest.

Goldie's Apple

$1.95

Mouth watering bits of apple make this an enticing treat.

Goldie's Cruller

$1.95

A flaky, rich, french cruller finished with honey glaze. An All-American cruller with the honey of the bees!

Goldie's Custard

$1.95

A delightful variation of our cream-filled donut, finished off with sweet chocolate fudge topping.

Goldie's Lemon

$1.95

A zesty lemon-infused donut shell

Maple Cake

$1.95

An old fashioned cake donut iced with maple syrup frosting. A taste that will bring you to a country store!

Maple Frosted

$1.95

Imagine an autumn morning in the Green Mountains! Our old fashioned raised donut with a delectable taste of maple syrup.

Old Fashioned

$1.95

The historical cake donut that has great compatibility (and dunkability!) with your coffee.

Peanut Cake

$1.95

For a limited time only: Peanut lover’s ecstasy with a drizzle of strawberry jelly. Your PB and J on a cake donut!

Powdered Sugar

$1.95

Another classic cake donut dusted in snowy white powdered sugar.

Rainbow Cake

$1.95

A cake donut finished with rainbow sprinkle and fudge frosting. Colorful, tasteful, and of course "fudgeful."

Sour Cream

$1.95

For dairy lovers, our decadent sour cream donut hits the spot.

Sprinkle Rings

$1.95

Yeast-raised donut rings topped with chocolate fudge and donut sprinkles.

Strawberry Jelly

$1.95

Fresh strawberry jam waiting inside for your first bite! Berry lover’s Tangy strawberry jam-infused donut shell

Toasted Coconut

$1.95

The brother of the white coconut donut that’s been under the sun.

Vanilla Fluff

$1.95

A delightful vanilla butter cream-filled donut shell

Vanilla Cream with Chocolate Frost

$1.95

This yeast-raised donut enhances your taste buds with light, rich butter cream.

Vanilla Cream with Maple Frosted

$1.95

This yeast-raised donut enhances your taste buds with light, rich butter cream.

White Coconut

$1.95

A traditional cake donut with angel flake coconut. This donut takes you to the tropics with just one bite!

Boxes of Donuts

1/2 Dozen Donuts - Assorted

$10.95

We'll choose 6 of our favorite donuts for you with this option!

1 Dozen Donuts - Assorted

$19.95

We'll choose 13 of our most delectable donuts for you with this option!

1/2 Dozen Donuts - Make Your Own

$10.95

Choose 6 of our delectable donut flavors to complete this 1/2 dozen order!

1 Dozen Donuts - Make Your Own

$19.95

Choose 13 of our donut flavors to complete this 1 dozen order!

Fancy Donuts

Braided Donut

$2.50

A French braid with a twist, or two, or three! Who’s counting?

Bow Tie Donut

$2.75

Start your day with a positive twist with our signature morning favorite. Just what you need to complete your attire for the morning!

Goldie's Chocolate Long John

$3.00

A bar-shaped, raised donut loaded with custard cream and chocolate icing. You do not have to be a choco-holic to savor this treat!

Goldie's Chocolate Cream Long John

$3.00

Packed with a light chocolate custard cream, this powerful pastry packs a double chocolate punch!

Goldie’s Maple Vanilla Cream Long John

$3.00

Sweet maple frosting enhances this light fluffy vanilla-filled long john.

Goldie's Vanilla Cream Long John

$3.00

Sweet cream fills this bar-shaped favorite. A must have! (Topped with Maple or Chocolate)

Danish

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Bakery Items

Apple Fritter

$3.75

Our take on a classic, large specialty item made with two varieties of infused apples and topped with honeybee glaze. The taste of a country fair in Autumn. Fritters fried to perfection.

Brownies

$3.50

Explosive double fudge extreme (and boy, do we mean extreme!) chocolate brownies iced with chocolate fudge frosting and topped with walnuts.

Mama Goldie's Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

A fan favorite! Huge crispy, yet chewy, delights generously filled with yummy chips of semi-sweet chocolate. Made with love!

Mama Goldie's Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$3.50

A rich and chewy oatmeal and raisin-filled cookie with just the right amount of cinnamon warmth. The best you’ve ever tasted.

Russian Tea Biscuits

$3.50

Delicate cookie dough filled with raspberry jam, golden raisins, walnuts, and cinnamon. Finished with streusel topping. Unforgettable!

Croissant

$3.00

100% pure butter and glaze French croissant. Eiffel Tower, here we come!

Rustic Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Wholesome muffin made with whole blueberries. Baked to crumbly to perfection!

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.25

Whole cranberries and orange liquor make for a wonderful combination.

Chocolate Muffin

$3.25

Where fudgy brownies and moist chocolate cake meet coffee’s favorite friend. Crisp tops, melty chips, and moist center.

Goldie's Bagel

$2.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$1.75

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Fresh OJ 12oz

$4.50

Fresh OJ 16oz

$6.00

Coffee

Water

$1.50

Coffee - Small

$2.50

Coffee - Large

$2.75

Coffee - Jumbo

$3.00

Large Box of Coffee

$20.00

Small Cappuccino

$2.50

Large Cappuccino

$2.75

Jumbo Cappuccino

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5211 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Directions

