Goldie's Ice Cream Shoppe, LLC 304 W 2nd Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Voted the Best Tenderloin in Iowa, 2009 Iowa Pork Producers.
304 W 2nd Street, Prairie City, IA 50228
