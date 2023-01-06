Goldie's Ice Cream Shoppe, LLC 304 W 2nd Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beverages

Small Bev

$2.25

Kids Bev

$1.00

Large Bev

$2.50

Coffee

$1.41

Hot Cocoa

$1.64

Hot Tea

$1.64

2% Milk

$1.90

Chocolate Milk

$1.90

Bottled Water

$1.00

No Drink

Water

Burgers & Sandwiches

1/3 lb. Cheeseburger

$6.25

1/3LB Hamburger

$5.75

2/3 lb. Cheeseburger

$9.05

2/3LB Hamburger

$7.95

BBQ Sandwich

$5.75

BLT

$5.25

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$6.85

-With Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce, & Mayo

Fish Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

-Topped with Tomato, Lettuce, & Mayo

Grilled Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.58

Ham & Swiss

$5.75

-A Hoagie with Tomato, Lettuce, & Mayo

Magg Combo

$12.10

-Tenderloin & Cheeseburger on One Bun

Mingo Special

$12.10

-Tenderloin, with Mingo Sausage, & Cheese

Pizza Burger

$5.50

Sand Add ons

Saucy Sow

$10.75

Sausage Sandwich

$7.25

-Mingo Sausage, Marinara, & Cheese Toasted

Tenderloin

$9.58

- Voted low's Best Breaded Tenderloin

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Goldie's Favorites

Chicken Strips

$6.30

Chili Dog

$6.50

Grilled Hot Dog

$4.30

Grilled Tenderloin Strips

$6.30

PC Dog

$5.75

-A Dog Stuffed with Cheese & Wrapped in Bacon

Tenderloin Strips

$8.79

Our Famous Cut Into Strips Minus The Bun

Walking Taco

$6.75

Soup & Salad

7 Layer Salad

$7.75

-Lettuce, Onion, Egg, Bacon, Cheese, & Peas

Chef Salad

$9.00

-Ham, Egg, Tomato, Onion, & Cheese

Chicken Strip Salad

$9.00

-Tomato, Onion, & Cheese on Romaine/Iceberg

Chili

$3.85+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

-Tomato, Onion, & Cheese on Romaine/Iceberg

Grilled Tenderloin Salad

$9.15

Sauces

Seasonal Soup

$3.85+

Side Salad

$4.25
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

-Crispy Bowl, Beef, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Olives

Tenderloin Salad

$9.45

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$6.35

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.35

Kids Hot Dog

$6.35

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.35

Sides

1/2 Gallon Pasta Salad

$22.00

1/2 Gallon Potato Salad

$22.00

A la Mode Slice of Pie

$5.80

Apple Sauce

$2.75

Baked Beans

$3.25

Brownie

$1.25

Cheese Curds

$5.15

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.22

Chips

$1.65

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn Nuggets

$4.15

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

French Fries

$3.30

Fried Cauliflower

$4.15

Frog Eye Salad

$3.25

Gallon Pasta Salad

$40.00

Gallon Potato Salad

$40.00

Goldie's Fries

$3.85

Loaded Goldie's Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$3.85

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Pepper Rings

$4.15

Pint Pasta Salad

$7.00

Pint Potato Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

$3.60

Quart Pasta Salad

$12.25

Quart Potato Salad

$12.25

Slice of Pie

$4.95

Spicy Cheese Curds

$5.15

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.85

Whole Pie

Sauces

Goldie's Ice Cream

Cone

$1.42+

Dish

$2.11+

Cone/Dish

$1.42+

Waffle Cone

$2.61+

Sundaes

$2.34+

Floats

$3.93+

Malt

$4.49+

Shake

$4.49+

Twisters

$4.77+

1 or 2 Toppings

Parfait

$4.77+

Banana Split

$5.61

Brownie Sundae

$4.63+

Bulk Ice Cream

$3.95+

Special Sundaes

Apple Pie

$4.40+

Graham Crackers, Apple Topping,Caramel

Turtle

$4.40+

Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans

Mudd

$4.40+

Twist Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Oreo, a Gummy Worm, Whipped Cream

Smore

$4.40+

Chocolate Syrup, Graham Crackers, Marshmallow Cream

Nutroll

$4.40+

Caramel, Marshmallow Crème, Peanuts

Grasshopper

$4.40+

Mint, Hot Fudge, Oreo, Whipped Cream

Butterslinger

$4.40+

Butterscotch, Hot Fudge, Butterfinger

Overload Twisters

Banana Split Twister

$6.26+

Chocolate Craze

$6.26+

Chocolate Ice Cream, Brownie, Chocolate Syrup, & Hot Fudge

Monster Cookie

$6.26+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, Cookie Dough, Granola, M&Ms

Peanut Butter Panic

$6.26+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups, & Butterfinger

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.26+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Pineapple, Caramel, Cake Batter

Slushies & Slush Cream

Slushies

$2.24+

Slush Cream

$3.60+

Non-Dairy

ND Cone

$2.32+

ND Dish

$2.32+

ND Sundae

$3.70+

ND Float

$4.32+

ND Malt

$4.94+

ND Shake

$4.94+

ND Twisters

$5.25+

1 or 2 Toppings

ND Parfait

$5.25+

ND Banana Split

$6.19

ND Bulk Ice Cream

$6.07+

ND Pup Cup

$1.38

ND Slush Cream

$3.96+

Retail

Short Sleeve T Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve T Shirt

$20.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

$28.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$22.00

Tank Top

$15.00

Kid's SS T Shirt

$12.00

3/4 Sleeve T Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted the Best Tenderloin in Iowa, 2009 Iowa Pork Producers.

Website

Location

304 W 2nd Street, Prairie City, IA 50228

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

