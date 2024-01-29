Goldlilocks Cafe 675 Cleveland Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to GoldieLocks Café - Where every bite and sip is just right! Inspired by our local high school's golden bears, we serve up the perfect blend of flavor and warmth. Enjoy seasonal delights in our cozy, Golden Bear-inspired ambiance. Come join the GoldieLocks family for a taste of home. 🐻☕🍽️
Location
106 North Union Street, Bryan, OH 43506
Gallery
