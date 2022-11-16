  • Home
goldsmith cafe & coffee 302 W Broad St.

No reviews yet

302 W Broad St.

Iva, SC 29655

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Plate
Pimento Cheeseburger Plate
Biscuit-meat, Egg & Cheese

Breakfast

Banana Nut French Toast

$6.25

Banana Nut Bread French Toast Topped With Fresh Bananas, Walnuts And A Homemade Caramel Sauce.

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.25

Homemade Biscuit Split And Topped With Homemade Sausage Gravy

Loaded Grits

$5.25

Bowl Of Cheese Grits Mixed With Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green And Red Bell Peppers And Scrambled Eggs

Western Omelette

$7.50

Loaded Omelette With Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green & Red Bell Pepper & Cheese Served With A Side Of Homemade Salsa.

Breakfast On Broad Street

$12.00

Two Eggs Cooked To Order With A Side Of Bacon, Sausage, Country Ham And A Skillet Style Pancake

Biscuit-meat, Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Egg And Cheese Biscuit With Your Choice Of Meat: Country Ham (+.99), Sausage, Or Bacon

Butter Biscuit

$1.50

Homemade Biscuit With Butter And Your Choice Of Strawberry Or Grape Jelly

Pick 2

$3.75

Your Choice Of 2: Biscuit, Toast, Grits, Pancake, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Eggs, Toast, Hash Browns

French Toast

$5.25

Classic French Toast Topped With Powdered Sugar

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Classic Grilled Cheese On Texas Toast.. Add Meat $1.00

Pancakes

$4.25

Two Skillet Style Pancakes. One Pancake- $2.75

Sausage Biscuit

$2.00

Country Ham Biscuit

$2.25

Cheese omlette

$4.25

Biscuit + Meat

$2.50

Breakfast sides & additions

Large Grits

$2.00

Small Grits

$1.50

Side Of Bacon

$2.50

3 Slices

Country Ham

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Sausage

$2.00

3 Links Or 1 Patty

Toast

$1.50

2 Slices

Extra Cheese

$1.00

One Pancake

$2.75

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Special #1

$7.00

Pancake, 2 Eggs, Bacon Or 1 Sausage & Cup Of Drip Coffee

Breakfast Special #2

$7.00

Eggs, Bacon Or 1 Sausage, Grits, Toast & Cup Of Drip Coffee

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pimento Cheeseburger Plate

$10.00

Fresh Burger Topped With Homemade Pimento Cheese, A Fried Green Tomato And Mayonnaise Served With Fries And A Pickle

Cheeseburger Plate

$8.25

Traditional Cheeseburger Served How You Like, With Fries And A Pickle

Chicken Salad Sandwich Plate

$7.00

Homemade Chicken Salad On White Or Wheat Toast With Mayonnaise Lettuce And Tomato Served With Fries And A Pickle

Bird Dog Sandwich Plate

$9.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheese And Honey Mustard Served Sandwich Style On Your Choice Of White Or Wheat Bread Served With Fries And A Pickle.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich Plate

$6.25

Homemade Pimento Cheese On White Or Wheat Toast Served With Fries And A Pickle

Blt Sandwich Plate

$7.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato And Mayonnaise On White Or Wheat Toast Served With Fries And A Pickle

Club Sandwich Plate

$9.00

Traditional Club Sandwich With Your Choice Of Ham Or Turkey Served With Fries And A Pickle

Bird Dog

$3.25

Hot Dog Plate

$5.00

Hot Dog

$2.75

2 Hot Dog Plate

$6.25

Chicken Finger Plate

$9.00

Bird Dog Plate

$6.50

BLT Sandwich

$3.25

Hamburger Plate

$7.75

Hamburger

$3.50

Pimento Cheeseburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$4.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$3.50

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Club Sandwich

$5.00

lunch sides & additions

Side Of Slaw

$2.75

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

French Fries With Cheese & Gravy

$4.00

French Fries With Chilli & Cheese

$4.50

Small Side Salad

$4.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Onion & Homemade Croutons

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Bacon

$1.25

Lunch Specials

Hamburger Steak Plate

$7.25

Hamburger Steak With Onion & Gravy, Served With Fries & Texas Toast

Salads & Wraps

Southwest Salad

$8.00

Grilled, Seasoned Chicken On A Bed Of Lettuce With Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Black Beans And Onion Served With A Side Of Homemade Hot Ranch & Goldsmith Farms Salsa

Cobb Salad

$7.50

Chopped Bacon And Ham On A Bed Of Lettuce With Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, Homemade Croutons And Onion Served With Your Choice Of Dressing

Wraps

$5.00

Chicken Salad, Pimento Cheese Or Grilled Chicken With Lettuce & Tomato, Served With A Condiment Of Your Choice And A Pickle.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$5.00

Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion And Ketchup In A Tortilla Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$5.75

Southwest Grilled Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Salsa And Homemade Hot Ranch In A Tortilla Wrap

Pasta Salad

$4.25

Homemade Italian Pasta Salad - Vegetable Spiral With Pepperoni, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese And Cucumbers With An Italian Dressing Drizzle

Cold Plate

$7.25

1 Scoop Chicken Salad, 1 Scoop Pimento Cheese & 1 Scoop Pasta Salad On A Bed Of Lettuce

Bakery

Muffin

$2.25

Cake Slice

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Oreo Balls

$3.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Water

$0.25

Kids Meals

Grilled PB&J

$4.25

Chicken Strips

$4.25

Cheeseburger

$4.25

Hamburger

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
We are your home away from home.

302 W Broad St., Iva, SC 29655

