Gold Tooth Tony's Detroit Pizza | 4-10P | Mon-Sun
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Detroit Pizza. Houston Vibes. Scratch Made Ingredients.
Location
1901 N Shepherd Dr #4, Houston, TX 77008
